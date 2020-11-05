 

Dividend Declaration

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc 

5 November 2020

RNS ANNOUNCEMENT: The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Second Interim Dividend on B Shares

The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company") are pleased to declare a second interim dividend of 1.5 pence per B Share for the year to 31 December 2020, to be paid on 24 December 2020.

The ex-dividend date is 10 December 2020.

The record date for the dividend is 11 December 2020.

On 13 October 2020 the Company launched an offer for subscription for B Shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus issued by the Company on that date (the "Prospectus").

In relation to the Offer, investors seeking to benefit from the above dividend should note the following:

·Application forms with cheques must arrive by no later than 3:00pm on 1 December 2020 and application forms with payment via electronic transfer must arrive by no later than 5:00pm on 7 December 2020, for allotment on or before Wednesday 9 December 2020.

A copy of the Prospectus, and the application form, is available on the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/key-documents/

For further information, please contact:

John Davies, Seneca Partners Limited at John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk

Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners Limited at Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk


