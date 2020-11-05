 

Active Biotech announces rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES BEYOND WHAT IS REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW

Active Biotech announces rights issue of approximately SEK 75 million

The board of directors of Active Biotech AB (publ) (”Active Biotech” or the ”Company”) has resolved to propose a rights issue of approximately SEK 75 million, before transaction costs. The proceeds from the rights issue shall provide the Company with the financial stability needed to pursue the planned pre-clinical and clinical research activities related to its prioritized programs. The Company has entered, free of charge, subscription commitments and issue guarantees of approximately SEK 38.1 million. The board’s proposal will be submitted to an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 30 November 2020.

Background and reasons
Active Biotech is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for niche oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech today entails advancing projects into clinical development and then seek partnerships for further advancement and funding of the projects. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a Phase 1/2 clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase 1b/2a for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to phase 2a for treatment of non-infectious uveitis during second half of 2021.

The rights issue that is now being proposed aims at providing Active Biotech with the financial stability needed to pursue the planned pre-clinical and clinical research-activities related to its prioritized programs, which is required to await the outcome of the ongoing clinical studies and to conduct negotiations with partners regarding the Company’s other development projects. The net-proceeds from the rights issue, which is projected to about approximately SEK 75 million at full subscription, before transaction costs, are intended to be used for advancing the project activities without any substantial changes to the size and focus of the organization. The Company’s existing liquidity and the proceeds from the rights issue, together with revenues from existing and anticipated partnership agreements, are expected to finance the operations in accordance with existing plans.

