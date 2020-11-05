NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN ACTIVE BIOTECH

The shareholders of Active Biotech AB (publ) are summoned to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, 30 November 2020. In light of the corona virus, the Meeting is conducted through advance voting pursuant to temporary regulations. Therefore, it will not be possible to attend the Meeting in person or by proxy.

A shareholder who would like to participate in the meeting must (i) be entered in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB by Friday, 20 November 2020, and (ii) announce their intention to attend the meeting no later than Friday, 27 November 2020, by having submitted an advance voting form in accordance with the instructions in the section “Advance voting” below such that the company has received the advance vote no later than this date.

In order to be entitled to participate in the meeting, shareholders who have registered their shares in the name of a nominee must, in addition to announcing their intention to participate in the meeting, request that their shares be registered in their own name so the shareholder is entered into the register of shareholders by 20 November 2020. This registration may be temporary (so-called voting right registration) and is requested with the nominee in accordance with the nominee’s procedures and in advance as determined by the nominee. Voting right registrations completed no later than the second business day following 20 November 2020, are considered when preparing the shareholder register.

ADVANCE VOTING

The shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the Meeting only by voting in advance, so called postal voting in accordance with Section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations. A special form shall be used for advance voting. The form is available at www.activebiotech.com. The advance voting form is considered as the notification of participation at the Meeting. The completed voting form must be received by company no later than Friday, 27 November 2020. The completed form, in original, shall be sent to Active Biotech AB (publ), Attn: Susanne Jönsson, Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden. The completed form may, alternatively, be submitted electronically to susanne.jonsson@activebiotech.com. If the shareholder votes in advance by proxy, a power of attorney shall be enclosed with the form. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a certificate of incorporation or a corresponding document shall be enclosed to the form. The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the vote (i.e. the advance vote in its entirety) is invalid. Further instructions and conditions are included in the form for advance voting.