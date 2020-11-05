 

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN ACTIVE BIOTECH

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 08:15  |  108   |   |   

The shareholders of Active Biotech AB (publ) are summoned to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, 30 November 2020. In light of the corona virus, the Meeting is conducted through advance voting pursuant to temporary regulations. Therefore, it will not be possible to attend the Meeting in person or by proxy.

ENTITLEMENT TO PARTICIPATE AND NOTICE

A shareholder who would like to participate in the meeting must (i) be entered in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB by Friday, 20 November 2020, and (ii) announce their intention to attend the meeting no later than Friday, 27 November 2020, by having submitted an advance voting form in accordance with the instructions in the section “Advance voting” below such that the company has received the advance vote no later than this date.

In order to be entitled to participate in the meeting, shareholders who have registered their shares in the name of a nominee must, in addition to announcing their intention to participate in the meeting, request that their shares be registered in their own name so the shareholder is entered into the register of shareholders by 20 November 2020. This registration may be temporary (so-called voting right registration) and is requested with the nominee in accordance with the nominee’s procedures and in advance as determined by the nominee. Voting right registrations completed no later than the second business day following 20 November 2020, are considered when preparing the shareholder register.

ADVANCE VOTING

The shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the Meeting only by voting in advance, so called postal voting in accordance with Section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations. A special form shall be used for advance voting. The form is available at www.activebiotech.com. The advance voting form is considered as the notification of participation at the Meeting. The completed voting form must be received by company no later than Friday, 27 November 2020. The completed form, in original, shall be sent to Active Biotech AB (publ), Attn: Susanne Jönsson, Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden. The completed form may, alternatively, be submitted electronically to susanne.jonsson@activebiotech.com. If the shareholder votes in advance by proxy, a power of attorney shall be enclosed with the form. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a certificate of incorporation or a corresponding document shall be enclosed to the form. The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the vote (i.e. the advance vote in its entirety) is invalid. Further instructions and conditions are included in the form for advance voting.

Seite 1 von 3
Active Biotech Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING IN ACTIVE BIOTECH The shareholders of Active Biotech AB (publ) are summoned to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday, 30 November 2020. In light of the corona virus, the Meeting is conducted through advance voting pursuant to temporary regulations. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Active Biotech announces rights issue
07:45 Uhr
Active Biotech Interim report January – September 2020