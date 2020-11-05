 

LeoVegas AB Q3 Quarterly report 1 July- 30 September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 08:27  |  65   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Record-large customer base and strong start to Q4"

- Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO

THIRD QUARTER 2020: 1 July-30 September

  • Revenue increased by 1% to EUR 88.9 m (88.2). Organic growth in local currencies was 2%.
  • EBITDA was EUR 11.9 m (12.7), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 13.4% (14.4%).
  • The number of depositing customers was 438,691 (347,464), an increase of 26%.
  • Earnings per share were EUR 0.04 (0.05) before and after dilution, while adjusted earnings per share were EUR 0.08 (0.09).

Events during the quarter

  • GoGoCasino and Livecasino.com launched in Finland. An international launch of both brands is in progress.
  • Operations in Sweden have been affected by the temporary restrictions that were introduced on 2 July as a result of Covid-19
  • LeoVegas increased its ownership in the e-sports betting operator Pixel.bet to 85% from 51% previously.
  • Operating profit for the quarter includes costs of EUR 0.5 m in organisational streamlining and optimisation measures. Yearly net savings from these measures is expected to total EUR 1.5 m starting next year.

Events after the end of the quarter

  • Preliminary revenue in October amounted to EUR 33.0 m (26.0), representing growth of 27%.
  • Royal Panda has relaunched in Finland on the Group's proprietary technical platform.
  • LeoVegas has launched Bingo as new product category.
  • Ahead of the forthcoming regulation of the German market, effective 15 October a number of changes have been made that affect the customer offering. This had a slight negative impact on revenue in October. LeoVegas expects to receive nationwide licences for the German market once they are available.

COMMENT FROM GUSTAF HAGMAN - GROUP CEO

THIRD QUARTER 2020

Once again, we have shown our ability to quickly adapt to new, external circumstances, such as those related to the continuing pandemic and the constant regulatory changes in our various markets. During the third quarter we maintained a high pace of innovation and investment, which is strengthening our long-term position and growth prospects.

During the quarter our customer base again reached a new record level. The number of depositing customers grew 26% compared with the same period a year ago, which confirms the strong development of our business. This is partly attributable to the ongoing structural shift from land-based gaming to online, but above all to our focus on creating the best product and experience for our customers. We continue to optimise scalability and reduce complexity in the organisation. During the quarter, among other measures we realised synergies from previous acquisitions and instituted a clearer organisational and Group structure. This has led to a slight level of staff redundancy, and operating profit was charged with EUR 0.5 m for measures coupled to this. At the same time, we estimate that yearly net savings from these measures will amount to roughly EUR 1.5 m starting with next year. Our efficiency improvement work equips us for continued profitable growth and makes us - combined with greater diversification of the revenue base - more resilient to rapid fluctuations in individual markets.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LeoVegas AB Q3 Quarterly report 1 July- 30 September 2020 STOCKHOLM, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - "Record-large customer base and strong start to Q4" - Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO THIRD QUARTER 2020: 1 July-30 September Revenue increased by 1% to EUR 88.9 m (88.2). Organic growth in local currencies was 2%. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Viasat Wins UK Ministry of Defence Contract to Supply Ultra High Frequency Satellite Communications ...
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Advances in Recycling Technology on Back of Government Regulations Keep Opportunities in Battery ...
Electric Bus Market to Reach $31.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Syntellix honored again, wins IMA Award of Excellence
PAS Global to be Acquired by Hexagon AB
Podcastle Raises $1.75 Million Seed Round to Create Next-Gen Podcast Platform.
IoT in Construction Market to Reach $19.03 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device Market to Reach US$ 4 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 9% | UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods