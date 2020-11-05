THIRD QUARTER 2020: 1 July-30 September

Revenue increased by 1% to EUR 88.9 m (88.2). Organic growth in local currencies was 2%.

(88.2). Organic growth in local currencies was 2%. EBITDA was EUR 11.9 m (12.7), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 13.4% (14.4%).

(12.7), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 13.4% (14.4%). The number of depositing customers was 438,691 (347,464), an increase of 26%.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.04 (0.05) before and after dilution, while adjusted earnings per share were EUR 0.08 (0.09).

Events during the quarter

GoGoCasino and Livecasino.com launched in Finland . An international launch of both brands is in progress.

. An international launch of both brands is in progress. Operations in Sweden have been affected by the temporary restrictions that were introduced on 2 July as a result of Covid-19

have been affected by the temporary restrictions that were introduced on 2 July as a result of Covid-19 LeoVegas increased its ownership in the e-sports betting operator Pixel.bet to 85% from 51% previously.

Operating profit for the quarter includes costs of EUR 0.5 m in organisational streamlining and optimisation measures. Yearly net savings from these measures is expected to total EUR 1.5 m starting next year.

Events after the end of the quarter

Preliminary revenue in October amounted to EUR 33.0 m (26.0), representing growth of 27%.

(26.0), representing growth of 27%. Royal Panda has relaunched in Finland on the Group's proprietary technical platform.

on the Group's proprietary technical platform. LeoVegas has launched Bingo as new product category.

Ahead of the forthcoming regulation of the German market, effective 15 October a number of changes have been made that affect the customer offering. This had a slight negative impact on revenue in October. LeoVegas expects to receive nationwide licences for the German market once they are available.

COMMENT FROM GUSTAF HAGMAN - GROUP CEO

THIRD QUARTER 2020

Once again, we have shown our ability to quickly adapt to new, external circumstances, such as those related to the continuing pandemic and the constant regulatory changes in our various markets. During the third quarter we maintained a high pace of innovation and investment, which is strengthening our long-term position and growth prospects.

During the quarter our customer base again reached a new record level. The number of depositing customers grew 26% compared with the same period a year ago, which confirms the strong development of our business. This is partly attributable to the ongoing structural shift from land-based gaming to online, but above all to our focus on creating the best product and experience for our customers. We continue to optimise scalability and reduce complexity in the organisation. During the quarter, among other measures we realised synergies from previous acquisitions and instituted a clearer organisational and Group structure. This has led to a slight level of staff redundancy, and operating profit was charged with EUR 0.5 m for measures coupled to this. At the same time, we estimate that yearly net savings from these measures will amount to roughly EUR 1.5 m starting with next year. Our efficiency improvement work equips us for continued profitable growth and makes us - combined with greater diversification of the revenue base - more resilient to rapid fluctuations in individual markets.