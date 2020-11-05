ALK updates its full-year financial outlook

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) today announced that its preliminary results for Q3 is showing a 7% organic revenue growth, fuelled by a 52% increase in tablet sales. Therefore, the company is upgrading its earnings and cash flow outlook to DKK 350-400 million and approximately DKK 0, respectively, while narrowing its revenue growth outlook to around 8% organic growth.



Preliminary Q3 results show organic revenue growth in local currencies to DKK 772 million (739). This was achieved despite the continuing negative impact of COVID-19 on ALK’s legacy business, predominantly in the USA where ALK estimates missed sales due to the pandemic of more than DKK 100 million for the full year. Earnings (EBITDA) in Q3 grew by 61% to DKK 58 million (36), due to savings, operational leverage and delayed R&D expenditure.