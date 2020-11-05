 

ALSTOM SA Alstom consortium selected for first section of Athens Metro Line 4

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 08:45  |  47   |   |   

Alstom consortium selected for first section of Athens Metro Line 4

Alstom to provide rolling stock, signalling and infrastructure solutions

5 November 2020 – Alstom, as part of a consortium with Avax and Ghella, has been designated winner in the public procurement tender for the construction of the first section of Athens Metro Line 4, following the recent approval of the technical and financial offers by Attiko Metro’s Board of Directors. Alstom’s share in the project is worth approximately €300 million.

The entire new Line 4, known as the “U-Line”, will run through the most populated areas of central Athens, crossing existing Lines 2 & 3, covering 38 kilometres and a total of 35 stations.

The current project refers to phase 1, Goudi-Alsos Veikou, consisting of 12.8 kilometres and 15 stations. Alstom’s responsibility will include rolling stock, signalling, and infrastructure. Alstom will supply 20 fully automated, 4-cars Metropolis trains, the state-of-the-art CBTC solution Urbalis 400, Iconis security and control systems and the Hesop energy saving system.

“I am immensely proud that Alstom has been selected for the construction of the first section of Athens Metro Line 4. It is another step in Alstom’s long-standing presence and cooperation in Greece. Athens Metro Line 4 is one of the biggest turnkey projects in Europe, covering a comprehensive portfolio of rolling stock, signalling and infrastructure,” says Gian Luca Erbacci, Senior Vice President of Alstom Europe.

With a presence of over 40 years in Greece, Alstom has successfully participated in the largest transport infrastructure construction projects in the country, including the construction of Lines 2 & 3 of the Athens Metro (inaugurated in 2000), the Athens Suburban Railway and Metro Line 3 extension to Piraeus, of which the first 3 stations were handed over in July 2020. In addition, in September this year Alstom began to deliver the first Citadis X05 trams for Athens.

Alstom has a global leadership position and fully proven experience in the successful construction, commissioning and delivery of new integrated metro systems, as well as in their safe, reliable and efficient operation. Alstom can boast more than 65 years’ experience, having sold over 17,000 metro cars that carry 30 million passengers every day operate in 55 cities around the world. One of the most recent successes for Alstom in integrated metro projects being the 15-kilometre-long Dubai Metro Route 2020, inaugurated in July 2020.

  About Alstom    
Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.  
 
  Contacts Press:

Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74
Samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com 

 

Iwona BURZYŃSKA (CEE) – Tel.: +48 600 277 635
iwona.burzynska@alstomgroup.com

 

Antoaneta COJANU (Romania, Greece, the Balkans) - Tel.: +40 372036656
antoaneta-elena.cojanu@alstomgroup.com

 

Investor relations:
Julie MOREL
+33 (6) 67 61 88 58
Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com

 

Claire LEPELLETIER
+33 (6) 76 64 33 06
claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com

  		 

 

Attachment


Alstom Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALSTOM SA Alstom consortium selected for first section of Athens Metro Line 4 Alstom consortium selected for first section of Athens Metro Line 4 Alstom to provide rolling stock, signalling and infrastructure solutions 5 November 2020 – Alstom, as part of a consortium with Avax and Ghella, has been designated winner in the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
ALSTOM SA: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital as at 31 October 2020
03.11.20
Alstom SA: Alstom to provide new Metropolis trains for Bucharest Metro Line 5
29.10.20
Alstom SA: Alstom Shareholders approve all submitted resolutions during the Special Meeting and the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting
09.10.20
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt ALSTOM auf 'Buy'
09.10.20
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt ALSTOM auf 'Hold'
09.10.20
Alstom SA: Alstom to supply 49 Citadis trams to Nantes Métropole
08.10.20
Alstom SA: Availability of preparatory documents for the Special Meeting of shareholders holding shares with double voting rights of 29 October 2020
08.10.20
ALSTOM SA: Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of 29 October 2020
08.10.20
ALSTOM SA: Publication of Amendment to the 2019/20 Universal Registration Document and the securities note concerning the reserved capital increases
07.10.20
Batteriehersteller Akasol bezieht neue Zentrale in Darmstadt