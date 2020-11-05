Alstom consortium selected for first section of Athens Metro Line 4

5 November 2020 – Alstom, as part of a consortium with Avax and Ghella, has been designated winner in the public procurement tender for the construction of the first section of Athens Metro Line 4, following the recent approval of the technical and financial offers by Attiko Metro’s Board of Directors. Alstom’s share in the project is worth approximately €300 million.

The entire new Line 4, known as the “U-Line”, will run through the most populated areas of central Athens, crossing existing Lines 2 & 3, covering 38 kilometres and a total of 35 stations.

The current project refers to phase 1, Goudi-Alsos Veikou, consisting of 12.8 kilometres and 15 stations. Alstom’s responsibility will include rolling stock, signalling, and infrastructure. Alstom will supply 20 fully automated, 4-cars Metropolis trains, the state-of-the-art CBTC solution Urbalis 400, Iconis security and control systems and the Hesop energy saving system.

“I am immensely proud that Alstom has been selected for the construction of the first section of Athens Metro Line 4. It is another step in Alstom’s long-standing presence and cooperation in Greece. Athens Metro Line 4 is one of the biggest turnkey projects in Europe, covering a comprehensive portfolio of rolling stock, signalling and infrastructure,” says Gian Luca Erbacci, Senior Vice President of Alstom Europe.

With a presence of over 40 years in Greece, Alstom has successfully participated in the largest transport infrastructure construction projects in the country, including the construction of Lines 2 & 3 of the Athens Metro (inaugurated in 2000), the Athens Suburban Railway and Metro Line 3 extension to Piraeus, of which the first 3 stations were handed over in July 2020. In addition, in September this year Alstom began to deliver the first Citadis X05 trams for Athens.

Alstom has a global leadership position and fully proven experience in the successful construction, commissioning and delivery of new integrated metro systems, as well as in their safe, reliable and efficient operation. Alstom can boast more than 65 years’ experience, having sold over 17,000 metro cars that carry 30 million passengers every day operate in 55 cities around the world. One of the most recent successes for Alstom in integrated metro projects being the 15-kilometre-long Dubai Metro Route 2020, inaugurated in July 2020.

About Alstom Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people. Contacts Press:



Samuel MILLER - Tel.: +33 (1) 57 06 67 74

Samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com







Iwona BURZYŃSKA (CEE) – Tel.: +48 600 277 635

iwona.burzynska@alstomgroup.com







Antoaneta COJANU (Romania, Greece, the Balkans) - Tel.: +40 372036656

antoaneta-elena.cojanu@alstomgroup.com







Investor relations:

Julie MOREL

+33 (6) 67 61 88 58

Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com







Claire LEPELLETIER

+33 (6) 76 64 33 06

claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com





Attachment