Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares forming the capital

Nanterre, 5 November 2020

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital
(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of
the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)
Trading place: Euronext Paris

Compartment: A

ISIN code: FR0000121147

LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85

 

Date 		 

Number of shares 		 

 Total number of voting rights (theoretical)*

 
 

 

3 November 2020

 

  		 

 

138,035,801 		 

 

193,859,221

* In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.
Please note that this declaration is exceptionally made as at 3 November 2020, instead of 31 October 2020, in order to take into consideration the sale of 9,663,000 Faurecia shares by Peugeot SA whose settlement-delivery occurred on 2 November 2020.

Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes

