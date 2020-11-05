 

Eimskip Press release relating to Samherji Holding ehf. takeover bid to the shareholders of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf.

Samherji Holding ehf. published a press release in the media today, 5 November 2020, announcing that the offer document for the takeover bid of Samherji Holding ehf. to the shareholders of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. would be published on Tuesday 10 November 2020. The press release is included as an attachment.

Once the offer document has been published, the Board of Directors of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will prepare and make public its report in accordance with Article 104 of the Act No. 108/2007, on Securities Transactions.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
Eimskip: Notification regarding Market Making Agreements
22.10.20
Eimskip: Notification regarding Market Making Agreement
21.10.20
Correction: Eimskip: Samherji Holding Major shareholder announcements - published 21.10.20 11:19 GMT
21.10.20
Samherji Holding increases its stake in Eimskip
21.10.20
Eimskip: Samherji Holding Major shareholder announcements
20.10.20
Eimskip: Information regarding Q3 results
08.10.20
Eimskip Makes Adjustments to Its Container Sailing System