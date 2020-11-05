Samherji Holding ehf. published a press release in the media today, 5 November 2020, announcing that the offer document for the takeover bid of Samherji Holding ehf. to the shareholders of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. would be published on Tuesday 10 November 2020. The press release is included as an attachment.

Once the offer document has been published, the Board of Directors of Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will prepare and make public its report in accordance with Article 104 of the Act No. 108/2007, on Securities Transactions.