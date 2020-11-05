Nouveau Monde Opens Its European Office as a Result of Increased Lithium-ion Battery Anode Material Demand

Lithium-ion Battery Megafactory capacity expected to grow 480% by 2029 to 2,925GWh, with 20% of this increase expected in Europe



Europe, which is rapidly becoming a major global lithium-ion battery and electric vehicle hub, will require enormous quantities of sustainable, environmentally friendly graphite anode material

As Nouveau Monde evaluates potential sites for a European battery anode material plant, this sales office will advance our ongoing commercial engagement with battery makers and automotive OEMs



MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nouveau Monde Graphite (“Nouveau Monde” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce the opening of its first sales office outside of North America, located at 70 Pall Mall in St James’s London, UK. As commercial discussions intensify with European automakers for Nouveau Monde’s battery anode material, this London-based office will allow the Company to readily respond to the growing enquiries from local customers and other stakeholders.

Nouveau Monde’s European hub will be spearheaded by Christopher Shepherd, Director of Nouveau Monde and newly appointed as Vice President, Corporate Development. In addition, the Company would like to officially welcome Jean-Luc Cialdini, as Director of Business Development, Europe. Formerly Global Director of Sales for Imerys Graphite & Carbon in Switzerland and also Director of Sales & Marketing, EU and Board Member, Spain and Poland for Morgan Advanced Materials, Mr. Cialdini has over 25 years of expertise in advanced materials, graphite and polymers for e-mobility, technical textiles, metallurgy, medical devices, composites, filtration, automobile parts, electronic, packaging and aerospace parts. He also has a vast business network in Korea, China, Japan, Europe and the USA.

Nouveau Monde’s European Branch mandate will be primarily to: