 

InfanDx completes two-year follow-up study AAMBI2 of newborns with suspected perinatal asphyxia

InfanDx completes two-year follow-up study AAMBI2 of newborns with suspected perinatal asphyxia

InfanDx completes two-year follow-up study AAMBI2 of newborns with suspected perinatal asphyxia

Cologne/Germany, 05 November 2020. InfanDx AG, a diagnostics company specialized in the development of biomarker-based tests, today announced the completion of recruitment for its two-year follow-up study AAMBI2 (Asphyxia Associated Metabolite Biomarker Investigation 2). The study examined the health outcomes of children who might have suffered an oxygen deficit during birth (perinatal asphyxia).

InfanDx is developing the InfanDx HypoxE-test(R) for the rapid and reliable diagnosis of perinatal asphyxia. Affected newborns may develop neonatal encephalopathy, which can lead to brain damage and lifelong disability. There is an effective treatment, hypothermia, which can limit or even completely prevent long-term brain damage. However, this therapy must be initiated within six hours after birth, and many affected infants are not identified in time. Thus, there is a large medical need worldwide for a test to diagnose these newborns rapidly and reliably.

AAMBI was a verification study with more than 110 newborns to confirm metabolite-biomarker combinations that point to oxygen deficit during birth and subsequent brain injury. This data forms the basis of the InfanDx HypoxE-test(R). For the AAMBI2 study, participants of the original study were evaluated after two years to obtain detailed information on their health outcomes. With a follow-up rate of 93%, the data from the AAMBI2 study may provide a comprehensive and representative clinical picture of the extent of neurological impairment that children with perinatal asphyxia have suffered in the medium term. Thus, the study offers an excellent foundation to further improve the diagnostic and predictive power of the InfanDx HypoxE-test(R).

