 

EQS-News u-blox AG: u-blox brings robust ultra-low power positioning accuracy to wearables and asset tracking

u-blox AG: u-blox brings robust ultra-low power positioning accuracy to wearables and asset tracking

u-blox brings robust ultra-low power positioning accuracy to wearables and asset tracking
 

The brand-new u-blox M10 receiver platform can track four GNSS constellations at once, even in challenging environments.
 

Thalwil, Switzerland - November 5, 2020 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN,OTC:UBLXF), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies, has announced the u-blox M10, its latest highly integrated GNSS (global navigation satellite system) platform designed fully in-house for ultra-low power high-performance positioning applications. u-blox M10 defines a new level of positioning performance in a wide range of applications such as sport watches or asset and livestock trackers, all in an extremely compact format and with very long battery life.
 

The new u-blox M10 positioning platform can track up to four GNSS constellations at once to deliver positioning data even in challenging environments such as deep urban canyons. The receiver's Super-S technology helps distinguish positioning signals from background noise to capture positioning data even when satellite signals are weak. Its high RF sensitivity also enables it to work well with small antennas, making it ideal for compact product designs. In sport watches, for instance, u-blox M10 guarantees highly dynamic positioning accuracy during a run in cities, woods, or under an open sky, while preserving battery life.
 

u-blox M10 is designed to consume 12mW in continuous tracking mode, five times less than the power consumed by previous u-blox meter-level GNSS technology, making it ideal for battery-powered applications. u-blox M10's enhanced RF sensitivity also cuts the time it takes for the platform to achieve a first position fix when initialized, further reducing systemic power consumption. And switching to the improved Super-E mode can extend battery life even more.

