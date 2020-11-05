 

Arkema Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE):

Date

Total number of
shares

Total number of
Voting Rights
(including shares
held by the
Company)

Total number of
Voting Rights
(excluding shares
held by the
Company)

Octobre 31, 2020 

76,736,476

 87,196,372

86,818,479

 

Disclaimer

