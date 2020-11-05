 

China-Europe Freight trains departing Qingbaijiang district facilitate cross-border trade

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 09:12  |  22   |   |   

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chengdu in Southwest China's Sichuan province is playing a key role in promoting the modern Silk Road Economic Belt, with services provided by China-Europe freight trains departing from the city's Qingbaijiang district.

The China-Europe freight trains departing from Chengdu's Qingbaijiang district

To cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has resorted to a new development pattern featuring domestic and international dual circulations that complement each other. This allows the local industrial and supply chains to remain stable and results in increased freight train trips and overseas orders.

Statistics from Chengdu customs show the number of China-Europe freight trains on the Chengdu route dispatched in the first nine months surged to 1,600, up 57 percent year-on-year.

Huang Fei, head of the production and logistics department at Geely Auto Chengdu Manufacturing, said the company used to deliver goods by sea, which had a low cost, but the transport period was so long that some parts even began to rust. While the China-Europe (Chengdu) freight train service takes much less time, and with some preferential policies in freightage, the company can greatly reduce production costs, Huang added.

From January to September, Geely exported 1,740 sets of auto parts worth over 110 million yuan by using the freight train services, which helped save up to 4 million yuan in transport costs.

Since the Chengdu route of China-Europe freight trains was launched in 2013, the city has been able to expand its international logistics network in an all-around way. Chengdu now boasts seven international rail lines and six searail freight routes that connect it with 55 cities overseas and 18 Chinese cities.

"Most of our clients use the China-Europe freight train services to transport medium and high-end products and have high requirements on transport time and safety. Thus our goal is to become quicker and safer," said Chen Zejun, spokesman of the Chengdu International Railway Service, operator and manager of the China-Europe (Chengdu) freight trains.

To date, the China-Europe freight trains on the Chengdu route have transported goods worth nearly 200 billion yuan, involving industries such as automobiles, smart household appliances and biomedicine.

The company has set up overseas offices in Nuremberg and Hamburg, Germany, Tilburg, Netherlands, Prague, Czech Republic, and Warsaw, Poland. Employees at these offices work at the same time as those in China despite the time difference to ensure efficient operation of the freight trains.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327377/freight_trains_Qingbaijiang.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

China-Europe Freight trains departing Qingbaijiang district facilitate cross-border trade CHENGDU, China, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Chengdu in Southwest China's Sichuan province is playing a key role in promoting the modern Silk Road Economic Belt, with services provided by China-Europe freight trains departing from the city's …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
Viasat Wins UK Ministry of Defence Contract to Supply Ultra High Frequency Satellite Communications ...
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
Advances in Recycling Technology on Back of Government Regulations Keep Opportunities in Battery ...
Electric Bus Market to Reach $31.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Syntellix honored again, wins IMA Award of Excellence
PAS Global to be Acquired by Hexagon AB
Podcastle Raises $1.75 Million Seed Round to Create Next-Gen Podcast Platform.
IoT in Construction Market to Reach $19.03 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device Market to Reach US$ 4 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 9% | UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods