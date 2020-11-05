 

DGAP-News InVision AG Publishes Nine-Months Figures and Updates Outlook for 2020 Financial Year

InVision AG Publishes Nine-Months Figures and Updates Outlook for 2020 Financial Year

InVision AG Publishes Nine-Months Figures and Updates Outlook for 2020 Financial Year

Düsseldorf (Germany), 05 November 2020 -  In the first nine months of the current fiscal year, InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) generated revenues of EUR 9.493 million, which is slightly above the level of the same period last year (9M 2019: EUR 9.449 million). EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) rose by 10 percent from EUR 0.787 million (9M 2019) to EUR 0.867 million. The EBIT margin was at 9 percent (9M 2019: 8 percent). 

The consolidated result decreased by 92 percent to EUR 0.045 million (9M 2019: EUR 0.582 million), mainly due to the proportionate reduction of deferred tax assets. Accordingly, earnings per share also went down to EUR 0.05 (9M 2019: EUR 0.26). 

In the first nine months of 2020, the operating cash flow declined by 31 percent to EUR 1.663 million (9M 2019: EUR 2.420 million). Liquid funds increased to EUR 8.826 million, as of 30 September 2020 (31 December 2019: EUR 2.616 million), which is largely attributable to the precautionary use of a credit line. Equity went slightly up to EUR 13.170 million (31 December 2019: EUR 13.125 million). Based on a balance sheet total of EUR 23.384 million (31 December 2019: EUR 18.214 million), the equity ratio decreased to 56 percent, as of 30 September 2020 (31 December 2019: 72 percent). 

In the second half of the year, the Company merged the development and sales organisations of the two product areas "Workforce Management" and "Education", and therefore no longer publishes the respective revenue shares.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, which has been ongoing since spring 2020, the Company expects lower expenses in 2020 than originally planned. For the entire current fiscal year, InVision now expects to generate revenues of approximately EUR 12.6 million (2019: EUR 12.6 million) and an EBIT at the previous year's level (2019: EUR 0.981 million).

The Company's Consolidated Interim Statements for the first nine months of the 2020 financial year are now available on the Company's website at: www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports.  

About InVision:
Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals, and InVision WFM, a software solution for workforce management. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Further information: www.ivx.com

Contact:

InVision AG
Investor Relations,
Jutta Handlanger
Speditionstraße 5,
40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),
phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66,
email: ir@invision.de

Company: InVision AG
Speditionstraße 5
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 / 781-781-66
Fax: +49 (0)211 / 781-781-99
E-mail: info@invision.de
Internet: www.ivx.com
ISIN: DE0005859698
WKN: 585969
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
