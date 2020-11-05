 

Karolis Ceizaris appointed as CEO of Franmax

As of 6 November, Karolis Ceizaris becomes the CEO of Franmax, a subsidiary of Maxima Grupė, which provides IT development, support and maintenance services to the group’s companies. He is replacing Mantas Kuncaitis who has been running Franmax. M. Kuncaitis will continue to serve as Maxima Grupė‘s CEO and Chairman of the Board.

“With the growing importance of IT-driven retail solutions and e-commerce, Franmax is playing an increasingly significant role in ensuring sustainable growth of the group’s companies. This requires strong focus towards Franmax’s activities and expertise in IT management. “We believe that K. Ceizaris’ experience in IT industry and his leadership will further strengthen Franmax’s capacities in business development and will help in realising its full potential”, says Mantas Kuncaitis.

Before being appointed to Franmax, K. Ceizaris worked as a project manager at Vilniaus prekyba, the sole shareholder of Maxima Grupė.

“I welcome this new challenge and appreciate the trust placed in me. The retail sector has become extremely dynamic and demanding fast and innovative IT solutions. I see big potential for Franmax in this respect and, together with the team, we will aim for further stepping-up Franmax’s role as a reliable and business-minded partner to Maxima group companies”, says Karolis Ceizaris.

Franmax currently has close to 100 employees. Franmax services Maxima group companies in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Bulgaria.               

Contact person:
Paulius Mencas
Maxima grupė, Chief of Staff
paulius.mencas@maximagrupe.eu


