Karolis Ceizaris appointed as CEO of Franmax

As of 6 November, Karolis Ceizaris becomes the CEO of Franmax, a subsidiary of Maxima Grupė, which provides IT development, support and maintenance services to the group’s companies. He is replacing Mantas Kuncaitis who has been running Franmax. M. Kuncaitis will continue to serve as Maxima Grupė‘s CEO and Chairman of the Board.

“With the growing importance of IT-driven retail solutions and e-commerce, Franmax is playing an increasingly significant role in ensuring sustainable growth of the group’s companies. This requires strong focus towards Franmax’s activities and expertise in IT management. “We believe that K. Ceizaris’ experience in IT industry and his leadership will further strengthen Franmax’s capacities in business development and will help in realising its full potential”, says Mantas Kuncaitis.