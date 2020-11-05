AKVA group Land Based A/S, a wholly owned subsidiary of AKVA group ASA (ʺAKVAʺ), has signed an engineering and design contract with the Norwegian company Ecofisk AS (ʺEcofiskʺ). Ecofisk plan for a new land based grow-out facility of 5,000 tonnes at Espevik, Norway, and holds a license for producing up to 40,000 tonnes.

AKVA is chosen as the preferred supplier and the final delivery contract for the initial 5,000 tonnes, if awarded, has a value of approx. EUR 45 million.