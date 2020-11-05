DGAP-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Contract publity AG extends long-term tenancy agreements of the international research institute Nuvisan GmbH until 2035 for real estate in Upper Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia 05.11.2020 / 09:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

publity AG extends long-term tenancy agreements of the international research institute Nuvisan GmbH until 2035 for real estate in Upper Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia

Frankfurt am Main, 05.11.2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has achieved letting successes with its properties managed as asset managers in Grafing near Munich and in Waltrop in North Rhine-Westphalia. Nuvisan GmbH, an internationally operating research institute and main tenant of the two properties, which operates on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry, has extended its long-term lease agreements for both locations by five years until 2035.

The Nuvisan Group has rented a total of approximately 8,000 square meters of space that will be used as offices and laboratories. In addition, a total of more than 130 parking spaces are available at the two locations together. As a result of the contract extension, the WALT has increased from 10.31 to 15.31 years in Grafing and from 8.94 to 13.17 years in Waltrop.

The properties acquired by publity in November 2018 and managed as asset managers are bundled in the portfolio of GORE German Office Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0Z26C8), an indirect subsidiary of publity.

Thomas Olek, CEO of publity AG: "With the successful letting of our properties in Grafing and Waltrop, we have once again proven that we can retain tenants in the long term through efficient and sustainable asset management - even in these challenging pandemic times. This enables us to generate significant increases in the value of our properties".

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the purchase, the development to the sale of the real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of more than five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as in the workout departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions quickly with a highly efficient process and with proven partners. In some cases, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale segment of the Deutsche Börse.

