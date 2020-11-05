Sanoma Oyj Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nils Ittonen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201104102218_7
Transaction date: 2020-11-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 33 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(2): Volume: 22 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(3): Volume: 122 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(4): Volume: 89 Unit price: 12.24 EUR
(5): Volume: 92 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(6): Volume: 116 Unit price: 12.32 EUR
(7): Volume: 92 Unit price: 12.34 EUR
(8): Volume: 87 Unit price: 12.42 EUR
(9): Volume: 92 Unit price: 12.44 EUR
(10): Volume: 76 Unit price: 12.39 EUR
(11): Volume: 124 Unit price: 12.4 EUR
(12): Volume: 117 Unit price: 12.35 EUR
(13): Volume: 102 Unit price: 12.36 EUR
(14): Volume: 18 Unit price: 12.36 EUR
(15): Volume: 144 Unit price: 12.36 EUR
(16): Volume: 82 Unit price: 12.36 EUR
(17): Volume: 76 Unit price: 12.38 EUR
(18): Volume: 99 Unit price: 12.4 EUR
(19): Volume: 91 Unit price: 12.42 EUR
(20): Volume: 201 Unit price: 12.46 EUR
(21): Volume: 116 Unit price: 12.47 EUR
(22): Volume: 119 Unit price: 12.5 EUR
(23): Volume: 70 Unit price: 12.52 EUR
(24): Volume: 22 Unit price: 12.52 EUR
(25): Volume: 46 Unit price: 12.52 EUR
(26): Volume: 102 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(27): Volume: 66 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(28): Volume: 91 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(29): Volume: 110 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(30): Volume: 3 Unit price: 12.54 EUR
(31): Volume: 70 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(32): Volume: 23 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(33): Volume: 27 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(34): Volume: 18 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(35): Volume: 87 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(36): Volume: 22 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(37): Volume: 60 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(38): Volume: 34 Unit price: 12.56 EUR
(39): Volume: 83 Unit price: 12.58 EUR
(40): Volume: 69 Unit price: 12.6 EUR
(41): Volume: 85 Unit price: 12.6 EUR
(42): Volume: 97 Unit price: 12.62 EUR
(43): Volume: 77 Unit price: 12.64 EUR
(44): Volume: 111 Unit price: 12.64 EUR
