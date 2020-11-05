--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Quarterly ReportVienna - 05 November 2020Highlights* Strong results thanks to a resilient business model and further catch-upeffects in the summer months* Wienerberger benefits from operational excellence, innovative solutions and acontinuous focus on sustainability* External revenues of EUR 2,543.3 million (-4%) and EBITDA LFL of EUR 431.7million (-7%) fall just short of the previous year's record level* High liquidity and a robust balance sheet as a solid basis for future growthOutlook 2020* Due to renewed uncertainty in the markets, performance is expected to slow inthe 4th quarter* Based on the company's previous strong results, Wienerberger expects to reachthe upper range of its EBITDA LFL guidance of EUR 480-500 millionThe Wienerberger Group reported strong business performance in the first threequarters of 2020 despite the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.The company closed the first nine months of 2020 with Group external revenues ofEUR 2,543.3 million, driven by a strong 3rd quarter resulting, just 4% lowerthan the previous year's record level (Q1-3/2019: EUR 2,655.5 million).Wienerberger benefited from improvements to the product mix and the continuedpursuit of its proactive pricing strategy to cover cost inflation as well asincreased demand as a result of catch-up effects as lockdowns ended. The FastForward program made a positive contribution of EUR 24 million to EBITDA LFLwhich decreased by a mere 7% to EUR 431.7 million (Q1-3/2019: EUR 462.6million). Wienerberger thus achieved a profitability that almost reached therecord level of the previous year."Our results for the first nine months clearly demonstrate how resilientWienerberger has become. After the negative effects of state-imposed lockdownsin the second quarter, we were able to significantly increase our earnings againto just below the previous year's record level", said Wienerberger CEO HeimoScheuch. "We quickly adapted to the situation and reaped the benefits of ourleading position across diversified end markets. Thus, we have not only beenable to overcome the crisis, we have also emerged from it as a stronger companythat is well equipped to actively shape the future of our sector."Through stringent working capital management cost discipline and by increasingour financing, the company was also able to increase its cash position to EUR