 

EANS-News Wienerberger reports strong performance in the first 9 months 2020

05.11.2020, 09:40   
Quarterly Report

Vienna - 05 November 2020

Highlights

* Strong results thanks to a resilient business model and further catch-up
effects in the summer months
* Wienerberger benefits from operational excellence, innovative solutions and a
continuous focus on sustainability
* External revenues of EUR 2,543.3 million (-4%) and EBITDA LFL of EUR 431.7
million (-7%) fall just short of the previous year's record level
* High liquidity and a robust balance sheet as a solid basis for future growth

Outlook 2020

* Due to renewed uncertainty in the markets, performance is expected to slow in
the 4th quarter
* Based on the company's previous strong results, Wienerberger expects to reach
the upper range of its EBITDA LFL guidance of EUR 480-500 million


The Wienerberger Group reported strong business performance in the first three
quarters of 2020 despite the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company closed the first nine months of 2020 with Group external revenues of
EUR 2,543.3 million, driven by a strong 3rd quarter resulting, just 4% lower
than the previous year's record level (Q1-3/2019: EUR 2,655.5 million).
Wienerberger benefited from improvements to the product mix and the continued
pursuit of its proactive pricing strategy to cover cost inflation as well as
increased demand as a result of catch-up effects as lockdowns ended. The Fast
Forward program made a positive contribution of EUR 24 million to EBITDA LFL
which decreased by a mere 7% to EUR 431.7 million (Q1-3/2019: EUR 462.6
million). Wienerberger thus achieved a profitability that almost reached the
record level of the previous year.

"Our results for the first nine months clearly demonstrate how resilient
Wienerberger has become. After the negative effects of state-imposed lockdowns
in the second quarter, we were able to significantly increase our earnings again
to just below the previous year's record level", said Wienerberger CEO Heimo
Scheuch. "We quickly adapted to the situation and reaped the benefits of our
leading position across diversified end markets. Thus, we have not only been
able to overcome the crisis, we have also emerged from it as a stronger company
that is well equipped to actively shape the future of our sector."

Through stringent working capital management cost discipline and by increasing
our financing, the company was also able to increase its cash position to EUR
Disclaimer

