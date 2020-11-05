Virtual Private Network Market Size Worth $92.60 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global virtual private network market size is expected to reach USD 92.60 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027. The rising level of cybersecurity threats is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. While high-speed data networks are being rolled out and connected devices are proliferating continuously, data security and privacy protection are emerging as major issues, as people visiting public places are often logging into unsecured Wi-Fi networks. Individuals are particularly targeted by hackers when they enter into vulnerable hotspots and log on to unsecured networks. This is driving the adoption of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and leverage the encryption provided by the VPN technology to protect people from malicious activities.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rising security concerns across numerous end-use industries
- The continued research and innovation by technology companies are driving the adoption of advanced technologies in various industry verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, among others
- North America is expected to emerge as one of the leading regional markets owing to the aggressive spending on R&D and the high adoption of VPN solutions in the telecommunications industry. Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period
- The growing demand for VPN solutions for commercial purposes is expected to drive the growth of the commercial segment over the forecast period
- The key market participants include Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Opera Norway AS; Google LLC; Avast Software s.r.o.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; and NetMotion Software. These players are trying to dominate the market through service differentiation and quality enhancement leading to intense competition
Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Virtual Private Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Type (Site-To-Site, Remote Access, Extranet), By Deployment Mode, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecast, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/virtual-private-network-market
