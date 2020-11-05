SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global virtual private network market size is expected to reach USD 92.60 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027. The rising level of cybersecurity threats is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. While high-speed data networks are being rolled out and connected devices are proliferating continuously, data security and privacy protection are emerging as major issues, as people visiting public places are often logging into unsecured Wi-Fi networks. Individuals are particularly targeted by hackers when they enter into vulnerable hotspots and log on to unsecured networks. This is driving the adoption of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and leverage the encryption provided by the VPN technology to protect people from malicious activities.