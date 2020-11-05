 

Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Summit 2020 to Spotlight Industry's Digitally-driven Roadmap for Post-COVID Recovery, Resilience and Resurgence

TOKYO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has affected the four cornerstones of connectivity, shared, electric and autonomous (C.A.S.E.) in the mobility industry, even as it continues to incubate new consumer behaviors, competitive responses, innovation strategies, and business models. The crisis has provided a massive impetus to digital initiatives across the mobility value chain. Stakeholders are accelerating digital transformation with innovative, digitally-driven business models and value-added services that will underpin the push towards a stronger, more resilient future.

To understand how digitization is reinventing the mobility landscape, the theme of this year's Frost & Sullivan's Intelligent Mobility Summit 2020 is "Intelligent Mobility: The Digital Acceleration".  The two-day online summit, scheduled to be held on November 24-25, 2020 will offer unique insights into the role of digital technologies in helping stakeholders, particularly across the Asia-Pacific region, navigate the new normal and shape the future of mobility in a post-COVID scenario.

This year's complimentary event brings together Frost & Sullivan's mobility experts and industry thought leaders, including Ashwani Gupta, Director, COO/CPO, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Christopher Wehner, Managing Director, BMW Group Asia; Pras Ganesh, Project Executive Vice President, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; and. Juan Carbonell, Head of Solutions APAC, Moovit.

Panel discussions and industry presentations will focus on six thematic areas:

  • The Future of Connectivity
  • New Paradigms – New Business Models
  • Shared Mobility & Delivery on Demand Trends
  • Future of Electrification & Autonomous Driving
  • Digital Retailing in Automotive Industry
  • Future of Last Mile Delivery

As connectivity capabilities and services improve, the challenge will be to reconcile privacy and data security concerns with the need for more real-time vehicle information. Meanwhile, mobility companies will confront the dilemma of whether to adopt go-it-alone strategies or push for greater interoperability and open standards.

"New digitally empowered business models—usership-based, services-oriented or data monetization-driven, among them—are gaining momentum across the mobility value chain," notes Vivek Vaidya, Associate Partner and Senior Vice President, Mobility Practice, Asia Pacific, Frost & Sullivan. "Start-ups are upsetting traditional value chains, creating new use cases, and fostering novel ideas about value creation."

Participants in the hard hit shared mobility segment are evaluating new business approaches. For instance, several ride hailing, e-scooters, and e-hailing companies are repurposing their offerings by riding on the boom for last mile food and grocery deliveries.

Vehicle electrification and autonomy are long-term strategies that have remained largely insulated from the impacts of the pandemic.  Automakers are continuing to develop electric vehicle/ autonomous driving (EV/AD) platforms and architectures, while pushing forward on circular economy and innovating to zero practices.

Digital automotive retail has received a massive fillip during the pandemic. "Changing customer behaviors are compelling automakers to streamline the customer journey from vehicle purchase to delivery, and promote seamless access to contactless parts/services delivery and online retail finance," says Vaidya. "Simultaneously, evolving online-offline dynamics are altering dealership and distribution models."

Advances in enabling technologies are expanding the potential of urban air mobility (UAM) applications. Cargo drones are being spotlighted as last mile delivery solutions, while passenger UAM vehicles offer promise in resolving urban congestion woes. Continued innovation and regulatory oversight will be key to boosting market prospects.

