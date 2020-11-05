 

SpareBank 1 SMN Mandatory notification of trade – SpareBank 1 SMN’s savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 30 October and 2 November 2020 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 83.61 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 695 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows: 

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik 72 1,818
Rolf Jarle Brøske 72 10,141
Tomm Bøyesen 72 6,180
Kjell Fordal 72 246,240
Vegard Helland 72 35,130
Kjersti Hønstad 72 4,842
Jan-Frode Janson 72 40,217
Unni Larsen 72 1,167
Inge Lindseth 72 8,841
Oddny Lysberg 72 1,778
Nelly Maske 72 21,071
Ola Neråsen 72 42,692
Arne Nypan 72 26,626
Margrethe L. Resellmo 18 487
Berit Rustad 72 3,903
Camilla Stang 18 487
Christina Straub 18 741
Hans Tronstad 72 1,823

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 5 November 2020
                                                                                                    
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. + 47 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Disclaimer

