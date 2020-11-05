 

DKK 1,150,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Notes due 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 09:55  |  39   |   |   
 

Company announcement

 

 

 

 

  		   

Holmens Kanal 2–12
DK-1092 København K

 

5 November 2020


DKK 1,150,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Notes due 2025

On 9 December 2013, Danske Bank A/S issued Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Notes due 2025 with ISIN DK0030329818/Common Code 100033747.

Notice of early redemption is hereby given such that, pursuant to Condition 10.4 (“Redemption at the option of the Issuer”) of the Base Prospectus dated 15 November 2013 and paragraph 18 of the Final Terms dated 3 December 2013, the Issuer will redeem all of the outstanding Notes at par on 9 December 2020.

Contact: Steen Alva-Jørgensen, Chief Funding Manager, tel +45 45 14 37 49

 

Attachment


Danske Bank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DKK 1,150,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Notes due 2025   Company announcement             Holmens Kanal 2–12DK-1092 København K   5 November 2020 DKK 1,150,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Notes due 2025 On 9 December 2013, Danske Bank A/S issued Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Labrador Gold Closes $4.05 Million Flow-Through Financing Backed by Palisades Goldcorp to ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Danske Bank: Steady progress in a challenging environment. Net profit of DKK 3.1 billion for the first nine months of 2020
27.10.20
Danske Bank A/S revises 2020 net profit outlook upwards. Now expects a net profit of DKK 4-4.5 billion
26.10.20
Notes with a coupon payment linked to 3 month DKK CIBOR
20.10.20
Danske Bank credit-linked structured notes
13.10.20
Geldwäscheverdachtsanzeige verspätet - Bußgeld gegen Deutsche Bank
08.10.20
Branchenumbruch und Niedrigzins: Skandalbank Danske streicht 1600 Stellen