DKK 1,150,000,000 Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Notes due 2025

On 9 December 2013, Danske Bank A/S issued Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Tier 2 Notes due 2025 with ISIN DK0030329818/Common Code 100033747.

Notice of early redemption is hereby given such that, pursuant to Condition 10.4 (“Redemption at the option of the Issuer”) of the Base Prospectus dated 15 November 2013 and paragraph 18 of the Final Terms dated 3 December 2013, the Issuer will redeem all of the outstanding Notes at par on 9 December 2020.

Contact: Steen Alva-Jørgensen, Chief Funding Manager, tel +45 45 14 37 49





