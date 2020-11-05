DGAP-News: Tacalyx GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel Tacalyx Appoints Dr. Klaus Schollmeier as Chairman of the Board 05.11.2020 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Senior Pharma/Biotech and Life Science Expert joins Tacalyx's Board of Directors as Chairman

BERLIN, Germany, November 05, 2020 - Tacalyx, a privately held biotech company focused on developing novel anti-TACA (Tumor Associated Carbohydrate Antigens) cancer therapies, announces the appointment of Dr. Klaus Schollmeier as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Klaus Schollmeier has been a senior executive and advisor to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries for over 30 years and has senior leadership experience in R&D, Marketing as well as General Management.

"We are very pleased to welcome Klaus Schollmeier to Tacalyx," said Dr. Peter Sondermann, CEO and cofounder of Tacalyx. "Dr. Schollmeier's outstanding pharmaceutical and biotech expertise will provide significant contributions in creating the right structures to develop and position our first lead candidates and efficiently advance them into clinical development".

Dr. Klaus Schollmeier said: "First of all, I would like to thank all of the Board members for the trust they have put in me. I firmly believe in the company's prospects and will use my substantial experience to guide Tacalyx from its start-up phase to success with its groundbreaking approach."

Dr. Klaus Schollmeier is managing director of a consulting and investment firm. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of several European biotechnology companies. For more information about Dr. Schollmeier, please find a short CV on https://tacalyx.com/team/board.

About Tacalyx

Tacalyx is a private oncology company focused on the discovery and development of Tumor Associated Carbohydrate Antigen (TACA) antibodies to treat cancer. TACAs are formed during malignant transformation in a microevolutionary process. The expression of TACAs is elevated in many cancer cell types which makes TACAs attractive potential targets for cancer treatment by harnessing and directing the natural immune response. Tacalyx is developing its proprietary technology platform to exploit TACAs as novel targets for cancer therapy.

Tacalyx was founded by a highly experienced team with a track record of successful drug development in multiple companies including Glycart, Roche, SuppreMol, Shire, Vaxxilon and GlycoUniverse. The Company's founders include BIVF (represented by Dr. Alexander Ehlgen, Investment manager), Dr. Peter Sondermann CEO of Tacalyx, Prof. Dr. Peter H. Seeberger, Director at the Max Planck Institute for Colloids and Interfaces, Dr. Oren Moscovitz, Group leader at the MPI for Colloids and Interfaces and the Max-Planck-Society (represented by Ulrich Mahr, member of the general management of Max-Planck-Innovation).

Tacalyx is headquartered in Berlin, Germany and is backed by leading European life sciences and technology investors Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), Kurma Partners, High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), coparion, Creathor Ventures and Idinvest Partners.

For more information, please visit www.tacalyx.com



Contact:

Tacalyx GmbH

Dr. Peter Sondermann, CEO

Müllerstr. 178

13353 Berlin

info@tacalyx.com

+49 30 407 237 10

Media contact:

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold / Dr. Regina Lutz

Tel.: +49 (0)89 210 228 0

E-Mail: regina.lutz@mc-services.eu

