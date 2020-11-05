 

Chi-Med Highlights HMPL-689 Clinical Data to be Presented at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) today announces that initial analysis of the first in human HMPL-689 Phase I dose escalation study will be presented as a poster at the upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place on December 5-8, 2020 virtually.

Further details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: Results from a Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of HMPL-689, a Selective Oral Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase-Delta Inhibitor, in Chinese Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Lymphoma
Lead Author: Junning Cao, Fudan University Cancer Center, Shanghai, China
Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma - Clinical Studies: Poster I
Abstract # / Link: #1135 / https://doi.org/10.1182/blood-2020-136013
Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 AM - 3:30 PM (PT)

About HMPL-689

HMPL-689 is a novel, selective oral inhibitor targeting the isoform PI3Kδ, a component in the B-cell receptor signaling pathway. HMPL-689's pharmacokinetic (“PK”) properties are favorable with good oral absorption, moderate tissue distribution and low clearance in preclinical PK studies, we therefore anticipate low risk of drug accumulation and drug-to-drug interaction.

Our Phase I/Ib study of HMPL-689 in China has successfully established a Phase II dose and has now expanded into multiple sub-categories of indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. We have initiated a Phase I/Ib study in the U.S. and Europe, with patient enrollment underway.

Chi-Med currently retain all rights to HMPL-689 worldwide.

About Chi-Med

Chi-Med (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company committed, over the past twenty years, to the discovery and global development of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has a portfolio of nine cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world and extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. For more information, please visit: www.chi-med.com.

