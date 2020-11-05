 

Iconic Rubik's Cube celebrates 40th birthday

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 10:37  |  54   |   |   

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1980, when the puzzle created by Hungarian Professor Ernő Rubik changed its name to one bearing the inventor's surname, no-one could have foreseen the incredible success that would follow.

The Rubik’s Cube is the world’s most popular puzzle (Credit: Rubik’s Brand)

Today, 40 years on from the global launch of a puzzle that Rubik originally created to help his architectural students understand design, the Rubik's Cube is widely acknowledged to be not only the world's most popular puzzle of all time, but the best-selling one too. Over the last four decades, 450 million Cubes have sold everywhere across the globe. Indeed, it's estimated that one in seven of the world's population – astoundingly over one billion people – have played with a Rubik's Cube at some point.

The simple Cube, with nine squares of six different colours (white, yellow, orange, red, green, blue), has gone on to become one of the most recognisable artefacts of our times – a true pop culture icon.

It has not only featured in the music videos of Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift, appeared in a variety of TV shows, including Stranger Things, Killing Eve, and The Simpsons, and the films Toy Story 4, WALL-E and Armageddon, it also has pride of place as a permanent exhibit in New York's Museum of Modern Art. The basketball player Kobe Bryant was immortalised in a Rubik's Cube mosaic. Will Smith, Justin Bieber and Olympic gold-winning cyclist Mark Cavendish are all fans. The Cube was at the centre of a recent Netflix documentary, The Speed Cubers, featuring two of the world's fastest cubers – Max Park and Feliks Zemdegs.

Not bad going for something originally created behind the Iron Curtain by a man whose magical outlook on life can be best expressed in his words, "If you are curious, you will find the puzzles around you. If you are determined, you will solve them."

The culmination of the 40th anniversary of the Rubik's Cube becoming a worldwide phenomenon is set to climax with the first staging of the digital Red Bull Rubik's Cube World Cup this Saturday (7 November 2020), following two previous years where finalists could compete face-to-face.

Utilising the new digital Rubik's Connected Cube, the final will feature the winners of a series of local and national digital qualifiers, plus the champions from the 2019 season - including Max Park (USA), Juliette Sebastian (France) and the Weyer Brothers, Sebastian and Philipp (Germany), who have been awarded a wildcard.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iconic Rubik's Cube celebrates 40th birthday LONDON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - In 1980, when the puzzle created by Hungarian Professor Ernő Rubik changed its name to one bearing the inventor's surname, no-one could have foreseen the incredible success that would follow. Today, 40 years on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
LINE and Rakuten lead the way as top two risers in BrandZ Japan's Top 50 Most Valuable Brands 2021
Advances in Recycling Technology on Back of Government Regulations Keep Opportunities in Battery ...
Electric Bus Market to Reach $31.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Syntellix honored again, wins IMA Award of Excellence
PAS Global to be Acquired by Hexagon AB
Podcastle Raises $1.75 Million Seed Round to Create Next-Gen Podcast Platform.
IoT in Construction Market to Reach $19.03 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device Market to Reach US$ 4 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 9% | UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods