Iconic Rubik's Cube celebrates 40th birthday

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1980, when the puzzle created by Hungarian Professor Ernő Rubik changed its name to one bearing the inventor's surname, no-one could have foreseen the incredible success that would follow.

Today, 40 years on from the global launch of a puzzle that Rubik originally created to help his architectural students understand design, the Rubik's Cube is widely acknowledged to be not only the world's most popular puzzle of all time, but the best-selling one too. Over the last four decades, 450 million Cubes have sold everywhere across the globe. Indeed, it's estimated that one in seven of the world's population – astoundingly over one billion people – have played with a Rubik's Cube at some point.

The simple Cube, with nine squares of six different colours (white, yellow, orange, red, green, blue), has gone on to become one of the most recognisable artefacts of our times – a true pop culture icon.

It has not only featured in the music videos of Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift, appeared in a variety of TV shows, including Stranger Things, Killing Eve, and The Simpsons, and the films Toy Story 4, WALL-E and Armageddon, it also has pride of place as a permanent exhibit in New York's Museum of Modern Art. The basketball player Kobe Bryant was immortalised in a Rubik's Cube mosaic. Will Smith, Justin Bieber and Olympic gold-winning cyclist Mark Cavendish are all fans. The Cube was at the centre of a recent Netflix documentary, The Speed Cubers, featuring two of the world's fastest cubers – Max Park and Feliks Zemdegs.

Not bad going for something originally created behind the Iron Curtain by a man whose magical outlook on life can be best expressed in his words, "If you are curious, you will find the puzzles around you. If you are determined, you will solve them."

The culmination of the 40th anniversary of the Rubik's Cube becoming a worldwide phenomenon is set to climax with the first staging of the digital Red Bull Rubik's Cube World Cup this Saturday (7 November 2020), following two previous years where finalists could compete face-to-face.

Utilising the new digital Rubik's Connected Cube, the final will feature the winners of a series of local and national digital qualifiers, plus the champions from the 2019 season - including Max Park (USA), Juliette Sebastian (France) and the Weyer Brothers, Sebastian and Philipp (Germany), who have been awarded a wildcard.