 

Targovax ASA third quarter 2020 results

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its third quarter 2020 results.

An online presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and the press will take place at 10:00 CET today (details below).

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Announced that the ONCOS-102 and Imfinzi (durvalumab) trial successfully completed part 1 in colorectal cancer. The pre-defined disease control efficacy threshold in the colorectal cancer cohort was met and the part 2 has opened for recruitment of 14 additional patients.
  • Announced that an abstract on the mesothelioma trial has been accepted and will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting, 9 -14 November 2020. The abstract presents the 12-month analysis of biomarkers and clinical outcome from the phase I/II trial in malignant pleural mesothelioma where ONCOS-102 is added to standard of care chemotherapy (pemetrexed / cisplatin). This analysis supports the data previously presented in June.
  • Completed a private placement, raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 75 million (USD 8 million). The Private Placement attracted strong interest from existing shareholders and new institutional investors, both in the Nordics and internationally, and the transaction was oversubscribed multiple times.
  • Announced grant of European Patent no 3293201 by the European Patent Office. The patent covers the use of ONCOS-102 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors until 2036.
  • Formed a new Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), consisting of a group of world-renowned experts in immuno-oncology research and drug development carefully selected to act as advisors to guide the Targovax R&D strategy.

Øystein Soug, CEO commented: "As the end of 2020 is approaching, we are entering a period of intensive data analysis and reporting from our ongoing ONCOS-102 clinical program. Important efficacy and immune marker readouts from our two Targovax-sponsored ONCOS-102 trials in mesothelioma and melanoma are due late in the year. In October we reported that the pre-defined threshold for clinical benefit was met in the colorectal cancer cohort of the ONCOS-102 and Imfinzi collaboration trial. The second part of this trial has now been opened for recruitment, and results are expected in about a year's time. As we wrap up these phase I/II clinical trials, we are in parallel planning the next steps for ONCOS-102 development and expanding our pre-clinical pipeline to shape our future R&D programs."

Presentation
As a consequence of the Corona situation, there will not be a physical presentation of the results. Instead, we invite to a live webcast today at 10.00 CET. You can join the webcast here. It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation.

Reporting material
Targovax 3Q 2020 - report
Targovax 3Q 2020 - presentation
The quarterly report and presentation are also available at the website  www.targovax.com.

For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com
Phone: +1 212-838-3777
 

