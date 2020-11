Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Natural Resources Limited announces its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.425 (forty-two and one half cents per common share). The dividend will be payable on January 5, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2020.



Canadian Natural is a senior oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.