Green Spoon Sales to Represent Koios and Fit Soda Among Leading Natural Food and Beverage Products in up to 20 U.S. States

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that its KOIOS and Fit Soda beverage products (collectively, “Koios Beverages”) will be represented in 20 U.S. states by Green Spoon Sales (“Green Spoon”), one of the largest natural foods brokers in the United States. As the Company continues to introduce Koios Beverages into new markets across the country, Green Spoon’s national reach could be instrumental to the growth of the Company’s footprint in the functional beverages category. Founded in 2012, Green Spoon has an in-house sales force of approximately 40 representatives who can commercialize Koios Beverages alongside leading brands of natural food and beverage products. Through its business relationships with grocers specializing in natural foods, Green Spoon can introduce Koios Beverages to stores in well-known chains to include locations of Whole Foods Market Inc. (“Whole Foods”) and Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (“Sprouts”).

Koios is a Denver-based producer of functional beverage products including KOIOS, a nootropic beverage created to improve focus and mental clarity, and Fit Soda, an all-natural caffeine-free carbonated beverage providing “Benefits with Bubbles”. Koios Beverages are currently sold in more than 4,400 retail points of sale in the United States. In addition to an online presence on Amazon.com and the U.S. online store of Walmart, Koios operates its own e-commerce portal which has more than 60,000 customers and subscribers. The Company recently announced that two flavours of its Fit Soda beverage would be carried in more than 100 HEB supermarket locations in Texas. With new representation for Koios Beverages by Green Spoon, the Company intends to expand the availability of its products at the national level by potentially entering new markets across the United States.