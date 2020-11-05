Avectas Opens Canadian Development Site

Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Avectas announces residency at Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS @ Toronto,

central to the Canadian bio-hub.

- Jessica Schwaber, PhD appointed Scientific Director of Cell and Gene Therapy.



Avectas , a cell engineering technology business, is pleased to announce it has

been accepted to become a resident at Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS @

Toronto. JLABS @ Toronto is a 40,000 square-foot life science innovation center.

The labs provide a flexible environment for companies pursuing new technologies

and research platforms, with the aim to advance medical care. Through a "no

strings attached" model, Johnson & Johnson Innovation does not take an equity

stake in the companies occupying JLABS and the companies are free to develop

products - either on their own, or by initiating a separate external partnership

or collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation or any other company. The

company has also appointed Jessica Schwaber, PhD as Scientific Director of Cell

and Gene Therapy who is the first member of our technical operations team at our

Toronto site.







technology that achieves high transfection efficiency in a process that retains

very high levels of cell viability and functionality. Avectas is partnering with

cell and gene therapy companies to address emerging cell delivery challenges,

particularly multiple cell modifications and engineering fragile or limited

cells.



"This is an important step in Avectas' strategy of expanding its technical and

business base in leading cell and gene therapy hubs. The Johnson & Johnson

Innovation - JLABS site in Toronto provides Avectas with a flexible development

environment and key additional resources to advance the SOLUPORE(TM) technology

and importantly to best support our expanding network of partners," said Michael

Maguire, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Avectas.



Dr. Maguire continued; "We are also excited to welcome Jessica Schwaber, PhD."

Jessica joined Avectas in September as the Director of Cell & Gene Therapy. She

brings extensive industry experience and knowledge in closed and automated cell

therapy processes, analytical development and manufacturing of clinical stage

cell therapies. Jessica earned a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the

University of Queensland and a BSc. in Chemical Engineering from Smith College.



About Avectas



Avectas is a cell engineering technology business developing a unique delivery

platform to enable the ex-vivo manufacture of gene-modified cell therapy

products, which have high in-vivo functionality. Its vision is to be a leading

non-viral cell engineering technology enabler, integrated into manufacturing

processes for multiple autologous and allogeneic therapies, commercialized

through development and license agreements.



For more information, please visit the Company's website at

http://www.avectas.com/



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134264/4754100

OTS: Avectas





Avectas has developed SOLUPORE(TM), a patented, non-viral, cell engineeringtechnology that achieves high transfection efficiency in a process that retainsvery high levels of cell viability and functionality. Avectas is partnering withcell and gene therapy companies to address emerging cell delivery challenges,particularly multiple cell modifications and engineering fragile or limitedcells."This is an important step in Avectas' strategy of expanding its technical andbusiness base in leading cell and gene therapy hubs. The Johnson & JohnsonInnovation - JLABS site in Toronto provides Avectas with a flexible developmentenvironment and key additional resources to advance the SOLUPORE(TM) technologyand importantly to best support our expanding network of partners," said MichaelMaguire, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Avectas.Dr. Maguire continued; "We are also excited to welcome Jessica Schwaber, PhD."Jessica joined Avectas in September as the Director of Cell & Gene Therapy. Shebrings extensive industry experience and knowledge in closed and automated celltherapy processes, analytical development and manufacturing of clinical stagecell therapies. Jessica earned a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from theUniversity of Queensland and a BSc. in Chemical Engineering from Smith College.About AvectasAvectas is a cell engineering technology business developing a unique deliveryplatform to enable the ex-vivo manufacture of gene-modified cell therapyproducts, which have high in-vivo functionality. Its vision is to be a leadingnon-viral cell engineering technology enabler, integrated into manufacturingprocesses for multiple autologous and allogeneic therapies, commercializedthrough development and license agreements.For more information, please visit the Company's website athttp://www.avectas.com/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134264/4754100OTS: Avectas