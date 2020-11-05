 

Avectas Opens Canadian Development Site

Dublin (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Avectas announces residency at Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS @ Toronto,
central to the Canadian bio-hub.
- Jessica Schwaber, PhD appointed Scientific Director of Cell and Gene Therapy.

Avectas , a cell engineering technology business, is pleased to announce it has
been accepted to become a resident at Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS @
Toronto. JLABS @ Toronto is a 40,000 square-foot life science innovation center.
The labs provide a flexible environment for companies pursuing new technologies
and research platforms, with the aim to advance medical care. Through a "no
strings attached" model, Johnson & Johnson Innovation does not take an equity
stake in the companies occupying JLABS and the companies are free to develop
products - either on their own, or by initiating a separate external partnership
or collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation or any other company. The
company has also appointed Jessica Schwaber, PhD as Scientific Director of Cell
and Gene Therapy who is the first member of our technical operations team at our
Toronto site.

Avectas has developed SOLUPORE(TM), a patented, non-viral, cell engineering
technology that achieves high transfection efficiency in a process that retains
very high levels of cell viability and functionality. Avectas is partnering with
cell and gene therapy companies to address emerging cell delivery challenges,
particularly multiple cell modifications and engineering fragile or limited
cells.

"This is an important step in Avectas' strategy of expanding its technical and
business base in leading cell and gene therapy hubs. The Johnson & Johnson
Innovation - JLABS site in Toronto provides Avectas with a flexible development
environment and key additional resources to advance the SOLUPORE(TM) technology
and importantly to best support our expanding network of partners," said Michael
Maguire, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Avectas.

Dr. Maguire continued; "We are also excited to welcome Jessica Schwaber, PhD."
Jessica joined Avectas in September as the Director of Cell & Gene Therapy. She
brings extensive industry experience and knowledge in closed and automated cell
therapy processes, analytical development and manufacturing of clinical stage
cell therapies. Jessica earned a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the
University of Queensland and a BSc. in Chemical Engineering from Smith College.

About Avectas

Avectas is a cell engineering technology business developing a unique delivery
platform to enable the ex-vivo manufacture of gene-modified cell therapy
products, which have high in-vivo functionality. Its vision is to be a leading
non-viral cell engineering technology enabler, integrated into manufacturing
processes for multiple autologous and allogeneic therapies, commercialized
through development and license agreements.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at
http://www.avectas.com/

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134264/4754100
OTS: Avectas


Avectas Opens Canadian Development Site - Avectas announces residency at Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS @ Toronto, central to the Canadian bio-hub. - Jessica Schwaber, PhD appointed Scientific Director of Cell and Gene Therapy. Avectas , a cell engineering technology business, is …

