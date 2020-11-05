 

SC Johnson Makes Significant Progress Toward 2025 Targets in Tackling Plastic Pollution, Update Revealed in Global Commitment Report from Ellen MacArthur Foundation

Racine, Wis. (ots/PRNewswire) - Panel discussion on insights and next steps to
be hosted by FT Live today at 2:00 pm GMT
(https://circulareconomy.live.ft.com/home)

SC Johnson, one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning and
other consumer and professional products, is making significant progress toward
its 2025 targets to tackle plastic pollution. The company's work to create a
more sustainable world is highlighted today in the publication of Ellen
MacArthur Foundation's second annual report on the New Plastics Economy Global
Commitment, a set of targets uniting more than 450 businesses, governments and
other organizations to address plastic waste and pollution.

"SC Johnson teams are continuing to create products and packaging that give
consumers more sustainable options," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC
Johnson. "We all have a responsibility to address this critical environmental
issue, but equally none of us can solve this challenge alone. It will take a
unified effort from business, government and civil society to create a circular
plastic economy."

Today's report shows that although progress had been made in some areas between
2018 and 2019, more needs to be done, and at greater speed, in order to achieve
the 2025 targets.

The report findings and plastic waste challenge will be discussed at 2 p.m. GMT
this afternoon in a panel event hosted by Financial Times Live
(https://circulareconomy.live.ft.com/home) , with participation from the Ellen
MacArthur Foundation, the UN Environment Programme, SC Johnson, Danone and
Federated Hermes.

SC Johnson Progress in Tackling Plastic Waste Crisis

In association with the Global Commitment, SC Johnson is pursuing a series of
goals to accelerate its progress to tackle plastic waste, including:

- Triple the amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic content in packaging
by 2025, including Mr Muscle and several other product lines. Today 14% of SC
Johnson's packaging is PCR, up from 6% last year.
- Continue to remove excess plastics wherever possible. SC Johnson has
eliminated 2,575 metric tons of unnecessary or problematic plastic packaging
since 2018, including 875 metric tons since last year.
- Make 100% of its plastic packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by
2025. Currently, more than 62% of SC Johnson products are designed for this,
and the company is expanding concentrated refill options and refill trials
with Ecover through Waitrose and Sainsbury supermarkets.
- Continue to work with industry and other organizations to support circular
plastic economy models and keep plastic out of landfills and the environment.
SC Johnson's global partnership with Plastic Bank has collected more than
5,000 metric tons of plastic, which is being incorporated into product
packaging as an alternative to virgin plastic. SC Johnson is also a Global
Partner to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to help advance a circular economy,
together with other companies such as Intesa Sanpaolo, Danone, Google, H&M,
Nike, Phillips, Renault, Solvay and Unilever.

For more information on SC Johnson's commitment to addressing plastic pollution
and to learn how the company is helping to support a more circular plastic
economy, visit https://www.scjohnson.com/plastic .

To read the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment report, visit
https://www.newplasticseconomy.org/ (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=
https-3A__www.newplasticseconomy.org_&d=DwMFAw&c=HdAUNv_EOZyljLc1cjbHCq-Eo7r1kRH
oywhQbi81uaA&r=fZt2waH2o8hvEZoatKRVuQWXflZbDgQzy2TafKJsGJQ&m=qBGwEG_i1Llk6RrFLnf
sV-gP_koEZ8TooSXuIt4RU2Y&s=C_NDosGxMzeBYrn0wZ2QG61RxMc5p8_sDUqQoozYuQ8&e=) .

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products,
excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and
the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of
the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products
for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional
products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®,
RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond,
with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®,
KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 134-year-old company, which
generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and
sells products in virtually every country around the world.
http://www.scjohnson.com/

SC Johnson Makes Significant Progress Toward 2025 Targets in Tackling Plastic Pollution, Update Revealed in Global Commitment Report from Ellen MacArthur Foundation Panel discussion on insights and next steps to be hosted by FT Live today at 2:00 pm GMT (https://circulareconomy.live.ft.com/home) SC Johnson, one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning and other consumer and professional …

