SC Johnson Makes Significant Progress Toward 2025 Targets in Tackling Plastic Pollution, Update Revealed in Global Commitment Report from Ellen MacArthur Foundation

"SC Johnson teams are continuing to create products and packaging that giveconsumers more sustainable options," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SCJohnson. "We all have a responsibility to address this critical environmentalissue, but equally none of us can solve this challenge alone. It will take aunified effort from business, government and civil society to create a circularplastic economy."Today's report shows that although progress had been made in some areas between2018 and 2019, more needs to be done, and at greater speed, in order to achievethe 2025 targets.The report findings and plastic waste challenge will be discussed at 2 p.m. GMTthis afternoon in a panel event hosted by Financial Times Live(https://circulareconomy.live.ft.com/home) , with participation from the EllenMacArthur Foundation, the UN Environment Programme, SC Johnson, Danone andFederated Hermes.SC Johnson Progress in Tackling Plastic Waste CrisisIn association with the Global Commitment, SC Johnson is pursuing a series ofgoals to accelerate its progress to tackle plastic waste, including:- Triple the amount of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic content in packagingby 2025, including Mr Muscle and several other product lines. Today 14% of SCJohnson's packaging is PCR, up from 6% last year.- Continue to remove excess plastics wherever possible. SC Johnson haseliminated 2,575 metric tons of unnecessary or problematic plastic packagingsince 2018, including 875 metric tons since last year.- Make 100% of its plastic packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by2025. Currently, more than 62% of SC Johnson products are designed for this,and the company is expanding concentrated refill options and refill trialswith Ecover through Waitrose and Sainsbury supermarkets.- Continue to work with industry and other organizations to support circularplastic economy models and keep plastic out of landfills and the environment.SC Johnson's global partnership with Plastic Bank has collected more than5,000 metric tons of plastic, which is being incorporated into productpackaging as an alternative to virgin plastic. SC Johnson is also a GlobalPartner to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to help advance a circular economy,together with other companies such as Intesa Sanpaolo, Danone, Google, H&M, Nike , Phillips, Renault, Solvay and Unilever.For more information on SC Johnson's commitment to addressing plastic pollutionand to learn how the company is helping to support a more circular plasticeconomy, visit https://www.scjohnson.com/plastic .To read the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment report, visithttps://www.newplasticseconomy.org/ (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.newplasticseconomy.org_&d=DwMFAw&c=HdAUNv_EOZyljLc1cjbHCq-Eo7r1kRHoywhQbi81uaA&r=fZt2waH2o8hvEZoatKRVuQWXflZbDgQzy2TafKJsGJQ&m=qBGwEG_i1Llk6RrFLnfsV-gP_koEZ8TooSXuIt4RU2Y&s=C_NDosGxMzeBYrn0wZ2QG61RxMc5p8_sDUqQoozYuQ8&e=) .About SC JohnsonSC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products,excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment andthe communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one ofthe world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and productsfor home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professionalproducts. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®,RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond,with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®,KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 134-year-old company, whichgenerates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally andsells products in virtually every country around the world.http://www.scjohnson.com/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/101479/4754101OTS: SC Johnson