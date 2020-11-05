 

DGAP-News AURELIUS acquires Pullman Fleet Services from Wincanton plc

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.11.2020, 11:13  |  56   |   |   

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover
AURELIUS acquires Pullman Fleet Services from Wincanton plc

05.11.2020 / 11:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS acquires Pullman Fleet Services from Wincanton plc

- Acquisition of market-leading commercial fleet management business, servicing blue chip customers across the UK

- As a standalone business, Pullman will focus on growth and expanding its offering into related services including accident management and vehicle leasing

- AURELIUS will work with Pullman to develop further commercial and growth opportunities through potential collaboration with AURELIUS-owned Rivus Fleet Solutions

- Pullman is AURELIUS' second carve-out announced in two weeks, underscoring its expertise in complex carve-outs, and marking another successful acquisition of a unique asset in fleet services

Munich/London, November 5, 2020 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) ("AURELIUS") today announces that it has agreed to acquire Pullman Fleet Services from Wincanton plc. As a market leader with a particular focus on heavy goods vehicles ("HGV") in the UK, Pullman Fleet Services ("Pullman") will complement AURELIUS-owned Rivus Fleet Solutions ("Rivus") which has an offering for light commercial vehicles ("LCV"s).

Headquartered in Doncaster, Pullman Fleet Services is the UK's largest independent provider of commercial fleet management and maintenance, with a focus on heavy goods vehicles. Pullman has a strong reputation and track record for excellence, throughout 35 years of providing a reliable, flexible and quality service offering, and will be further supported under the ownership of AURELIUS.

Pullman is the second complex carve-out executed by AURELIUS in two weeks, following the announcement of its acquisition of GKN Wheels & Structures from GKN.

Pullman reported revenues of £44m in the financial year 2019/2020. With 27 service centres, over 70 mobile service vehicles, and more than 430 employees and highly trained technicians, Pullman's offering provides a full suite of services for HGV and LCV fleet management outsourcing, repair and maintenance, and pay as you go flexibility depending on a customer's needs.

