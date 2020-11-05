 

Sinopec's Fuling Shale Gas Field Sets New Production Record

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.11.2020, 11:33  |  57   |   |   

Daily Output of Sinopec's Fuling Shale Gas Field Reaches 20 Million Cubic Meters

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has recorded China's highest ever daily output of shale gas at 20.62 million cubic meters in its Fuling Shale Gas Field in Chongqing, China. This shale gas project is an important gas source for the Sichuan-East gas pipeline, meeting the daily gas consumption of 40 million households.

Daily Output of Sinopec’s Fuling Shale Gas Field Reaches 20 Million Cubic Meters.

Sinopec's shale gas field in Fuling is the first major commercial shale gas project in China, setting a new milestone in China's energy resource industry and contributing to global shale gas development.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Fuling shale gas field achieved full recovery of production through non-stop drilling rig operations and rapid resumption of fracturing gas testing despite the COVID-19 outbreak. It has continuously broken the records for the shortest gas field drilling cycle while increasing the drilling of high-quality reservoirs significantly, covering over 3 million meters. Gas field production construction has been expanded to raise the production capacity.

According to Sinopec, the Fuling shale gas field now maintains a stable daily output of 20 million cubic meters, producing an estimated 6.7 billion cubic meters of shale gas over a full year.

About Sinopec

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fiber, fertilizer and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information.

Sinopec sets 'fueling beautiful life' as its corporate mission, puts 'people, responsibility, integrity, precision, innovation and win-win' as its corporate core values, pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation, and green and low-carbon growth, and strives to achieve its corporate vision of building a world leading energy and chemical company.

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1327492/Sinopec_Fuling_Shale_Gas_Field.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

 

China Petroleum & Chemical (H) (H) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sinopec's Fuling Shale Gas Field Sets New Production Record Daily Output of Sinopec's Fuling Shale Gas Field Reaches 20 Million Cubic Meters CHONGQING, China, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has recorded China's highest ever daily output of shale …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
U.S. FDA Accepts Ortho's Emergency Use Notification for VITROS SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test--Capable of ...
LINE and Rakuten lead the way as top two risers in BrandZ Japan's Top 50 Most Valuable Brands 2021
Syntellix honored again, wins IMA Award of Excellence
Advances in Recycling Technology on Back of Government Regulations Keep Opportunities in Battery ...
Electric Bus Market to Reach $31.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
PAS Global to be Acquired by Hexagon AB
Podcastle Raises $1.75 Million Seed Round to Create Next-Gen Podcast Platform.
IoT in Construction Market to Reach $19.03 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Microprocessor and GPU Market worth $138.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Device Market to Reach US$ 4 Billion by 2026, Globally |CAGR: 9% | UnivDatos Market Insights
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:02 Uhr
Sinopec's E-commerce Platform Epec.com Closes Deals Totaling Nearly USD 40 Billion