Barrick Declares Increased Dividend

All amounts expressed in US dollars

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.09 per share, a 12.5% increase on the previous quarter’s dividend, payable on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020.1

Senior executive vice-president and chief financial officer Graham Shuttleworth said that this represents the third increase in the quarterly dividend in the past year and that Barrick’s quarterly dividend has tripled since the announcement of the Barrick-Randgold merger in September 2018, reflecting Barrick’s continued strong financial performance.