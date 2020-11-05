Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G to be put on auction





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put on auction for the refinancing of FlexLån as of 1 January 2021.

The exact terms and conditions of the auctions regarding FlexLån are set out in the appendix.

In addition, Realkredit Danmark will refinance approx. DKK 2.7bn FlexLån with Government guarantee in series 10A. The mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) will be sold on Thursday 26 November 2020 at 11.30 am. Interested parties may contact RD Funding on the phone number mentioned below.





Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone

+45 45 13 20 19.

