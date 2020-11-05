 

NW Natural Holdings Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Results

05.11.2020, 12:00  |  18   |   |   

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), reported financial results and highlights including:

  • Reported a net loss of $0.61 per share from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $0.61 per share for the same period in 2019
  • Earned net income of $0.80 per share from continuing operations for the first nine months of 2020, compared to earnings of $0.91 per share and adjusted earnings1 of $1.13 per share for the same period in 2019
  • Continued to provide customers with essential natural gas and water utility services and assist our most vulnerable community members during COVID-19
  • Scored second in the West for large utilities in 2020 J.D. Power Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study
  • Added more than 14,000 natural gas meters over the last 12 months equating to a 1.9% growth rate
  • Invested $193 million in our utility systems in the first nine months of 2020 for greater reliability and resiliency
  • Received Oregon general rate case order providing an estimated annual pre-tax earnings benefit of $45.1 million
  • Announced a public-private partnership that is working toward a renewable hydrogen facility in Oregon
  • Increased dividends for the 65th consecutive year with an annual indicated dividend rate of $1.92 per share
  • Reaffirmed 2020 GAAP earnings guidance from continuing operations in the range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share and guided toward the lower end of the range given effects from COVID-19

"This is a year of significant accomplishments despite the very unusual circumstances. We continued to execute on all aspects of our long-term strategy and taking care of our employees and customers when they need us the most. At the same time, we're building on our legacy of environmental stewardship and addressing the climate imperative. I'm proud of our efforts underway,” said David H. Anderson, president and CEO of NW Natural Holdings.

For the third quarter of 2020, net loss from continuing operations increased $0.2 million to a net loss of $18.7 million (or $0.61 per share), compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $18.5 million (or $0.61 per share) for the same period in 2019. Results reflect the seasonal nature of the gas utility's earnings, higher depreciation and general tax expenses as we continued to invest in our gas utility system, partially offset by the recognition of a regulatory deferral asset for certain COVID-19 expenses incurred during the first nine months of 2020 related to our Oregon utility operations and higher earnings at our water and wastewater utilities.

Year-to-date net income from continuing operations decreased $2.5 million to $24.5 million (or $0.80 per share), compared to $27.0 million (or $0.91 per share) for the same period in 2019. Results for 2019 included a regulatory pension disallowance of $10.5 million (or $6.6 million after-tax and $0.22 per share). Excluding this disallowance on a non-GAAP basis1, adjusted net income from continuing operations for 2019 was $33.6 million (or $1.13 per share). On this adjusted basis, net income declined $9.1 million to $24.5 million for the first nine months of 2020. Results reflected an increase in operations and maintenance expense, depreciation and property tax expenses as we continued to invest in our gas utility system, and the financial effects resulting from COVID-19.

__________

1

 

Adjusted 2019 metrics are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the regulatory pension disallowance of $10.5 million pre-tax (or $6.6 million and $0.22 cents per share after-tax). See "Reconciliation to GAAP" for additional information.

KEY EVENTS AND INITIATIVES

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Implications

NW Natural Holdings continues to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic with a focus on the safety of our employees and customers, while providing essential services without interruption. To protect our customers and employees, we continue to follow CDC, OSHA, and state specific guidance.

We continue to benefit from our resilient business model with about 87% of our natural gas utility margin coming from the residential and commercial sectors and a majority of our utility margin decoupled and weather normalized. NW Natural has not seen a substantial reduction in overall sales volumes as of September 30, 2020 attributed to COVID-19. Customer growth from construction and conversions remained strong during 2020, and we experienced a lower level of customer losses as we suspended customer disconnections when the pandemic began. This lower level of disconnections is reflected in the customer growth rate of 1.9% for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020. We continued to forgo late and reconnection fee revenues from customers, and bad debt expense is higher than the prior period as we estimate the effects of COVID-19 on accounts receivable. Interest expense was elevated in the second quarter as a result of additional short-term financings undertaken to strengthen our liquidity position as the pandemic unfolded. For the first nine months of 2020, we estimate the combined financial effects of COVID-19 to be approximately $7 million pre-tax.

As of September 30, 2020, we estimated that $4.4 million pre-tax of the financial effects related to COVID-19 could be recoverable, including $4.1 million for Oregon. In September 2020, the Oregon Public Utility Commission (OPUC) approved a comprehensive solution for COVID with a term sheet outlining the types of costs that may be deferred. Subsequently in October the OPUC approved NW Natural's deferral application. Pursuant to the term sheet, we recorded a regulatory asset of $3.1 million pre-tax in the third quarter of 2020. We expect to recognize and recover an additional $1.0 million related to forgone late fee revenue approved by the OPUC in a future period when the amounts are billed to customers per accounting guidance.

Oregon General Rate Case Order

On Oct. 16, 2020, the OPUC issued an order approving the all-party settlement in NW Natural's general rate case, increasing the utility's revenue requirement by $45.1 million (or $33.1 million after-tax), compared to a requested $71.4 million. The order also approved a capital structure of 50% debt and 50% equity; a return on equity of 9.4%; and a cost of capital of 6.965%. In addition, the order approved an average rate base of $1.44 billion or an increase of $242.1 million compared to the last rate case. New rates in Oregon were effective beginning Nov. 1, 2020.

Renewable Hydrogen Project

NW Natural along with a local electric public utility district (PUD) in Eugene and the Bonneville Environmental Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore developing a renewable hydrogen facility. The facility could demonstrate hydrogen's ability to help decarbonize heating and transportation loads.

The MOU contemplates the potential for a facility in Eugene, Oregon that could range in size from 30,000 up to 150,000 MMBtu per year (equivalent to 2 megawatts up to 10 megawatts). We believe renewable hydrogen will be critical to the long-term decarbonization of the world’s energy systems, including transportation, heating, manufacturing and other processes. For the Pacific Northwest, renewable hydrogen could help with grid balancing and long-term storage opportunities for renewable sources such as wind and hydro, which have significant seasonal variation.

2019 Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report Issued

On October 6, 2020 we issued our inaugural ESG report, which outlines some of the important work NW Natural Holdings is focused on. The report highlights our longstanding commitments and progress related to safety, environmental stewardship, and taking care of our employees and communities. It also features goals that we're aggressively pursuing related to a renewable future and carbon neutral vision for our gas utility, diversifying into and growing our water and wastewater utility business, and actively continuing to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in our workplace and our wider community. In addition, we’ve provided the information recommended for our industry by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the American Gas Association reporting template. Additional information is available at ir.nwnaturalholdings.com.

Water Utilities and Acquisitions

To date in 2020, NW Natural Water Company, LLC (NW Natural Water) has closed the following acquisitions: the Suncadia water and wastewater utilities in Washington, the T&W water utility in Texas, a water utility with two systems in Northern Idaho near our existing Gem State footprint, and our first water utility acquisition in the municipal sector with water and wastewater utilities near our Falls Water, Idaho systems. In July 2020, NW Natural Water signed a purchase and sale agreement to acquire another utility near Idaho Falls, which is expected to close in 2020.

NW Natural Water currently serves about 66,000 people through about 26,000 connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. NW Natural Water has invested approximately $110 million in the water sector to date.

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

The following financial comparisons are for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019 with individual year-over-year drivers below presented on an after-tax basis using a statutory tax rate of 26.5% unless otherwise noted.

NW Natural Holdings' third quarter results are summarized by business segment in the table below:

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

In thousands, except per share data

Amount

Per Share

 

Amount

Per Share

 

Amount

Per Share

Net income (loss) from continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural Gas Distribution segment

$

(22,120

)

 

$

(0.72

)

 

 

$

(19,570

)

 

$

(0.64

)

 

 

$

(2,550

)

 

$

(0.08

)

 

Other

3,443

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

1,064

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

2,379

 

 

0.08

 

 

Consolidated

$

(18,677

)

 

$

(0.61

)

 

 

$

(18,506

)

 

$

(0.61

)

 

 

$

(171

)

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Shares

 

30,555

 

 

 

 

30,429

 

 

 

 

126

 

 

Natural Gas Distribution Segment

Natural Gas Distribution segment net loss increased $2.6 million (or $0.08 per share) reflecting higher depreciation and general taxes as we invested in our natural gas system.

Margin decreased $0.3 million reflecting lower revenues from fees as we suspended collections processes and disconnections during the COVID-19 pandemic and lower usage from industrial and large commercial customers, partially offset by contributions from new rates in Washington and customer growth of 1.9% over the last 12 months.

Operations and maintenance expense increased $0.7 million as a result of higher expenses mainly from increased compensation costs and non-payroll expenses, partially offset by $1.1 million related to deferring to a regulatory asset a portion of COVID-19 expenses for our Oregon utility operations and $1.5 million related to temporary cost savings measures enacted to mitigate the unrecoverable financial implications of COVID-19. Of the $1.1 million deferred in the third quarter, $0.8 million was related to COVID-19 expenses incurred primarily during the second quarter of 2020.

Depreciation expense and general taxes increased $2.4 million related to higher property, plant, and equipment.

Interest expense decreased $1.2 million as a result of deferring to a regulatory asset $1.2 million of interest costs incurred on financings undertaken in March 2020 to strengthen our liquidity position as the pandemic unfolded. Of the $1.2 million deferred in the third quarter, $1.0 million was related to costs incurred primarily during the second quarter of 2020.

Other

Other net income increased $2.4 million (or $0.08 per share) primarily reflecting higher revenues from our water and wastewater utilities and lower holding company expenses.

YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS

The following financial comparisons are for the first nine months of 2020 and 2019 with individual year-over-year drivers below presented on an after-tax basis using a statutory tax rate of 26.5% unless otherwise noted. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effects of the regulatory pension disallowance in 2019 as these adjusted metrics provide a clearer view of operations, reflect how Management views financial results, and provide comparability to prior year results. See "Reconciliation to GAAP" for a detailed reconciliation of adjusted amounts.

Financial Implications of March 2019 Regulatory Order

In March 2019, NW Natural received a regulatory order from the OPUC that outlined the recovery of a pension balancing deferral, a disallowance of a portion of this deferral, and the application of tax reform benefits.

NW Natural recognized a $10.5 million pre-tax (or $6.6 million after-tax) regulatory disallowance for amounts in the pension balancing account. This resulted in $3.9 million pre-tax ($2.8 million after-tax) of additional operations and maintenance expense, $6.6 million of pre-tax ($4.9 million after-tax) other expense, and an offsetting tax benefit of $3.9 million. In addition, as a result of beginning collections of the pension balancing account, $3.8 million of regulatory interest income ($2.8 million after-tax) was recognized related to the equity interest component of financing costs on the pension balancing account.

The order required the application of tax reform benefits to the pension balancing deferral account in March 2019, which resulted in the following offsetting adjustments with no material effect on net income:

  • $7.1 million pre-tax ($5.2 million after-tax) increase in margin;
  • $4.6 million pre-tax ($3.4 million after-tax) increase in operations and maintenance expense;
  • $7.9 million pre-tax ($5.8 million after-tax) increase in other expense; and
  • $5.9 million decrease in income tax expense.

NW Natural Holdings' year-to-date results are summarized by business segment in the table below:

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

In thousands, except per share data

Amount

Per Share

 

Amount

Per Share

 

Amount

Per Share

Net income from continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural Gas Distribution segment

$

19,476

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

22,848

 

$

0.77

 

 

$

(3,372

)

 

$

(0.13

)

 

Regulatory pension disallowance, net

 

 

 

6,588

 

0.22

 

 

(6,588

)

 

(0.22

)

 

Adjusted Natural Gas Distribution segment1

$

19,476

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

29,436

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

(9,960

)

 

$

(0.35

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other

$

4,991

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

4,115

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

876

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated

$

24,467

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

26,963

 

$

0.91

 

 

$

(2,496

)

 

$

(0.11

)

 

Adjusted Consolidated1

24,467

 

0.80

 

 

33,551

 

1.13

 

 

(9,084

)

 

(0.33

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Shares

 

30,575

 

 

 

29,628

 

 

 

947

 

 

1

 

The 2019 adjusted natural gas distribution segment and adjusted consolidated net income from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the effects of a regulatory disallowance of NW Natural's pension balancing account of $10.5 million pre-tax (or $6.6 million after-tax). See "Reconciliation to GAAP" for additional information.

Natural Gas Distribution Segment

Natural Gas Distribution segment net income decreased $3.4 million (or $0.13 per share). First quarter 2019 results include a $6.6 million non-cash after-tax regulatory disallowance of costs in NW Natural's pension balancing account. Excluding the effects of this disallowance, net income decreased $10.0 million (or $0.35 per share) reflecting higher operations and maintenance expense, depreciation expense, and the financial effects of COVID-19 including lower revenues from fees and lower commercial and industrial customer usage in rate schedules that are not decoupled. Earnings per share was affected by share issuances in June 2019.

Margin decreased $0.1 million related to several offsetting items including: a combined $4.8 million decrease in margin from lower entitlement and curtailment fees as the first quarter of 2019 included fees related to pipeline constraints and the effect of warmer than average weather in the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Margin also declined $1.1 million related to lower fee revenues as we did not charge customers late or reconnection fees during the COVID-19 pandemic. New rates in Washington, customer growth of 1.9% over the last 12 months, and beginning North Mist storage services collectively contributed $10.4 million to margin. Finally, as a result of the Oregon order related to pension as described above, margin decreased $5.2 million with no significant effect on net income as offsetting adjustments were recognized through expenses and income taxes.

Operations and maintenance expense decreased $0.3 million as a result of 2019 incorporating several nonrecurring items related to the Oregon pension order described above, specifically a $2.8 million expense related to the disallowance of costs in the pension balancing account and $3.4 million of costs that were recognized with no significant effect on net income due to offsetting adjustments in margin and income taxes. Excluding these pension expenses, operations and maintenance expense increased $6.4 million related to higher compensation costs, contractor and professional service expenses, and moving costs to a new headquarter and operations center. This was partially offset by temporary cost savings measures intended to mitigate the financial implications of COVID-19 that are not expected to be recovered through our regulated rates.

Depreciation expense and general taxes increased $7.3 million related to higher property, plant, and equipment, including our North Mist gas storage facility.

Other expense, net decreased $6.1 million primarily due to several items related to the pension order in 2019 as described above including a $4.9 million expense related to the disallowance of costs in the pension balancing account, $5.8 million of costs that were offset with higher revenues and tax benefits in 2019, and $2.8 million of equity interest income recognized in 2019 when we began collecting deferred pension costs from customers. In addition, pension expenses increased $2.2 million in 2020 as this expense is recovered in rates instead of a portion recovered through the pension balancing account.

Tax expense reflected a $5.9 million detriment related to implementing the March 2019 order described above; however, as this offset higher expense, there was no significant resulting effect on net income.

Other

Other net income increased $0.9 million (or $0.02 per share) primarily reflecting higher revenues from our water and wastewater utilities and lower holding company expenses, partially offset by lower asset management revenues.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

During the first nine months of 2020, the Company generated $148.5 million in operating cash flows and invested $193.3 million in utility capital expenditures and $38.1 million to acquire water and wastewater utilities. Net cash provided by financing activities was $104.5 million for the first nine months of 2020 or an increase of $36.6 million compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to several financings undertaken in March 2020 that strengthened our liquidity position as a precaution as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded. At September 30, 2020, NW Natural Holdings held cash of $35.9 million.

2020 GUIDANCE

NW Natural Holdings reaffirmed 2020 earnings guidance from continuing operations in the range of $2.25 to $2.45 per share and guided toward the lower end of the range due to potential implications from COVID-19. This guidance assumes continued customer growth, average weather conditions, and no significant changes in prevailing regulatory policies, mechanisms, or outcomes, or significant local, state or federal laws, legislation or regulations. The expected sale of Gill Ranch and the related gain, and any operating loss associated with it, are not included in this guidance range, as they are, and are expected to continue to be, reported as Discontinued Operations.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

NW Natural Holdings' Board of Directors previously declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share on NW Natural Holdings' common stock. The dividend is payable on November 13, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 30, 2020, reflecting an annual indicated dividend rate of $1.92 per share.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

As previously announced, NW Natural Holdings will host a conference call and webcast today to discuss its third quarter and year-to-date 2020 financial and operating results.

Date and Time:

   

Thursday, November 5

8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET)

Phone Numbers:

   

United States: 1-866-267-6789

Canada: 1-855-669-9657

International: 1-412-902-4110

The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and general public and can be accessed at ir.nwnaturalholdings.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website and by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9658 (Canada), and 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay access code is 10148700.

ABOUT NW NATURAL HOLDINGS

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and through its subsidiaries has been doing business for over 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through nearly 770,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 35 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity with NW Natural operating 20 Bcf in Oregon.

NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. NW Natural Water currently serves approximately 66,000 people through about 26,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report, and other presentations made by NW Holdings from time to time, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "assumes," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the following: plans, objectives, assumptions, estimates, expectations, timing, goals, strategies, commitments, future events, investments, capital expenditures, targeted capital structure, risks, risk profile, stability, acquisitions and timing, completion and integration thereof, dispositions and timing, completion and outcomes thereof, utility system and infrastructure investments, system modernization, reliability and resiliency, global, national and local economies, customer and business growth, customer satisfaction ratings, weather, customer rates or rate recovery and the timing and magnitude of potential rate changes, environmental remediation cost recoveries, environmental initiatives, decarbonization and the role of natural gas and the gas delivery system, including use of renewable sources, renewable hydrogen projects or investments and timing, magnitude and completion thereof, strategic goals and visions, the water utility strategy and financial effects of the related pending water acquisitions, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, operating plans of third parties, financial results, including estimated income, availability and sources of liquidity, expenses, positions, revenues, returns, cost of capital, timing, and earnings and earnings guidance, dividends, performance, timing, outcome, or effects of regulatory proceedings or mechanisms or approvals, regulatory prudence reviews, anticipated regulatory actions or filings, accounting treatment of future events, effects of changes in laws or regulations, effects, extent, severity and duration of COVID-19 and resulting economic disruption, the impact of mitigating factors and other efforts to mitigate risks posed by its spread, ability of our workforce, customers or suppliers to operate or conduct business, COVID-19 expenses, cost savings measures and cost recovery including through regulatory deferrals and the timing and magnitude thereof, impact on capital projects, governmental actions and timing thereof, including actions to reopen the economy, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You are therefore cautioned against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future operational, economic or financial performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are discussed by reference to the factors described in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors", and Part II, Item 7 and Item 7A "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk" in the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in Part I, Items 2 and 3 "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk", and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors", in the quarterly reports filed thereafter.

All forward-looking statements made in this report and all subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral and whether made by or on behalf of NW Holdings or NW Natural, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and NW Holdings and NW Natural undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such factors, nor can it assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Results

In addition to presenting the results of operations and earnings amounts in total, certain financial measures exclude the regulatory pension disallowance in 2019, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company presents net income and EPS excluding this item along with the GAAP measures to illustrate the magnitude of this item on ongoing business and operational results. Although the excluded amount is properly included in the determination of this item under GAAP, the Company believes the amount and nature of such an item makes period-to-period comparisons of operations difficult or potentially confusing. Financial measures are expressed in cents per share as these amounts reflect factors that directly impact earnings, including income taxes. All references to EPS are on the basis of diluted shares. The Company uses such non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial performance because the Company believes they provide useful information to investors and creditors in evaluating the Company's financial condition and results of operations.

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDINGS

Consolidated Income Statement and Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

Third Quarter 2020

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

In thousands, except per share amounts, customer, and degree day data

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

Change

2020

 

2019

Change

2020

 

2019

Change

Operating revenues

$

93,284

 

 

 

$

90,317

 

 

3%

$

513,406

 

 

 

$

499,108

 

 

3%

$

760,670

 

 

 

$

725,810

 

 

5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of gas

23,741

 

 

 

22,603

 

 

5

173,489

 

 

 

163,167

 

 

6

265,233

 

 

 

242,989

 

 

9

Operations and maintenance

41,352

 

 

 

40,886

 

 

1

134,256

 

 

 

131,854

 

 

2

180,593

 

 

 

173,432

 

 

4

Environmental remediation

867

 

 

 

967

 

 

(10)

6,494

 

 

 

7,258

 

 

(11)

11,573

 

 

 

10,857

 

 

7

General taxes

8,656

 

 

 

7,993

 

 

8

26,924

 

 

 

24,899

 

 

8

34,413

 

 

 

32,279

 

 

7

Revenue taxes

3,555

 

 

 

3,534

 

 

1

19,752

 

 

 

19,956

 

 

(1)

30,121

 

 

 

29,307

 

 

3

Depreciation and amortization

25,934

 

 

 

23,375

 

 

11

76,445

 

 

 

67,334

 

 

14

100,607

 

 

 

88,983

 

 

13

Other operating expenses

767

 

 

 

593

 

 

29

2,246

 

 

 

2,131

 

 

5

3,365

 

 

 

3,201

 

 

5

Total operating expenses

104,872

 

 

 

99,951

 

 

5

439,606

 

 

 

416,599

 

 

6

625,905

 

 

 

581,048

 

 

8

Income from operations

(11,588

)

 

 

(9,634

)

 

20

73,800

 

 

 

82,509

 

 

(11)

134,765

 

 

 

144,762

 

 

(7)

Other income (expense), net

(3,287

)

 

 

(2,267

)

 

45

(9,902

)

 

 

(18,782

)

 

NM

(13,956

)

 

 

(21,244

)

 

(34)

Interest expense, net

9,165

 

 

 

10,948

 

 

(16)

32,339

 

 

 

31,807

 

 

2

43,217

 

 

 

41,815

 

 

3

Income (loss) before income taxes

(24,040

)

 

 

(22,849

)

 

5

31,559

 

 

 

31,920

 

 

(1)

77,592

 

 

 

81,703

 

 

(5)

Income tax expense (benefit)

(5,363

)

 

 

(4,343

)

 

23

7,092

 

 

 

4,957

 

 

43

14,777

 

 

 

17,957

 

 

(18)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

(18,677

)

 

 

(18,506

)

 

1

24,467

 

 

 

26,963

 

 

(9)

62,815

 

 

 

63,746

 

 

(1)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

765

 

 

 

(795

)

 

(196)

267

 

 

 

(1,968

)

 

(114)

(1,341

)

 

 

(2,927

)

 

(54)

Net income (loss)

$

(17,912

)

 

 

$

(19,301

)

 

(7)

$

24,734

 

 

 

$

24,995

 

 

(1)

$

61,474

 

 

 

$

60,819

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average diluted for period

30,555

 

 

 

30,429

 

 

 

30,575

 

 

 

29,628

 

 

 

30,551

 

 

 

29,451

 

 

 

End of period

30,565

 

 

 

30,435

 

 

 

30,565

 

 

 

30,435

 

 

 

30,565

 

 

 

30,435

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per share of common stock information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

(0.61

)

 

 

$

(0.61

)

 

 

$

0.80

 

 

 

$

0.91

 

 

 

$

2.06

 

 

 

$

2.16

 

 

 

Diluted income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

0.02

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.05

)

 

 

(0.09

)

 

 

Diluted earnings (loss)

(0.59

)

 

 

(0.63

)

 

 

0.81

 

 

 

0.84

 

 

 

2.01

 

 

 

2.07

 

 

 

Dividends paid per share

0.4775

 

 

 

0.4750

 

 

 

1.4325

 

 

 

1.4250

 

 

 

1.9100

 

 

 

1.9000

 

 

 

Book value, end of period

27.90

 

 

 

27.75

 

 

 

27.90

 

 

 

27.75

 

 

 

27.90

 

 

 

27.75

 

 

 

Market closing price, end of period

45.39

 

 

 

71.34

 

 

 

45.39

 

 

 

71.34

 

 

 

45.39

 

 

 

71.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital structure, end of period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock equity

42.0

 

%

 

46.6

 

%

 

42.0

 

%

 

46.6

 

%

 

42.0

 

%

 

46.6

 

%

 

Long-term debt

42.3

 

%

 

44.5

 

%

 

42.3

 

%

 

44.5

 

%

 

42.3

 

%

 

44.5

 

%

 

Short-term debt (including current maturities of long-term debt)

15.7

 

%

 

8.9

 

%

 

15.7

 

%

 

8.9

 

%

 

15.7

 

%

 

8.9

 

%

 

Total

100.0

 

%

 

100.0

 

%

 

100.0

 

%

 

100.0

 

%

 

100.0

 

%

 

100.0

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural Gas Distribution segment operating statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meters - end of period

769,817

 

 

 

755,458

 

 

1.9%

769,817

 

 

 

755,458

 

 

1.9%

769,817

 

 

 

755,458

 

 

1.9%

Volumes in therms:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential and commercial sales

54,124

 

 

 

60,427

 

 

 

440,811

 

 

 

480,987

 

 

 

694,171

 

 

 

703,126

 

 

 

Industrial sales and transportation

100,312

 

 

 

107,596

 

 

 

341,755

 

 

 

348,821

 

 

 

473,741

 

 

 

468,441

 

 

 

Total volumes sold and delivered

154,436

 

 

 

168,023

 

 

 

782,566

 

 

 

829,808

 

 

 

1,167,912

 

 

 

1,171,567

 

 

 

Operating revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential and commercial sales

$

66,384

 

 

 

$

65,206

 

 

 

$

431,187

 

 

 

$

419,502

 

 

 

$

650,569

 

 

 

$

620,406

 

 

 

Industrial sales and transportation

12,334

 

 

 

12,280

 

 

 

42,195

 

 

 

40,511

 

 

 

58,237

 

 

 

55,652

 

 

 

Other distribution revenues

639

 

 

 

430

 

 

 

1,607

 

 

 

12,678

 

 

 

1,964

 

 

 

15,716

 

 

 

Other regulated services

4,404

 

 

 

5,147

 

 

 

14,251

 

 

 

7,397

 

 

 

18,910

 

 

 

7,437

 

 

 

Total operating revenues

83,761

 

 

 

83,063

 

 

 

489,240

 

 

 

480,088

 

 

 

729,680

 

 

 

699,211

 

 

 

Less: Cost of gas

23,797

 

 

 

22,659

 

 

 

173,657

 

 

 

163,335

 

 

 

265,457

 

 

 

243,214

 

 

 

Less: Environmental remediation expense

867

 

 

 

967

 

 

 

6,494

 

 

 

7,258

 

 

 

11,573

 

 

 

10,857

 

 

 

Less: Revenue taxes

3,555

 

 

 

3,534

 

 

 

19,752

 

 

 

19,956

 

 

 

30,121

 

 

 

29,307

 

 

 

Margin, net

$

55,542

 

 

 

$

55,903

 

 

 

$

289,337

 

 

 

$

289,539

 

 

 

$

422,529

 

 

 

$

415,833

 

 

 

Degree days:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average (25-year average)

9

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

1,659

 

 

 

1,646

 

 

 

2,723

 

 

 

2,723

 

 

 

Actual

2

 

 

 

28

 

 

NM

1,406

 

 

 

1,638

 

 

(14)%

2,477

 

 

 

2,502

 

 

(1)%

Percent colder (warmer) than average weather

NM

 

 

NM

 

 

(15

)

%

 

 

%

 

(9

)

%

 

(8

)

%

 

NM = Not Meaningful calculation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDINGS

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 

September 30,

In thousands

 

2020

 

2019

Assets:

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

35,926

 

 

$

10,522

 

Accounts receivable

 

40,278

 

 

29,617

 

Accrued unbilled revenue

 

14,787

 

 

17,934

 

Allowance for uncollectible accounts

 

(1,786)

 

 

(180)

 

Regulatory assets

 

29,740

 

 

47,996

 

Derivative instruments

 

24,094

 

 

5,987

 

Inventories

 

45,082

 

 

41,230

 

Gas reserves

 

12,265

 

 

16,392

 

Other current assets

 

25,534

 

 

18,617

 

Discontinued operations current assets

 

16,928

 

 

14,612

 

Total current assets

 

242,848

 

 

202,727

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

Property, plant, and equipment

 

3,680,872

 

 

3,416,718

 

Less: Accumulated depreciation

 

1,073,623

 

 

1,027,330

 

Total property, plant, and equipment, net

 

2,607,249

 

 

2,389,388

 

Gas reserves

 

37,696

 

 

51,978

 

Regulatory assets

 

324,176

 

 

313,890

 

Derivative instruments

 

12,921

 

 

1,610

 

Other investments

 

48,963

 

 

63,018

 

Operating lease right of use asset

 

78,036

 

 

3,917

 

Assets under sales-type leases

 

144,971

 

 

147,918

 

Goodwill

 

70,292

 

 

49,333

 

Other non-current assets

 

50,945

 

 

27,839

 

Total non-current assets

 

3,375,249

 

 

3,048,891

 

Total assets

 

$

3,618,097

 

 

$

3,251,618

 

Liabilities and equity:

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Short-term debt

 

$

223,000

 

 

$

65,580

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

95,173

 

 

94,671

 

Accounts payable

 

83,813

 

 

76,197

 

Taxes accrued

 

13,772

 

 

13,382

 

Interest accrued

 

9,645

 

 

10,406

 

Regulatory liabilities

 

59,236

 

 

37,573

 

Derivative instruments

 

1,784

 

 

4,156

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

1,081

 

 

3,171

 

Other current liabilities

 

49,870

 

 

39,873

 

Discontinued operations current liabilities

 

13,922

 

 

13,399

 

Total current liabilities

 

551,296

 

 

358,408

 

Long-term debt

 

860,235

 

 

806,014

 

Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

296,516

 

 

284,625

 

Regulatory liabilities

 

649,521

 

 

615,813

 

Pension and other postretirement benefit liabilities

 

202,938

 

 

215,007

 

Derivative instruments

 

921

 

 

2,998

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

80,854

 

 

732

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

123,041

 

 

123,352

 

Total deferred credits and other non-current liabilities

 

1,353,791

 

 

1,242,527

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

563,852

 

 

556,623

 

Retained earnings

 

299,150

 

 

296,256

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(10,227)

 

 

(8,210)

 

Total equity

 

852,775

 

 

844,669

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

3,618,097

 

 

$

3,251,618

 

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDINGS

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

In thousands

 

2020

 

2019

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

24,734

 

 

$

24,995

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

76,445

 

 

67,334

 

Regulatory amortization of gas reserves

 

13,711

 

 

14,474

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(390)

 

 

2,471

 

Qualified defined benefit pension plan expense

 

13,800

 

 

10,464

 

Contributions to qualified defined benefit pension plans

 

(23,670)

 

 

(7,810)

 

Deferred environmental expenditures, net

 

(16,469)

 

 

(10,992)

 

Amortization of environmental remediation

 

6,494

 

 

7,258

 

Regulatory revenue recovery deferral from TCJA

 

 

 

742

 

Regulatory disallowance of pension costs

 

 

 

10,500

 

Other

 

(4,483)

 

 

9,058

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Receivables, net

 

77,236

 

 

80,205

 

Inventories

 

(1,126)

 

 

(3,293)

 

Income and other taxes

 

12,038

 

 

21,510

 

Accounts payable

 

(20,311)

 

 

(31,767)

 

Interest accrued

 

2,194

 

 

3,100

 

Deferred gas costs

 

(2,472)

 

 

(47,085)

 

Decoupling mechanism

 

4,175

 

 

11,095

 

Other, net

 

(14,072)

 

 

(6,713)

 

Discontinued operations

 

706

 

 

(255)

 

Cash provided by operating activities

 

148,540

 

 

155,291

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(193,336)

 

 

(152,993)

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(38,078)

 

 

(56,189)

 

Leasehold improvement expenditures

 

(7,827)

 

 

(13,027)

 

Proceeds from the sale of assets

 

8,003

 

 

281

 

Proceeds from sale of equity method investment

 

7,000

 

 

 

Other

 

(240)

 

 

(2,714)

 

Discontinued operations

 

(2,287)

 

 

(648)

 

Cash used in investing activities

 

(226,765)

 

 

(225,290)

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock options exercised

 

68

 

 

1,723

 

Proceeds from common stock issued

 

 

 

93,182

 

Long-term debt issued

 

150,000

 

 

175,000

 

Long-term debt retired

 

(75,000)

 

 

(10,000)

 

Proceeds from term loan due within one year

 

150,000

 

 

 

Change in short-term debt

 

(76,100)

 

 

(152,040)

 

Cash dividend payments on common stock

 

(41,508)

 

 

(39,605)

 

Other

 

(2,957)

 

 

(372)

 

Cash provided by financing activities

 

104,503

 

 

67,888

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

26,278

 

 

(2,111)

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

9,648

 

 

12,633

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

35,926

 

 

$

10,522

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

Interest paid, net of capitalization

 

$

29,829

 

 

$

27,736

 

Income taxes paid (refunded), net

 

9,344

 

 

(6,096)

 

NORTHWEST NATURAL HOLDINGS

Reconciliation to GAAP (Unaudited)

Year-to-Date Results

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

In thousands, except per share data

 

Amount

Per Share

 

Amount

Per Share

CONSOLIDATED

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income from continuing operations

 

$

24,467

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

26,963

 

$

0.91

 

Regulatory pension disallowance

 

 

 

 

10,500

 

0.35

 

Income tax effect of regulatory disallowance1

 

 

 

 

(3,912)

 

(0.13)

 

Adjusted net income from continuing operations

 

$

24,467

 

$

0.80

 

 

$

33,551

 

$

1.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted shares

 

 

30,575

 

 

 

29,628

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NATURAL GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income

 

$

19,476

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

22,848

 

$

0.77

 

Regulatory pension disallowance

 

 

 

 

10,500

 

0.35

 

Income tax effect of regulatory disallowance1

 

 

 

 

(3,912)

 

(0.13)

 

Adjusted net income

 

$

19,476

 

$

0.64

 

 

$

29,436

 

$

0.99

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

Regulatory disallowance related to the pension balancing account was recognized in the first quarter of 2019. Tax effect of adjustment was calculated using a combined federal and state statutory rate of 26.5% and reducing the disallowance by a $1.1 million deferred taxes specifically associated with the pension balancing account.

 

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Thursday, November 5
08.10.20
NW Natural Holdings Increases Dividend for 65th Consecutive Year