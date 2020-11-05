CIRCOR Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR), one of the world’s leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets, today announced GAAP and adjusted financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2020.

Revenue of $187 million, down 21% reported, down 15% organically Aerospace & Defense revenue of $62 million, down 8% reported, down 9% organically Industrial revenue of $124 million, down 27% reported, down 18% organically

Revenue drop through to earnings of 19%

GAAP loss per share of $(2.93); Adjusted earnings per share of $0.36

GAAP operating margin of 2.4%; Adjusted operating margin of 9.3%

Aerospace & Defense operating margin of 23.7%, up 360 bps versus last year

Gross debt reduction of $119 million and net debt reduction of $122 million over last 12 months

Remain on track to achieve $45 million 2020 cost reduction plan

Free cash flow flat and in line with prior guidance

“While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact around the globe, the strength, resilience, and diversification of our portfolio – together with the outstanding work and commitment of our employees – is mitigating the effect of the weaker economic environment,” said Scott Buckhout, CIRCOR’s President and CEO. “Fortunately, the mission critical nature of our products has ensured that our pricing strategy remains on track. In addition, the CIRCOR Operating System continues to play a pivotal role in driving execution, with most operating metrics improving through the downturn. We are working with urgency to ensure CIRCOR is positioned to take full advantage of an eventual market recovery by launching a record number of new products and establishing ongoing collaboration with customers and suppliers.”

“Looking ahead, we are focused on driving value for shareholders by investing in growth, expanding margins, generating strong free cash flow, and de-levering the balance sheet,” concluded Buckhout.

Selected Preliminary Consolidated Results

($ in millions except EPS) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Q3 YTD

2020 Q3 YTD

2019 Change Revenue $ 186.6 $ 237.1 -21 % $ 564.9 $ 721.7 -22 % Revenue - excluding divested businesses1 186.6 216.4 -14 % 560.0 645.1 -13 % GAAP operating (loss) income 4.4 (9.1) 148 % (70.4) 20.7 -440 % Adjusted operating income2 17.3 25.6 -32 % 44.3 77.6 -43 % GAAP operating margin 2.4 % (3.8) % 620 bps (12.5) % 2.9 % -1540 bps Adjusted operating margin2 9.3 % 10.8 % -150 bps 7.8 % 10.8 % -300 bps Adjusted operating margin ex divestitures2 9.3 % 10.6 % -130 bps 7.9 % 9.8 % -190 bps GAAP loss per share (diluted) $ (2.93) $ (5.64) 48 % $ (8.59) $ (6.81) -26 % Adjusted earnings per share (diluted)2 $ 0.36 $ 0.63 -43 % $ 0.78 $ 1.80 -57 % Operating cash flow 2.5 9.1 -73 % (46.4) (0.9) -5056 % Free cash flow3 0.1 10.1 -99 % (55.6) (6.6) -742 % Orders 166.6 223.0 -25 % 567.7 740.9 -23 % Orders - excluding divested businesses1 166.6 200.9 -17 % 563.2 663.8 -15 %

Segment Results

($ in millions) Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change Q3 YTD

2020 Q3 YTD

2019 Change Aerospace & Defense Revenue $ 62.2 $ 67.6 -8 % $ 190.0 $ 193.6 -2 % Segment operating income 14.8 13.6 9 % 40.4 33.4 21 % Segment operating margin 23.7 % 20.1 % 360 bps 21.3 % 17.2 % 410 bps Orders 59.1 64.0 -8 % 207.8 245.5 -15 % Industrial Revenue $ 124.4 $ 169.4 -27 % $ 374.9 $ 528.1 -29 % Revenue - excluding divested businesses1 124.4 148.7 -16 % 370.0 451.5 -18 % Segment operating income 9.8 21.3 -54 % 27.4 70.0 -61 % Segment operating margin 7.9 % 12.6 % -470 bps 7.3 % 13.3 % -600 bps Orders 107.5 159.0 -32 % 359.9 495.5 -27 % Orders - excluding divested businesses1 107.5 136.9 -21 % 355.5 418.3 -15 %

Orders and revenue excluding divested businesses are non-GAAP measures and are calculated by subtracting the orders and revenues generated by the divested businesses during the periods prior to their divestiture from reported orders and revenues. Divested businesses include Reliability Services, Spence/Nicholson and Instrumentation & Sampling (all Industrial) which were sold before September 27, 2020. Adjusted consolidated and segment results for Q3 2020 exclude net income from discontinued operations of $0.3 million and net loss from non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization, special and restructuring charges totaling $12.9 million. These charges include: (i) $11.6 million for non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization and depreciation expense; (ii) $0.8 million of professional fees and other costs associated with restructuring and cost reductions; and (iii) $0.5 million of other special and restructuring charges. It also excludes the Q3 2020 charge for valuation allowance against deferred tax assets by virtue of using an effective tax rate in the adjusted results which is a $53.3 million adjustment to taxes. Adjusted consolidated and segment results for Q3 2019 exclude net loss from discontinued operations of $84.7 million and net loss from non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization, special and restructuring charges totaling $34.7 million ($40.2 million, net of tax). These charges include: (i) $12.3 million for non-cash acquisition-related intangible amortization expense and amortization of the step-up in fixed asset values; (ii) $11.6 million related to business sales; (iii) $8.0 million of professional fees and other costs associated with restructuring and cost reductions; (iv) $4.0 million of professional fees associated with an unsolicited tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock; and (iv) $1.1 million of other special and restructuring recoveries. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by subtracting GAAP capital expenditures, net of proceeds from asset sales, from GAAP operating cash flow.

Conference Call Information

CIRCOR International will hold a conference call to review its financial results at 9:00 a.m. ET today, November 5, 2020. To listen to the live conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides, please visit “Webcasts & Presentations” in the “Investors” portion of CIRCOR’s website. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (833) 665-0658 or (914) 987-7312. The conference ID number is 9088809. Participants are encouraged to dial in to the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start time. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (diluted), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net debt, free cash flow and organic growth (and such measures further excluding discontinued operations) are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management in our financial and operating decision making because we believe they reflect our ongoing business and facilitate period-to-period comparisons. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. These non-GAAP financial measures also allow investors and others to compare the Company’s current financial results with the Company’s past financial results in a consistent manner. For example:

We exclude costs and tax effects associated with restructuring activities, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We believe that the costs related to these restructuring activities are not indicative of our normal operating costs.

We exclude certain acquisition-related costs, including significant transaction costs and amortization of inventory and fixed-asset step-ups and the related tax effects. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.

We exclude the expense and tax effects associated with the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have lives up to 25 years. Exclusion of the non-cash amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

We also exclude certain gains/losses and related tax effects, which are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, and that we believe are not indicative of our normal operating gains and losses. For example, we exclude gains/losses from items such as the sale of a business, significant litigation-related matters and lump-sum pension plan settlements.

We exclude the results of discontinued operations.

We exclude goodwill impairment charges.

Due to the significance of recently sold businesses and to provide a comparison of changes in our orders and revenue, we also discuss these changes on an “organic” basis. Organic is calculated assuming the divestitures completed prior to September 27, 2020 were completed on January 1, 2019 and excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

CIRCOR’s management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our competitors. We use such measures when publicly providing our business outlook, assessing future earnings potential, evaluating potential acquisitions and dispositions and in our financial and operating decision-making process, including for compensation purposes.

Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this news release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that are “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The words “may,” “hope,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and other expressions, which are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements are accompanied by such words. We believe that it is important to communicate our future expectations to our stockholders, and we, therefore, make forward-looking statements in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Act. However, there may be events in the future that we are not able to accurately predict or control and our actual results may differ materially from the expectations we describe in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, including statements about outlook for the fourth quarter, the expected and potential direct or indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the realization of cost reductions from restructuring activities and expected synergies, the number of new product launches and future cash flows from operating activities, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy; changes in the price of and demand for oil and gas in both domestic and international markets; any adverse changes in governmental policies; variability of raw material and component pricing; changes in our suppliers’ performance; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in tariffs or other taxes related to doing business internationally; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; our ability to operate our manufacturing facilities at efficient levels including our ability to prevent cost overruns and reduce costs; our ability to generate increased cash by reducing our working capital; our prevention of the accumulation of excess inventory; our ability to successfully implement our divestiture; restructuring or simplification strategies; fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to successfully defend product liability actions; as well as the uncertainty associated with the current worldwide economic conditions and the continuing impact on economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world, including as a result of COVID-19, natural disasters, terrorist attacks and other similar matters. We advise you to read further about these and other risk factors set forth in Part II, Item 1A of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CIRCOR International, Inc.

CIRCOR International is one of the world’s leading providers of mission critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. The Company has a product portfolio of market-leading brands serving its customers’ most demanding applications. CIRCOR markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to more than 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. The Company has a global presence with approximately 3,200 employees and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.circor.com.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Net revenues $ 186,640 $ 237,052 $ 564,920 $ 721,675 Cost of revenues 130,630 162,578 389,905 490,870 Gross profit 56,010 74,474 175,015 230,805 Selling, general and administrative expenses 50,652 60,039 164,948 190,227 Goodwill impairment charge — — 116,182 — Special and restructuring charges (recoveries), net 938 23,519 (35,747) 19,893 Operating income (loss) 4,420 (9,084) (70,368) 20,685 Other expense (income), net: Interest expense, net 8,202 11,804 25,699 37,846 Other expense (income), net 765 (759) 229 (2,755) Total other expense, net 8,967 11,045 25,928 35,091 (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (4,547) (20,129) (96,296) (14,406) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 54,318 7,520 40,923 13,513 (Loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax (58,865) (27,649) (137,219) (27,919) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 341 (84,688) (34,345) (107,572) Net loss $ (58,524) $ (112,337) $ (171,564) $ (135,491) Basic income (loss) per common share: Basic from continuing operations $ (2.94) $ (1.39) $ (6.87) $ (1.40) Basic from discontinued operations $ 0.02 $ (4.25) $ (1.72) $ (5.41) Net loss $ (2.93) $ (5.64) $ (8.59) $ (6.81) Diluted income (loss) per common share: Diluted from continuing operations $ (2.94) $ (1.39) $ (6.87) $ (1.40) Diluted from discontinued operations $ 0.02 $ (4.25) $ (1.72) $ (5.41) Net loss $ (2.93) $ (5.64) $ (8.59) $ (6.81) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,001 19,916 19,975 19,898 Diluted 20,001 19,916 19,975 19,898

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 27,

2020 September 29,

2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (171,564) $ (135,491) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (34,345) (107,572) Loss from continuing operations (137,219) (27,919) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 14,881 16,618 Amortization 32,418 36,023 Provision for bad debt expense 7,219 (469) Write down of inventory 2,386 301 Compensation expense for share-based plans 4,076 4,200 Amortization of debt issuance costs 6,463 3,669 Deferred tax provision 35,582 11,812 Loss on sale or write-down of property, plant and equipment — 2,889 Goodwill impairment charge 116,182 — (Gain) loss on sale of businesses (54,253) 2,707 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition and disposition: Trade accounts receivable 18,051 17,413 Inventories (8,477) (11,724) Prepaid expenses and other assets (39,184) (20,546) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (30,468) (18,300) Net cash (used in) provided by continuing operating activities (32,343) 16,674 Net cash used in discontinued operating activities (14,022) (17,585) Net cash used in operating activities (46,365) (911) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (9,147) (9,519) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment (122) 99 Proceeds from the sale of business 166,210 163,056 Proceeds from beneficial interest of factored receivables 2,212 — Net cash provided by continuing investment activities 159,153 153,636 Net cash used in discontinued investing activities (11,338) (2,435) Net cash provided by investing activities 147,815 151,201 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt 165,800 231,950 Payments of long-term debt (279,191) (379,897) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 117 106 Net cash used in continuing financing activities (113,274) (147,841) Net cash used in financing activities (113,274) (147,841) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 29 (1,753) (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH (11,795) 696 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 85,727 69,525 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 73,932 $ 70,221

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) September 27,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,772 $ 84,531 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $10,424 and $3,086 at September 27, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 102,840 125,422 Inventories 144,476 137,309 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98,401 66,664 Assets held for sale — 161,193 Total Current Assets 418,489 575,119 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET 167,037 172,179 OTHER ASSETS: Goodwill 158,117 271,893 Intangibles, net 357,038 385,542 Deferred income taxes 905 30,852 Other assets 43,621 35,360 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,145,207 $ 1,470,945 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 63,966 $ 79,399 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 86,176 94,169 Accrued compensation and benefits 27,570 19,518 Liabilities held for sale — 43,289 Total Current Liabilities 177,712 236,375 LONG-TERM DEBT 527,721 636,297 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 16,823 21,425 PENSION LIABILITY, NET 143,599 146,801 OTHER NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 58,538 38,636 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 29,000,000 shares authorized; 19,997,931 and 19,912,362 outstanding at September 27, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively 214 213 Additional paid-in capital 451,351 446,657 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (72,528) 99,280 Common treasury stock, at cost (1,372,488 shares at September 27, 2020 and December 31, 2019) (74,472) (74,472) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (83,751) (80,267) Total Shareholders' Equity 220,814 391,411 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,145,207 $ 1,470,945

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Summary of Orders and Backlog (in millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 ORDERS (1) Aerospace & Defense $ 59.1 $ 64.0 $ 207.8 $ 245.5 Industrial 107.5 159.0 359.9 495.4 Total Orders $ 166.6 $ 223.0 $ 567.7 $ 740.9 Q3 2020 Q3 2019 BACKLOG (2) Aerospace & Defense $ 211.4 $ 206.9 Industrial 204.0 218.4 Total Backlog $ 415.4 $ 425.3

Note 1: Orders do not include the foreign exchange impact due to the re-measurement of customer backlog amounts denominated in foreign currencies. Orders for the nine months ended September 27, 2020 include orders from businesses divested prior to September 27, 2020 of $4.5 million. Orders for the three months ended September 27, 2019 include orders from businesses divested of $22.1 million ($77.1 million for the nine months ended September 27, 2019). Divested businesses are Reliability Services, Spence/Nicholson and Instrumentation & Sampling, all in the Industrial segment. Note 2: Backlog includes unshipped customer orders for which revenue has not been recognized. Backlog at Q3 2019 includes $9.1 million for Industrial related to divested businesses.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Segment Information (in thousands, except percentages) UNAUDITED 2019 2020 As reported 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR TOTAL ORDERS Aerospace & Defense $ 88,107 $ 93,405 $ 63,968 $ 68,459 $ 313,939 $ 72,031 $ 76,616 $ 59,105 $ 207,752 Industrial 171,834 164,642 158,986 168,091 663,553 136,443 116,023 107,453 359,919 Total $ 259,941 $ 258,047 $ 222,954 $ 236,550 $ 977,492 $ 208,474 $ 192,639 $ 166,558 $ 567,671 NET REVENUES Aerospace & Defense $ 61,240 $ 64,694 $ 67,621 $ 79,070 $ 272,625 $ 65,493 $ 62,241 $ 62,249 $ 189,983 Industrial 177,615 181,074 169,431 163,568 691,688 126,720 123,825 124,391 374,937 Total $ 238,855 $ 245,768 $ 237,052 $ 242,638 $ 964,313 $ 192,213 $ 186,066 $ 186,640 $ 564,920 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME Aerospace & Defense $ 9,374 $ 10,443 $ 13,564 $ 19,099 $ 52,480 $ 12,494 $ 13,142 $ 14,782 $ 40,418 Industrial 22,581 26,174 21,278 20,757 90,790 5,169 12,406 9,807 27,383 Corporate expenses (8,522) (8,028) (9,248) (7,671) (33,469) (6,588) (9,664) (7,244) (23,496) Total $ 23,433 $ 28,589 $ 25,594 $ 32,185 $ 109,801 $ 11,075 $ 15,884 $ 17,345 $ 44,305 SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN % Aerospace & Defense 15.3 % 16.1 % 20.1 % 24.2 % 19.2 % 19.1 % 21.1 % 23.7 % 21.3 % Industrial 12.7 % 14.5 % 12.6 % 12.7 % 13.1 % 4.1 % 10.0 % 7.9 % 7.3 % Total 9.8 % 11.6 % 10.8 % 13.3 % 11.4 % 5.8 % 8.5 % 9.3 % 7.8 % 2019 2020 Results of divested businesses (1) 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR TOTAL ORDERS - Industrial $ 30,611 $ 24,448 $ 22,090 $ 18,047 $ 95,196 $ 4,449 $ — $ — $ 4,449 NET REVENUES - Industrial $ 29,787 $ 26,101 $ 20,697 $ 18,602 $ 95,187 $ 4,900 $ — $ — $ 4,900 SEGMENT OP. INC. - Industrial $ 6,217 $ 5,229 $ 2,677 $ 3,166 $ 17,289 $ — $ — $ — $ —

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Supplemental Information Regarding Divested Businesses (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) 2019 2020 Results excluding divested businesses 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR TOTAL ORDERS Aerospace & Defense $ 88,107 $ 93,405 $ 63,968 $ 68,459 $ 313,939 $ 72,031 $ 76,616 $ 59,105 $ 207,752 Industrial 141,223 140,194 136,896 150,044 568,357 131,994 116,023 107,453 355,470 Total $ 229,330 $ 233,599 $ 200,864 $ 218,503 $ 882,296 $ 204,025 $ 192,639 $ 166,558 $ 563,222 NET REVENUES Aerospace & Defense $ 61,240 $ 64,694 $ 67,621 $ 79,070 $ 272,625 $ 65,493 $ 62,241 $ 62,249 $ 189,983 Industrial 147,828 154,973 148,734 144,966 596,501 121,820 123,825 124,391 370,037 Total $ 209,068 $ 219,667 $ 216,355 $ 224,036 $ 869,126 $ 187,313 $ 186,066 $ 186,640 $ 560,020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME Aerospace & Defense $ 9,374 $ 10,443 $ 13,564 $ 19,099 $ 52,480 $ 12,494 $ 13,142 $ 14,782 $ 40,418 Industrial 16,364 20,945 18,601 17,591 73,501 5,169 12,406 9,807 27,383 Corporate expenses (8,522) (8,028) (9,248) (7,671) (33,469) (6,588) (9,664) (7,244) (23,496) Total $ 17,216 $ 23,360 $ 22,917 $ 29,019 $ 92,512 $ 11,075 $ 15,884 $ 17,345 $ 44,305 SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN % Aerospace & Defense 15.3 % 16.1 % 20.1 % 24.2 % 19.2 % 19.1 % 21.1 % 23.7 % 21.3 % Industrial 11.1 % 13.5 % 12.5 % 12.1 % 12.3 % 4.2 % 10.0 % 7.9 % 7.4 % Total 8.2 % 10.6 % 10.6 % 13.0 % 10.6 % 5.9 % 8.5 % 9.3 % 7.9 %

(1) Divested businesses are related to the Industrial Segment and include Reliability Services, Spence/Nicholson and Instrumentation & Sampling. Engineered Valves and Distributed Valves are discontinued operations and not reflected in the As Reported figures in accordance with US GAAP.

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Reconciliation of Key Performance Measures to Commonly Used Generally Accepted Accounting Principle Terms (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) 2019 2020 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR TOTAL Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities $ (22,378) $ 12,339 $ 9,128 $ 16,822 $ 15,911 $ (23,947) $ (24,883) $ 2,465 $ (46,365) LESS Capital expenditures, net of sale proceeds (a) 3,689 2,995 (963) (1,535) 4,186 3,412 3,527 2,330 9,269 FREE CASH FLOW $ (26,067) $ 9,344 $ 10,091 $ 18,357 $ 11,725 $ (27,359) $ (28,410) $ 135 $ (55,634) Gross Debt $ 753,950 $ 748,250 $ 659,100 $ 653,850 $ 653,850 $ 602,288 $ 592,038 $ 540,463 $ 540,463 Less: Cash & Cash equivalents 73,619 76,082 69,225 84,531 84,531 170,861 125,421 72,772 72,772 GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH $ 680,331 $ 672,168 $ 589,875 $ 569,319 $ 569,319 $ 431,427 $ 466,617 $ 467,691 $ 467,691 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 516,177 $ 494,899 $ 375,388 $ 391,411 $ 391,411 $ 290,845 $ 273,351 $ 220,814 $ 220,814 GROSS DEBT AS % OF EQUITY 146 % 151 % 176 % 167 % 167 % 207 % 217 % 245 % 245 % GROSS DEBT, NET OF CASH AS % OF EQUITY 132 % 136 % 157 % 145 % 145 % 148 % 171 % 212 % 212 % (a) includes capital expenditures, net of sales proceeds of discontinued operations

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Reconciliation of Key Performance Measures to Commonly Used Generally Accepted Accounting Principle Terms (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) 2019 2020 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR TOTAL NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (4,633) $ (18,520) $ (112,338) $ 1,555 $ (133,936) $ (78,948) $ (34,092) $ (58,524) $ (171,564) LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges 325 — (1,145) — (820) (602) — 351 (250) Restructuring charges, net 358 299 5,038 (509) 5,186 2,883 588 502 3,973 Acquisition amortization 12,077 11,247 11,202 11,189 45,715 10,218 10,681 10,625 31,523 Acquisition depreciation 1,123 1,106 1,102 1,021 4,352 974 980 1,011 2,965 Special (recoveries) charges, net (8,200) 3,917 18,481 3,488 17,686 (45,175) 5,019 436 (39,720) Goodwill Impairment charge — — — — — 116,182 — — 116,182 Income tax impact 3,625 (2,266) 5,533 (1,752) 5,140 7,704 (22,549) 53,240 38,395 Net loss (income) from discontinued operations 5,728 17,156 84,688 1,595 109,167 (9,162) 43,848 (341) 34,345 ADJUSTED NET INCOME $ 10,403 $ 12,939 $ 12,561 $ 16,587 $ 52,490 $ 4,074 $ 4,475 $ 7,300 $ 15,849 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (Diluted) $ (0.23) $ (0.93) $ (5.64) $ 0.08 $ (6.73) $ (3.96) $ (1.68) $ (2.93) $ (8.59) LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges 0.02 — (0.06) — (0.04) (0.03) — 0.02 (0.01) Restructuring charges, net 0.02 0.02 0.25 (0.03) 0.26 0.14 0.03 0.02 0.20 Acquisition amortization 0.61 0.57 0.56 0.56 2.30 0.51 0.53 0.53 1.58 Acquisition depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.05 0.22 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.15 Special (recoveries) charges, net (0.41) 0.20 0.93 0.18 0.89 (2.27) 0.25 0.02 (1.99) Impairment charge — — — — — 5.83 — — 5.82 Income tax impact 0.18 (0.12) 0.28 (0.10) 0.24 0.39 (1.11) 2.66 1.91 Earnings (Loss) per share from discontinued operations 0.29 0.86 4.25 0.08 5.48 (0.46) 2.16 (0.02) 1.72 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (Diluted) $ 0.52 $ 0.65 $ 0.63 $ 0.82 $ 2.62 $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.36 $ 0.78

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Reconciliation of Key Performance Measures to Commonly Used Generally Accepted Accounting Principle Terms (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) 2019 2020 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR TOTAL NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (4,633) $ (18,520) $ (112,338) $ 1,555 $ (133,936) $ (78,948) $ (34,092) $ (58,524) $ (171,564) LESS: Interest expense, net 13,094 12,947 11,804 10,763 48,609 9,011 8,486 8,202 25,699 Depreciation 5,499 5,568 5,551 5,427 22,045 5,121 4,958 4,802 14,881 Amortization 12,536 11,685 11,629 11,741 47,591 10,516 10,976 10,925 32,418 Provision for income taxes 5,709 284 7,490 1,193 14,676 8,374 (21,769) 54,318 40,923 Loss (income) from discontinued operations 5,728 17,156 84,688 1,595 109,167 (9,162) 43,847 (341) 34,345 EBITDA $ 37,933 $ 29,121 $ 8,825 $ 32,274 $ 108,152 $ (55,088) $ 12,406 $ 19,383 $ (23,299) LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges (recoveries) 325 — (1,145) — (820) (602) — 351 (250) Restructuring charges (recoveries), net 358 299 5,038 (509) 5,186 2,883 588 502 3,973 Special (recoveries) charges, net (8,200) 3,917 18,481 3,488 17,686 (45,175) 5,019 436 (39,720) Goodwill impairment charge — — — — — 116,182 — — 116,182 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 30,416 $ 33,337 $ 31,199 $ 35,253 $ 130,204 $ 18,200 $ 18,013 $ 20,671 $ 56,885

CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. Reconciliation of Key Performance Measures to Commonly Used Generally Accepted Accounting Principle Terms (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) 2019 2020 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR 4TH QTR TOTAL 1ST QTR 2ND QTR 3RD QTR TOTAL GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) $ 17,750 $ 12,020 $ (9,084) $ 16,996 $ 37,682 $ (73,405) $ (1,384) $ 4,420 $ (70,368) LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges (recoveries) 325 — (1,145) — (820) (602) — 351 (250) Amortization of inventory step-up — — — — — — — — — Restructuring charges (recoveries), net 358 299 5,038 (509) 5,186 2,883 588 502 3,973 Acquisition amortization 12,077 11,247 11,202 11,189 45,715 10,218 10,681 10,625 31,523 Acquisition depreciation 1,123 1,106 1,102 1,021 4,352 974 980 1,011 2,965 Special (recoveries) charges, net (8,200) 3,917 18,481 3,488 17,686 (45,175) 5,019 436 (39,720) Goodwill impairment charge — — — — — 116,182 — — 116,182 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME $ 23,433 $ 28,589 $ 25,594 $ 32,185 $ 109,801 $ 11,075 $ 15,884 $ 17,345 $ 44,305 GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 7.4 % 4.9 % (3.8) % 7.0 % 3.9 % (38.2) % (0.7) % 2.4 % (12.5) % LESS: Restructuring related inventory charges (recoveries) 0.1 % — % (0.5) % — % (0.1) % (0.3) % — % 0.2 % — % Amortization of inventory step-up — % — % — % — % — % — % — % — % — % Restructuring charges (recoveries), net 0.1 % 0.1 % 2.1 % (0.2) % 0.5 % 1.5 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.7 % Acquisition amortization 5.1 % 4.6 % 4.7 % 4.6 % 4.7 % 5.3 % 5.7 % 5.7 % 5.6 % Acquisition depreciation 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.4 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 0.5 % Special (recoveries) charges, net (3.4) % 1.6 % 7.8 % 1.4 % 1.8 % (23.5) % 2.7 % 0.2 % (7.0) % Goodwill impairment charge — % — % — % — % — % 60.4 % — % — % 20.6 % ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.8 % 11.6 % 10.8 % 13.3 % 11.4 % 5.8 % 8.5 % 9.3 % 7.8 %

