 

Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, including a net loss attributable to Murphy of $244 million, or $1.59 net loss per diluted share. Adjusted net loss, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $24 million, or $0.15 net loss per diluted share.

Unless otherwise noted, the financial and operating highlights and metrics discussed in this commentary exclude noncontrolling interest. 1

Significant items include:

  • Produced 153 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter, including 56 percent or 86 thousand barrels of oil per day, despite the most severe hurricane season on record  
  • Continued G&A reduction trajectory, with expenses of $29 million in the third quarter compared to $39 million in second quarter 2020
  • Increased 2021 crude oil hedge position, resulting in a total of 18 thousand barrels of oil per day hedged at an average price of $43.31 per barrel
  • Added fixed price forward sales contracts related to the Tupper Montney asset to underpin cash flow in calendar years 2021 through 2024
  • Published 2020 Sustainability Report, with expanded disclosures and greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction goals

THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

The company recorded a net loss, attributable to Murphy, of $244 million, or $1.59 net loss per diluted share, for the third quarter 2020. Adjusted net loss, which excludes both the results of discontinued operations and certain other items that affect comparability of results between periods, was $24 million, or $0.15 net loss per diluted share for the same period. The adjusted loss from continuing operations primarily excludes the following after-tax items: a $55 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on crude oil derivative contracts and an $11 million non-cash mark-to-market loss on liabilities associated with contingent consideration. It also includes an after-tax $146 million non-cash charge for the impairment of certain assets primarily related to the Cascade and Chinook field in the Gulf of Mexico. Details for third quarter results can be found in the attached schedules.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations attributable to Murphy was $249 million, or $17.61 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) sold. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) from continuing operations attributable to Murphy was $262 million, or $18.46 per BOE sold. Details for third quarter adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAX reconciliations can be found in the attached schedules.

Third quarter production averaged 153 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD) with 56 percent oil and 63 percent liquids. Murphy’s offshore production for the quarter was negatively impacted by an uncharacteristically active hurricane season, resulting in 12.4 MBOEPD of storm-related downtime, compared to 4.8 MBOEPD as guided for storm downtime. Offshore storm downtime was partially offset by stronger performance in the onshore business. Details for third quarter production can be found in the attached schedules.

“Murphy, like all Gulf of Mexico operators, experienced the most severe hurricane season on record this year with four major storms during the third quarter causing short-term production shut-ins, as well as two additional storms following in October. Our assets generated strong production aside from these storms and otherwise would have reached the high end of guidance. Our cost structure improvements continue to take hold leading to improving margins. Further, we were able to safely execute evacuating and re-manning processes of our facilities, along with managing COVID-19 concerns with our proven shore base protocols,” stated Roger W. Jenkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Murphy Oil Corporation.

PROTECTING THE COMPANY’S FINANCIAL POSITION

As of September 30, 2020, Murphy had approximately $1.6 billion of liquidity, comprised of $1.4 billion undrawn under the $1.6 billion senior unsecured credit facility and approximately $220 million of cash and cash equivalents.

At the end of third quarter 2020, Murphy had outstanding debt of $2.8 billion in long-term, fixed-rate notes with a weighted average maturity of 7 years and a weighted average coupon of 5.9 percent. The company also had $200 million drawn under its senior unsecured credit facility.

For third quarter 2020, Murphy incurred a total $120 million of CAPEX, including approximately $19 million for the King’s Quay floating production system (FPS) construction. Note that this total CAPEX figure excludes Gulf of Mexico noncontrolling interest (NCI). Murphy incurred a total $663 million of CAPEX for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, including $81 million for King’s Quay.

The company generated free cash flow of $74 million in the third quarter, including NCI. Excluding the impact of a working capital outflow of $28 million, free cash flow was $102 million.

COMMODITY HEDGE POSITIONS MITIGATE CASH FLOW VOLATILITY

The company employs commodity derivative instruments to manage certain risks associated with commodity price volatility and underpin capital returns associated with certain assets. During the third quarter, Murphy layered on hedges to protect cash flow with the execution of WTI fixed price swaps, resulting in a total 18 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBOPD) hedged for full year 2021 at an average price of $43.31 per barrel. Also during the quarter, the company entered into fixed price forward sales contracts for the delivery of 20 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD) at the Malin hub in Oregon at an average price of $2.60 per thousand cubic feet (MCF) for calendar years 2021 and 2022.

Subsequent to quarter end, Murphy entered into fixed price forward sales contracts for physical delivery at the AECO hub in Canada for calendar year 2021, resulting in total contracts of 96 MMCFD at an average price of C$2.53 per MCF. Murphy further extended its price protection with fixed price forward sales contracts at AECO for full years 2022 through 2024 for the delivery of 71 MMCFD at an average price of C$2.50 per MCF.

Details for the current hedge positions can be found in the attached schedules.

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 GUIDANCE

Murphy reaffirms its previously stated full year 2020 capital budget guidance of $680 million to $720 million, excluding Gulf of Mexico NCI and King’s Quay floating production system (FPS) construction spending. In the fourth quarter, Murphy anticipates production volumes of approximately 146 MBOEPD to 154 MBOEPD. This guidance range is primarily affected by two factors – Gulf of Mexico storm downtime of 8.2 MBOEPD due to impacts from hurricanes Delta and Zeta, as well as 6.4 MBOEPD of planned downtime.

OPERATIONS SUMMARY

North American Onshore
 The North American onshore business produced approximately 90 MBOEPD in the third quarter. No operated drilling and completions activity is planned across the onshore business for the remainder of 2020.

Eagle Ford Shale – Production averaged 35 MBOEPD with 71 percent oil volumes in the third quarter. As planned, eight non-operated Karnes wells came online in the quarter. Murphy’s operating partner plans to drill four Karnes wells during the fourth quarter, with completions anticipated in early 2021.

Tupper Montney – For the quarter, natural gas production averaged 235 MMCFD. No drilling or completions activity occurred in the third quarter.

Kaybob Duvernay – Production averaged 13 MBOEPD in the third quarter. Four wells were brought online during the quarter.

Placid Montney – Murphy’s non-operated position produced 3 MBOEPD in the third quarter. As previously disclosed, six non-operated wells resumed production in July after being shut in for May and June due to low commodity prices.

Global Offshore
 The offshore business produced 63 MBOEPD in the third quarter, comprised of 82 percent oil. This excludes production from discontinued operations and noncontrolling interest. Gulf of Mexico production in the quarter averaged 59 MBOEPD, consisting of 80 percent oil. Canada offshore production averaged 4 MBOEPD, comprised of 100 percent oil.

EXPLORATION

Gulf of Mexico – The non-operated Highgarden well (Green Canyon 895) was spud in the third quarter for an estimated $11 million cost net to Murphy as a 20 percent working interest owner. Drilling was delayed due to an active Gulf of Mexico storm season.

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Subsequent to quarter-end, Murphy published its 2020 Sustainability Report, taking into consideration various third-party reporting standards and ratings, and including additional disclosures spanning climate-related performance metrics to workforce diversity. As part of this report, the company announced its goal of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 15 to 20 percent by 2030 from 2019 levels, excluding Malaysia.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST SCHEDULED FOR NOVEMBER 5, 2020

Murphy will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 financial and operating results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed either via the Internet through the Investor Relations section of Murphy Oil’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com or via the telephone by dialing toll free 1-888-886-7786, reservation number 19218031.

FINANCIAL DATA

Summary financial data and operating statistics for third quarter 2020, with comparisons to the same period from the previous year, are contained in the following schedules. Additionally, a schedule indicating the impacts of items affecting comparability of results between periods, a reconciliation of EBITDA and EBITDAX between periods, as well as guidance for the fourth quarter 2020, are also included.

1 In accordance with GAAP, Murphy reports the 100 percent interest, including a 20 percent noncontrolling interest (NCI), in its subsidiary, MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC (MP GOM). The GAAP financials include the NCI portion of revenue, costs, assets and liabilities and cash flows. Unless otherwise noted, the financial and operating highlights and metrics discussed in this news release, but not the accompanying schedules, exclude the NCI, thereby representing only the amounts attributable to Murphy.

ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. It challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identified through the inclusion of words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “drive”, “estimate”, “expect”, “expressed confidence”, “forecast”, “future”, “goal”, “guidance”, “intend”, “may”, “objective”, “outlook”, “plan”, “position”, “potential”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “strategy”, “target”, “will” or variations of such words and other similar expressions. These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future events or results, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to: macro conditions in the oil and gas industry, including supply/demand levels, actions taken by major oil exporters and the resulting impacts on commodity prices; increased volatility or deterioration in the success rate of our exploration programs or in our ability to maintain production rates and replace reserves; reduced customer demand for our products due to environmental, regulatory, technological or other reasons; adverse foreign exchange movements; political and regulatory instability in the markets where we do business; the impact on our operations or market of health pandemics such as COVID-19 and related government responses; other natural hazards impacting our operations or markets; any other deterioration in our business, markets or prospects; any failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; any inability to service or refinance our outstanding debt or to access debt markets at acceptable prices; or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets or economies in general. For further discussion of factors that could cause one or more of these future events or results not to occur as implied by any forward-looking statement, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K that we file, available from the SEC’s website and from Murphy Oil Corporation’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com. Murphy Oil Corporation undertakes no duty to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are useful tools for internal use and the investment community in evaluating Murphy Oil Corporation’s overall financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are broadly used to value and compare companies in the crude oil and natural gas industry. Not all companies define these measures in the same way. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should therefore be considered only as supplemental to such GAAP financial measures. Please see the attached schedules for reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures used in this news release and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

 

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

SUMMARIZED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues and other income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue from sales to customers

 

$

425,324

 

 

750,337

 

 

1,311,627

 

 

2,060,127

 

(Loss) gain on crude contracts

 

 

(5,290

)

 

63,247

 

 

319,502

 

 

121,163

 

Gain on sale of assets and other income

 

 

1,831

 

 

3,493

 

 

6,006

 

 

10,283

 

Total revenues and other income

 

 

421,865

 

 

817,077

 

 

1,637,135

 

 

2,191,573

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expenses

 

 

124,491

 

 

147,632

 

 

478,283

 

 

416,460

 

Severance and ad valorem taxes

 

 

6,781

 

 

13,803

 

 

22,645

 

 

36,972

 

Transportation, gathering and processing

 

 

41,322

 

 

54,305

 

 

126,779

 

 

128,748

 

Exploration expenses, including undeveloped lease amortization

 

 

12,092

 

 

12,358

 

 

61,686

 

 

75,570

 

Selling and general expenses

 

 

28,509

 

 

55,366

 

 

104,381

 

 

176,258

 

Restructuring expenses

 

 

4,982

 

 

 

 

46,379

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

231,603

 

 

325,562

 

 

769,151

 

 

819,270

 

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

 

 

10,778

 

 

10,587

 

 

31,213

 

 

29,824

 

Impairment of assets

 

 

219,138

 

 

 

 

1,206,284

 

 

 

Other (benefit) expense

 

 

20,224

 

 

(29,000

)

 

(2,957

)

 

26,442

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

699,920

 

 

590,613

 

 

2,843,844

 

 

1,709,544

 

Operating (loss) income from continuing operations

 

 

(278,055

)

 

226,464

 

 

(1,206,709

)

 

482,029

 

Other (loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other (loss)

 

 

(5,177

)

 

(4,418

)

 

(10,107

)

 

(18,134

)

Interest expense, net

 

 

(45,182

)

 

(44,930

)

 

(124,877

)

 

(145,095

)

Total other (loss)

 

 

(50,359

)

 

(49,348

)

 

(134,984

)

 

(163,229

)

(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes

 

 

(328,414

)

 

177,116

 

 

(1,341,693

)

 

318,800

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(62,584

)

 

18,782

 

 

(248,890

)

 

38,719

 

(Loss) income from continuing operations

 

 

(265,830

)

 

158,334

 

 

(1,092,803

)

 

280,081

 

(Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

 

(778

)

 

953,368

 

 

(6,907

)

 

1,027,632

 

Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interest

 

 

(266,608

)

 

1,111,702

 

 

(1,099,710

)

 

1,307,713

 

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(23,055

)

 

22,700

 

 

(122,869

)

 

86,257

 

NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MURPHY

 

$

(243,553

)

 

1,089,002

 

 

(976,841

)

 

1,221,456

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

(1.58

)

 

0.85

 

 

(6.31

)

 

1.16

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

(0.01

)

 

5.94

 

 

(0.05

)

 

6.14

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(1.59

)

 

6.79

 

 

(6.36

)

 

7.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

(1.58

)

 

0.84

 

 

(6.31

)

 

1.16

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

(0.01

)

 

5.92

 

 

(0.05

)

 

6.11

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(1.59

)

 

6.76

 

 

(6.36

)

 

7.27

 

Cash dividends per Common share

 

 

0.125

 

 

0.25

 

 

0.50

 

 

0.75

 

Average Common shares outstanding (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

153,596

 

 

160,366

 

 

153,480

 

 

167,310

 

Diluted

 

 

153,596

 

 

160,980

 

 

153,480

 

 

168,105

 

 

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(Thousands of dollars)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interest

 

$

(266,608

)

 

1,111,702

 

 

(1,099,710

)

 

1,307,713

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by continuing operations activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss (income) from discontinued operations

 

 

778

 

 

(953,368

)

 

6,907

 

 

(1,027,632

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

231,603

 

 

325,562

 

 

769,151

 

 

819,270

 

Previously suspended exploration costs

 

 

578

 

 

 

 

8,255

 

 

12,901

 

Amortization of undeveloped leases

 

 

7,181

 

 

6,530

 

 

21,951

 

 

21,680

 

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

 

 

10,778

 

 

10,587

 

 

31,213

 

 

29,824

 

Impairment of assets

 

 

219,138

 

 

 

 

1,206,284

 

 

 

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(63,846

)

 

32,596

 

 

(231,748

)

 

50,597

 

Mark to market (gain) loss on contingent consideration

 

 

14,053

 

 

(28,378

)

 

(29,476

)

 

512

 

Mark to market (gain) loss of crude contracts

 

 

69,385

 

 

(49,245

)

 

(104,463

)

 

(100,076

)

Noncash restructuring expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,565

 

 

 

Long-term non-cash compensation

 

 

12,440

 

 

15,812

 

 

35,200

 

 

60,567

 

Net decrease (increase) in noncash operating working capital

 

 

(27,596

)

 

45,623

 

 

(26,261

)

 

40,257

 

Other operating activities, net

 

 

768

 

 

(19,274

)

 

(26,837

)

 

(62,386

)

Net cash provided by continuing operations activities

 

 

208,652

 

 

497,796

 

 

578,031

 

 

1,153,227

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property additions and dry hole costs

 

 

(111,124

)

 

(350,340

)

 

(648,725

)

 

(995,509

)

Property additions for King's Quay FPS

 

 

(23,301

)

 

(13,637

)

 

(74,936

)

 

(13,637

)

Acquisition of oil and gas properties

 

 

 

 

13,312

 

 

 

 

(1,212,949

)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

 

2,256

 

 

 

 

19,072

 

Net cash required by investing activities

 

 

(134,425

)

 

(348,409

)

 

(723,661

)

 

(2,203,023

)

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings on revolving credit facility

 

 

80,000

 

 

500,000

 

 

450,000

 

 

1,575,000

 

Repayment of revolving credit facility

 

 

(50,000

)

 

(1,900,000

)

 

(250,000

)

 

(1,900,000

)

Cash dividends paid

 

 

(19,200

)

 

(39,934

)

 

(76,790

)

 

(125,437

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(11,273

)

 

(28,734

)

 

(43,673

)

 

(97,510

)

Early retirement of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

(12,225

)

 

 

Withholding tax on stock-based incentive awards

 

 

153

 

 

 

 

(7,094

)

 

(6,991

)

Debt issuance, net of cost

 

 

 

 

 

 

(613

)

 

 

Repayment of term loan and other loans

 

 

(371

)

 

(500,000

)

 

 

 

 

Capital lease obligation payments

 

 

(178

)

 

(175

)

 

(514

)

 

(510

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

(106,014

)

 

 

 

(405,938

)

Net cash (required) provided by financing activities

 

 

(869

)

 

(2,074,857

)

 

59,091

 

 

(961,386

)

Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

(47,911

)

 

(1,202

)

 

74,361

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

2,035,000

 

 

4,494

 

 

1,985,202

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,914

)

Net cash provided by discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

1,987,089

 

 

3,292

 

 

2,054,649

 

Cash transferred from discontinued operations to continuing operations

 

 

 

 

2,035,000

 

 

 

 

2,083,565

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

773

 

 

(675

)

 

(585

)

 

2,593

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

74,131

 

 

108,855

 

 

(87,124

)

 

74,976

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

145,505

 

 

326,044

 

 

306,760

 

 

359,923

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

219,636

 

 

434,899

 

 

219,636

 

 

434,899

 

 

1 Net cash provided by discontinued operations is not part of the cash flow reconciliation.

 

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

SCHEDULE OF ADJUSTED INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(Millions of dollars, except per share amounts)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net (loss) income attributable to Murphy (GAAP)

 

$

(243.6

)

 

1,089.0

 

 

(976.8

)

 

1,221.5

 

Discontinued operations loss (income)

 

 

0.8

 

 

(953.4

)

 

6.9

 

 

(1,027.6

)

(Loss) income from continuing operations

 

 

(242.8

)

 

135.6

 

 

(969.9

)

 

193.9

 

Adjustments (after tax):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment of assets

 

 

145.9

 

 

 

 

854.2

 

 

 

Mark-to-market loss (gain) on crude oil derivative contracts

 

 

54.8

 

 

(38.9

)

 

(82.5

)

 

(79.1

)

Mark-to-market loss (gain) on contingent consideration

 

 

11.1

 

 

(22.4

)

 

(23.3

)

 

0.4

 

Restructuring expenses

 

 

3.9

 

 

 

 

35.5

 

 

 

Unutilized rig charges

 

 

4.1

 

 

 

 

10.4

 

 

 

(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4.2

)

 

 

Inventory loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.8

 

 

 

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

 

 

0.8

 

 

0.8

 

 

(1.7

)

 

5.9

 

Business development transaction costs

 

 

 

 

3.3

 

 

 

 

19.3

 

Write-off of previously suspended exploration wells

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13.2

 

Impact of tax reform

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13.0

)

Tax benefits on investments in foreign areas

 

 

 

 

(15.0

)

 

 

 

(15.0

)

Seal insurance proceeds

 

 

(1.3

)

 

(6.2

)

 

(1.3

)

 

(6.2

)

Total adjustments after taxes

 

 

219.3

 

 

(78.4

)

 

790.9

 

 

(74.5

)

Adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to Murphy

 

$

(23.5

)

 

57.2

 

 

(179.0

)

 

119.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations per average diluted share

 

$

(0.15

)

 

0.36

 

 

(1.17

)

 

0.71

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented above is a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to Murphy. Adjusted (loss) income excludes certain items that management believes affect the comparability of results between periods. Management believes this is important information to provide because it is used by management to evaluate the Company’s operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company’s financial results. Adjusted (loss) income is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for Net (loss) income as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Amounts shown above as reconciling items between Net (loss) income and Adjusted (loss) income are presented net of applicable income taxes based on the estimated statutory rate in the applicable tax jurisdiction. The pretax and income tax impacts for adjustments shown above are as follows by area of operations and exclude the share attributable to non-controlling interests.

   

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020

(Millions of dollars)

 

Pretax

 

Tax

 

Net

 

Pretax

 

Tax

 

Net

Exploration & Production:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

$

205.7

 

(44.6

)

 

161.1

 

1,021.3

 

 

(215.9

)

 

805.4

 

Canada

(1.7

)

0.4

(1.3

)

(1.7

)

0.4

(1.3

)

Other International

 

 

 

 

 

 

39.7

 

 

 

 

39.7

 

Total E&P

 

 

204.0

 

(44.2

)

 

159.8

 

1,059.3

 

 

(215.5

)

 

843.8

 

Corporate:

 

 

75.3

 

(15.8

)

 

59.5

 

(65.8

)

 

12.9

 

 

(52.9

)

Total adjustments

 

$

279.3

 

(60.0

)

 

219.3

 

993.5

 

 

(202.6

)

 

790.9

 

 

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

SCHEDULE OF EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION

AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(Millions of dollars, except per barrel of oil equivalents sold)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net (loss) income attributable to Murphy (GAAP)

 

$

(243.6

)

 

1,089.0

 

 

(976.8

)

 

1,221.5

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(62.6

)

 

18.8

 

 

(248.9

)

 

38.7

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

45.2

 

 

44.9

 

 

124.9

 

 

145.1

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense ¹

 

 

219.7

 

 

308.3

 

 

725.1

 

 

766.4

 

EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)

 

(41.3

)

 

1,461.0

 

 

(375.7

)

 

2,171.7

 

Impairment of assets ¹

 

 

186.5

 

 

 

 

1,072.5

 

 

 

Mark-to-market loss (gain) on crude oil derivative contracts

 

 

69.3

 

 

(49.2

)

 

(104.5

)

 

(100.1

)

Mark-to-market loss (gain) on contingent consideration

 

 

14.0

 

 

(28.4

)

 

(29.5

)

 

0.5

 

Restructuring expenses

 

 

5.0

 

 

 

 

46.4

 

 

 

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

 

 

10.8

 

 

10.6

 

 

31.2

 

 

29.8

 

Unutilized rig charges

 

 

5.2

 

 

 

 

13.2

 

 

 

Discontinued operations loss (income)

 

 

0.8

 

 

(953.4

)

 

6.9

 

 

(1,027.6

)

Inventory loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.8

 

 

 

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

 

 

0.8

 

 

0.8

 

 

(2.5

)

 

6.4

 

Business development transaction costs

 

 

 

 

4.1

 

 

 

 

24.4

 

Write-off of previously suspended exploration wells

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13.2

 

Seal insurance proceeds

 

 

(1.7

)

 

(8.0

)

 

(1.7

)

 

(8.0

)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)

 

$

249.4

 

 

437.5

 

 

661.1

 

 

1,110.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total barrels of oil equivalents sold from continuing operations attributable to Murphy (thousands of barrels)

 

 

14,166

 

 

17,745

 

 

46,478

 

 

45,511

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA per barrel of oil equivalents sold

 

$

17.61

 

 

24.65

 

 

14.22

 

 

24.40

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented above is a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are important information to provide because they are used by management to evaluate the Company’s operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company’s financial results. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for Net (loss) income or Cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Presented above is adjusted EBITDA per barrel of oil equivalent sold. Management believes adjusted EBITDA per barrel of oil equivalent sold is important information because it is used by management to evaluate the Company’s profitability of one barrel of oil equivalent sold in that period. Adjusted EBITDA per barrel of oil equivalent sold is a non-GAAP financial metric.

1 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense used in the computation of EBITDA and impairment of assets used in the computation of Adjusted EBITDA exclude the portion attributable to the non-controlling interest.

 

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

SCHEDULE OF EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION

AND AMORTIZATION AND EXPLORATION (EBITDAX)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(Millions of dollars, except per barrel of oil equivalents sold)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net (loss) income attributable to Murphy (GAAP)

 

$

(243.6

)

 

1,089.0

 

 

(976.8

)

 

1,221.5

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(62.6

)

 

18.8

 

 

(248.9

)

 

38.7

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

45.2

 

 

44.9

 

 

124.9

 

 

145.1

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense ¹

 

 

219.7

 

 

308.3

 

 

725.1

 

 

766.4

 

EBITDA attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)

 

 

(41.3

)

 

1,461.0

 

 

(375.7

)

 

2,171.7

 

Exploration expenses

 

 

12.1

 

 

12.4

 

 

61.7

 

 

75.6

 

EBITDAX attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)

 

 

(29.2

)

 

1,473.4

 

 

(314.0

)

 

2,247.3

 

Impairment of assets ¹

 

 

186.5

 

 

 

 

1,072.5

 

 

 

Mark-to-market loss (gain) on crude oil derivative contracts

 

 

69.3

 

 

(49.2

)

 

(104.5

)

 

(100.1

)

Mark-to-market loss (gain) on contingent consideration

 

 

14.0

 

 

(28.4

)

 

(29.5

)

 

0.5

 

Restructuring expenses

 

 

5.0

 

 

 

 

46.4

 

 

 

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

 

 

10.8

 

 

10.6

 

 

31.2

 

 

29.8

 

Unutilized rig charges

 

 

5.2

 

 

 

 

13.2

 

 

 

Discontinued operations loss (income)

 

 

0.8

 

 

(953.4

)

 

6.9

 

 

(1,027.6

)

Inventory loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.8

 

 

 

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

 

 

0.8

 

 

0.8

 

 

(2.5

)

 

6.4

 

Business development transaction costs

 

 

 

 

4.1

 

 

 

 

24.4

 

Seal insurance proceeds

 

 

(1.7

)

 

(8.0

)

 

(1.7

)

 

(8.0

)

Adjusted EBITDAX attributable to Murphy (Non-GAAP)

 

$

261.5

 

 

449.9

 

 

722.8

 

 

1,172.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total barrels of oil equivalents sold from continuing operations attributable to Murphy (thousands of barrels)

 

 

14,166

 

 

17,745

 

 

46,478

 

 

45,511

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDAX per barrel of oil equivalents sold

 

$

18.46

 

 

25.35

 

 

15.55

 

 

25.77

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented above is a reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and exploration expenses (EBITDAX) and adjusted EBITDAX. Management believes EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX are important information to provide because they are used by management to evaluate the Company’s operational performance and trends between periods and relative to its industry competitors. Management also believes this information may be useful to investors and analysts to gain a better understanding of the Company’s financial results. EBITDAX and adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for Net (loss) income or Cash provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Presented above is adjusted EBITDAX per barrel of oil equivalent sold. Management believes adjusted EBITDAX per barrel of oil equivalent sold is important information because it is used by management to evaluate the Company’s profitability of one barrel of oil equivalent sold in that period. Adjusted EBITDAX per barrel of oil equivalent sold is a non-GAAP financial metric.

1 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense used in the computation of EBITDA and impairment of assets used in the computation of Adjusted EBITDA exclude the portion attributable to the non-controlling interest.

 

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

FUNCTIONAL RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020

 

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019

(Millions of dollars)

 

Revenues

 

Income
(Loss)

 

Revenues

 

Income
(Loss)

Exploration and production

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States 1

 

$

330.8

 

 

(172.6

)

 

656.8

 

170.8

 

Canada

 

 

96.3

 

 

(8.6

)

 

95.0

 

(9.1

)

Other

 

 

 

 

(11.7

)

 

1.9

 

(3.7

)

Total exploration and production

 

 

427.1

 

 

(192.9

)

 

753.7

 

158.0

 

Corporate

 

 

(5.2

)

 

(72.9

)

 

63.4

 

0.3

 

Revenue/income from continuing operations

 

 

421.9

 

 

(265.8

)

 

817.1

 

158.3

 

Discontinued operations, net of tax 3

 

 

 

 

(0.8

)

 

 

953.4

 

Total revenues/net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest

 

$

421.9

 

 

(266.6

)

 

817.1

 

1,111.7

 

Net (loss) income attributable to Murphy

 

 

 

(243.6

)

 

 

 

1,089.0

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2019

(Millions of dollars)

 

Revenues

 

Income
(Loss)

 

Revenues

 

Income
(Loss)

Exploration and production

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States 1,2

 

$

1,070.6

 

(1,011.7

)

 

1,734.3

 

420.0

 

Canada

 

 

245.2

 

(35.0

)

 

323.8

 

(7.5

)

Other 2

 

 

1.8

 

(73.0

)

 

7.9

 

(35.4

)

Total exploration and production

 

 

1,317.6

 

(1,119.7

)

 

2,066.0

 

377.1

 

Corporate

 

 

319.5

 

26.9

 

 

125.6

 

(97.0

)

Revenue/income from continuing operations

 

 

1,637.1

 

(1,092.8

)

 

2,191.6

 

280.1

 

Discontinued operations, net of tax 3

 

 

 

(6.9

)

 

 

1,027.6

 

Total revenues/net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest

 

$

1,637.1

 

(1,099.7

)

 

2,191.6

 

1,307.7

 

Net income attributable to Murphy

 

 

 

(976.8

)

 

 

 

1,221.5

 

1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP Gulf of Mexico, LLC (MP GOM).
2 Includes impairment charges of $1,152.5 million and $39.7 million for the United States and Other for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
3 Malaysia is reported as discontinued operations in current and comparative periods effective January 1, 2019.

 

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

OIL AND GAS OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020, AND 2019

(Millions of dollars)

 

United
States 1

 

Canada

 

Other

 

Total

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues

 

$

330.8

 

 

96.3

 

 

 

 

427.1

 

Lease operating expenses

 

 

91.5

 

 

32.6

 

 

0.4

 

 

124.5

 

Severance and ad valorem taxes

 

 

6.4

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

6.7

 

Transportation, gathering and processing

 

 

29.3

 

 

12.0

 

 

 

 

41.3

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

166.2

 

 

59.6

 

 

0.5

 

 

226.3

 

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

 

 

9.4

 

 

1.4

 

 

 

 

10.8

 

Impairments of assets

 

 

205.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

205.1

 

Exploration expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.6

 

Geological and geophysical

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

Other exploration

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.1

 

 

3.6

 

 

4.3

 

 

 

 

1.3

 

 

0.1

 

 

3.5

 

 

4.9

 

Undeveloped lease amortization

 

 

4.9

 

 

0.1

 

 

2.3

 

 

7.3

 

Total exploration expenses

 

 

6.2

 

 

0.2

 

 

5.8

 

 

12.2

 

Selling and general expenses

 

 

5.3

 

 

3.4

 

 

1.6

 

 

10.3

 

Other

 

 

22.5

 

 

(1.5

)

 

2.5

 

 

23.5

 

Results of operations before taxes

 

 

(211.1

)

 

(11.7

)

 

(10.8

)

 

(233.6

)

Income tax provisions (benefits)

 

 

(38.5

)

 

(3.1

)

 

0.9

 

 

(40.7

)

Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment)

 

$

(172.6

)

 

(8.6

)

 

(11.7

)

 

(192.9

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues

 

$

656.8

 

 

95.0

 

 

1.9

 

 

753.7

 

Lease operating expenses

 

 

116.2

 

 

31.2

 

 

0.2

 

 

147.6

 

Severance and ad valorem taxes

 

 

13.4

 

 

0.4

 

 

 

 

13.8

 

Transportation, gathering and processing

 

 

44.1

 

 

10.2

 

 

 

 

54.3

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

253.5

 

 

65.3

 

 

0.6

 

 

319.4

 

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

 

 

9.0

 

 

1.6

 

 

 

 

10.6

 

Exploration expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.1

)

Geological and geophysical

 

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.4

 

Other exploration

 

 

1.5

 

 

0.1

 

 

3.8

 

 

5.4

 

 

 

 

1.6

 

 

0.1

 

 

4.0

 

 

5.7

 

Undeveloped lease amortization

 

 

5.2

 

 

0.3

 

 

1.0

 

 

6.5

 

Total exploration expenses

 

 

6.8

 

 

0.4

 

 

5.0

 

 

12.2

 

Selling and general expenses

 

 

22.7

 

 

7.6

 

 

5.6

 

 

35.9

 

Other

 

 

(21.0

)

 

(7.3

)

 

0.5

 

 

(27.8

)

Results of operations before taxes

 

 

212.1

 

 

(14.4

)

 

(10.0

)

 

187.7

 

Income tax provisions (benefits)

 

 

41.3

 

 

(5.3

)

 

(6.3

)

 

29.7

 

Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment)

 

$

170.8

 

 

(9.1

)

 

(3.7

)

 

158.0

 

1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.

 

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

OIL AND GAS OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited)

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020, AND 2019

(Millions of dollars)

 

United

States 1

 

Canada

 

Other

 

Total

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues

 

$

1,070.6

 

 

245.2

 

 

1.8

 

 

1,317.6

 

Lease operating expenses

 

 

386.5

 

 

90.6

 

 

1.2

 

 

478.3

 

Severance and ad valorem taxes

 

 

21.6

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

 

22.6

 

Transportation, gathering and processing

 

 

95.4

 

 

31.4

 

 

 

 

126.8

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

589.5

 

 

161.3

 

 

1.5

 

 

752.3

 

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

 

 

27.1

 

 

4.1

 

 

 

 

31.2

 

Impairment of assets

 

 

1,152.5

 

 

 

 

39.7

 

 

1,192.2

 

Exploration expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs

 

 

8.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.3

 

Geological and geophysical

 

 

9.4

 

 

0.1

 

 

4.1

 

 

13.6

 

Other exploration

 

 

4.3

 

 

0.4

 

 

13.1

 

 

17.8

 

 

 

 

22.0

 

 

0.5

 

 

17.2

 

 

39.7

 

Undeveloped lease amortization

 

 

14.8

 

 

0.3

 

 

6.9

 

 

22.0

 

Total exploration expenses

 

 

36.8

 

 

0.8

 

 

24.1

 

 

61.7

 

Selling and general expenses

 

 

16.6

 

 

13.2

 

 

5.5

 

 

35.3

 

Other

 

 

1.0

 

 

(2.5

)

 

1.4

 

 

(0.1

)

Results of operations before taxes

 

 

(1,256.4

)

 

(54.7

)

 

(71.6

)

 

(1,382.7

)

Income tax provisions (benefits)

 

 

(244.7

)

 

(19.7

)

 

1.4

 

 

(263.0

)

Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment)

 

$

(1,011.7

)

 

(35.0

)

 

(73.0

)

 

(1,119.7

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and gas sales and other operating revenues

 

$

1,734.3

 

 

323.8

 

 

7.9

 

 

2,066.0

 

Lease operating expenses

 

 

308.3

 

 

107.1

 

 

1.1

 

 

416.5

 

Severance and ad valorem taxes

 

 

36.0

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

 

37.0

 

Transportation, gathering and processing

 

 

103.4

 

 

25.3

 

 

 

 

128.7

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

618.6

 

 

181.6

 

 

2.9

 

 

803.1

 

Accretion of asset retirement obligations

 

 

25.2

 

 

4.6

 

 

 

 

29.8

 

Exploration expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dry holes and previously suspended exploration costs

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

 

13.1

 

 

12.9

 

Geological and geophysical

 

 

16.1

 

 

 

 

8.1

 

 

24.2

 

Other exploration

 

 

5.5

 

 

0.3

 

 

10.9

 

 

16.7

 

 

 

 

21.4

 

 

0.3

 

 

32.1

 

 

53.8

 

Undeveloped lease amortization

 

 

18.0

 

 

1.0

 

 

2.7

 

 

21.7

 

Total exploration expenses

 

 

39.4

 

 

1.3

 

 

34.8

 

 

75.5

 

Selling and general expenses

 

 

52.9

 

 

21.3

 

 

17.3

 

 

91.5

 

Other

 

 

37.5

 

 

(6.9

)

 

0.9

 

 

31.5

 

Results of operations before taxes

 

 

513.0

 

 

(11.5

)

 

(49.1

)

 

452.4

 

Income tax provisions (benefits)

 

 

93.0

 

 

(4.0

)

 

(13.7

)

 

75.3

 

Results of operations (excluding Corporate segment)

 

$

420.0

 

 

(7.5

)

 

(35.4

)

 

377.1

 

1 Includes results attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.

 

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

PRODUCTION-RELATED EXPENSES

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(Dollars per barrel of oil equivalents sold)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Continuing operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States – Eagle Ford Shale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expense

 

$

8.11

 

 

6.74

 

 

8.97

 

 

8.92

 

Severance and ad valorem taxes

 

2.04

 

 

2.87

 

 

2.08

 

 

3.01

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization (DD&A) expense

 

27.09

 

 

24.29

 

 

25.72

 

 

23.94

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States – Gulf of Mexico

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expense 1

 

$

10.16

 

 

10.20

 

 

12.60

 

 

9.70

 

DD&A expense

 

12.33

 

 

16.86

 

 

13.82

 

 

16.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada – Onshore

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expense

 

$

4.73

 

 

4.36

 

 

4.56

 

 

5.40

 

Severance and ad valorem taxes

 

0.05

 

 

0.07

 

 

0.07

 

 

0.07

 

DD&A expense

 

10.78

 

 

11.26

 

 

9.94

 

 

11.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada – Offshore

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expense

 

$

20.30

 

 

17.43

 

 

16.71

 

 

16.91

 

DD&A expense

 

12.58

 

 

11.55

 

 

11.48

 

 

13.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total oil and gas continuing operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expense 2

 

$

8.23

 

 

7.85

 

 

9.61

 

 

8.52

 

Severance and ad valorem taxes

 

0.45

 

 

0.73

 

 

0.45

 

 

0.76

 

DD&A expense

 

15.31

 

 

17.31

 

 

15.45

 

 

16.75

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total oil and gas continuing operations – excluding noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expense

 

$

8.13

 

 

7.68

 

 

9.36

 

 

8.45

 

Severance and ad valorem taxes

 

0.48

 

 

0.73

 

 

0.49

 

 

0.76

 

DD&A expense

 

15.51

 

 

17.03

 

 

15.60

 

 

16.84

 

 

1 For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, lease operating expense (LOE) per barrel of oil equivalents (BOE) sold for the U.S. Gulf of Mexico excluding cost associated with well workovers is $9.49. Workovers for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include Dalmatian and Cascade. There were no significant Gulf of Mexico workovers in the third quarter 2020.

2 For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, total LOE per BOE excluding cost associated with Gulf of Mexico well workovers is $7.86. There were no significant Gulf of Mexico workovers in the third quarter 2020.

 

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA

(unaudited)

   

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

(Millions of dollars)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Capital expenditures for continuing operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exploration and production

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

$

116.6

 

 

295.5

 

 

521.7

 

 

2,042.3

 

Canada

 

(1.6)

 

 

45.9

 

 

116.6

 

 

201.6

 

Other

 

5.8

 

 

12.3

 

 

32.7

 

 

76.7

 

Total

 

120.8

 

 

353.7

 

 

671.0

 

 

2,320.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

1.9

 

 

2.9

 

 

9.3

 

 

8.5

 

Total capital expenditures - continuing operations 1

 

122.7

 

 

356.6

 

 

680.3

 

 

2,329.1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charged to exploration expenses 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

1.3

 

 

1.6

 

 

22.0

 

 

21.4

 

Canada

 

0.1

 

 

0.1

 

 

0.5

 

 

0.3

 

Other

 

3.5

 

 

4.0

 

 

17.2

 

 

32.1

 

Total charged to exploration expenses - continuing operations

 

4.9

 

 

5.7

 

 

39.7

 

 

53.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total capitalized

 

$

117.8

 

 

350.9

 

 

640.6

 

 

2,275.3

 

 

1 For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes noncontrolling interest (NCI) capital expenditures of $2.3 million and $17.8 million, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes capital expenditures associated with the King’s Quay project of $19.3 million and $80.7 million.

2 Excludes amortization of undeveloped leases of $7.3 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Excludes amortization of undeveloped leases of $22.0 million and $21.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

 

(Millions of dollars)

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

219.6

 

 

306.8

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

279.1

 

 

426.7

 

Inventories

 

 

67.9

 

 

76.1

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

58.1

 

 

40.9

 

Assets held for sale

 

 

108.9

 

 

123.9

 

Total current assets

 

 

733.7

 

 

974.3

 

Property, plant and equipment, at cost

 

 

8,592.8

 

 

9,969.7

 

Operating lease assets

 

 

765.5

 

 

598.3

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

347.1

 

 

129.3

 

Deferred charges and other assets

 

 

30.3

 

 

46.9

 

Total assets

 

$

10,469.4

 

 

11,718.5

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

295.4

 

 

602.1

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

17.8

 

 

19.0

 

Other taxes payable

 

 

23.8

 

 

18.6

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

100.2

 

 

92.3

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

157.6

 

 

197.4

 

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

 

 

14.7

 

 

13.3

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

609.4

 

 

942.8

 

Long-term debt, including capital lease obligation

 

 

2,987.1

 

 

2,803.4

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

 

856.9

 

 

825.8

 

Deferred credits and other liabilities

 

 

636.0

 

 

613.4

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

 

686.5

 

 

521.3

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

179.5

 

 

207.2

 

Total liabilities

 

 

5,955.3

 

 

5,913.9

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Common Stock, par $1.00

 

 

195.1

 

 

195.1

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

 

936.3

 

 

949.4

 

Retained earnings

 

 

5,560.7

 

 

6,614.3

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(658.0

 

(574.2

Treasury stock

 

 

(1,690.7

 

(1,717.2

Murphy Shareholders' Equity

 

 

4,343.4

 

 

5,467.5

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

170.6

 

 

337.2

 

Total equity

 

 

4,514.0

 

 

5,804.6

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

10,469.4

 

 

11,718.5

 

 

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

PRODUCTION SUMMARY

(unaudited)

   

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Barrels per day unless otherwise noted

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Continuing operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net crude oil and condensate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

Onshore

 

24,851

 

 

40,582

 

 

27,945

 

 

33,256

 

 

Gulf of Mexico 1

 

56,517

 

 

70,583

 

 

67,377

 

 

64,266

 

Canada

Onshore

 

9,595

 

 

7,101

 

 

8,106

 

 

6,503

 

 

Offshore

 

4,428

 

 

4,333

 

 

5,136

 

 

6,302

 

Other

 

 

 

 

351

 

 

114

 

 

435

 

Total net crude oil and condensate - continuing operations

 

95,391

 

 

122,950

 

 

108,678

 

 

110,762

 

Net natural gas liquids

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

Onshore

 

5,489

 

 

5,582

 

 

5,459

 

 

5,621

 

 

Gulf of Mexico 1

 

3,521

 

 

6,597

 

 

5,131

 

 

4,172

 

Canada

Onshore

 

1,513

 

 

1,422

 

 

1,311

 

 

1,197

 

Total net natural gas liquids - continuing operations

 

10,523

 

 

13,601

 

 

11,901

 

 

10,990

 

Net natural gas – thousands of cubic feet per day

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

Onshore

 

27,520

 

 

29,122

 

 

29,054

 

 

30,203

 

 

Gulf of Mexico 1

 

53,046

 

 

72,897

 

 

67,850

 

 

44,029

 

Canada

Onshore

 

260,895

 

 

296,883

 

 

262,279

 

 

267,205

 

Total net natural gas - continuing operations

 

341,461

 

 

398,902

 

 

359,183

 

 

341,437

 

Total net hydrocarbons - continuing operations including NCI 2,3

 

162,824

 

 

203,035

 

 

180,443

 

 

178,658

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net crude oil and condensate – barrels per day

 

(9,298

 

(10,322

 

(10,674

 

(11,215

Net natural gas liquids – barrels per day

 

(327

 

(478

 

(443

 

(496

Net natural gas – thousands of cubic feet per day 2

 

(3,269

 

(3,403

 

(4,137

 

(3,933

 

)

Total noncontrolling interest

 

(10,170

 

(11,367

 

(11,807

 

(12,367

Total net hydrocarbons - continuing operations excluding NCI 2,3

 

152,654

 

 

191,668

 

 

168,636

 

 

166,292

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net crude oil and condensate – barrels per day

 

 

 

1,748

 

 

 

 

16,331

 

Net natural gas liquids – barrels per day

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

 

434

 

Net natural gas – thousands of cubic feet per day 2

 

 

 

9,624

 

 

 

 

67,863

 

Total discontinued operations

 

 

 

3,389

 

 

 

 

28,076

 

Total net hydrocarbons produced excluding NCI 2,3

 

152,654

 

 

195,057

 

 

168,636

 

 

194,367

 

 

1 Includes net volumes attributable to a noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.

2 Natural gas converted on an energy equivalent basis of 6:1.

3 NCI – noncontrolling interest in MP GOM.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

PRICE SUMMARY

(unaudited)

   

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Weighted average Exploration and Production sales prices 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil and condensate – dollars per barrel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

Onshore

 

$

37.83

 

 

58.80

 

 

35.56

 

 

60.33

 

 

Gulf of Mexico 2

 

40.82

 

 

60.69

 

 

38.08

 

 

61.90

 

Canada 3

Onshore

 

36.65

 

 

48.61

 

 

30.29

 

 

49.98

 

 

Offshore

 

43.81

 

 

62.44

 

 

37.85

 

 

64.97

 

Other

 

 

 

 

67.96

 

 

63.51

 

 

69.86

 

Natural gas liquids – dollars per barrel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

Onshore

 

13.39

 

 

10.82

 

 

10.78

 

 

14.66

 

 

Gulf of Mexico 2

 

14.71

 

 

13.86

 

 

9.43

 

 

15.96

 

Canada 3

Onshore

 

19.97

 

 

21.03

 

 

16.95

 

 

27.50

 

Natural gas – dollars per thousand cubic feet

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

Onshore

 

1.78

 

 

2.18

 

 

1.76

 

 

2.51

 

 

Gulf of Mexico 2

 

2.01

 

 

2.37

 

 

1.91

 

 

2.46

 

Canada 3

Onshore

 

1.74

 

 

1.16

 

 

1.62

 

 

1.50

 

 

1 Effective September 30, 2019, weighted average realized prices are reported excluding transportation, gathering and processing costs.

2 Prices include the effect of noncontrolling interest share for MP GOM.

3 U.S. dollar equivalent.

MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

COMMODITY HEDGE POSITIONS (unaudited)

AS OF NOVEMBER 4, 2020

 

 

 

Commodity

 

Type

 

Volumes
(Bbl/d)

 

Price
(USD/Bbl)

 

Remaining Period

Area

 

 

 

 

 

Start Date

 

End Date

United States

 

WTI ¹

 

Fixed price derivative swap

 

45,000 

 

 

$56.42 

 

 

10/1/2020

 

12/31/2020

United States

 

WTI ¹

 

Fixed price derivative swap

 

18,000 

 

 

$43.31 

 

 

1/1/2021

 

12/31/2021

1 West Texas Intermediate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Volumes
(MMcf/d)

 

Price
(CAD/Mcf)

 

Remaining Period

Area

 

Commodity

 

Type

 

 

 

Start Date

 

End Date

Montney

 

Natural Gas

 

Fixed price forward sales at AECO

 

59 

 

 

C$2.81

 

10/1/2020

 

12/31/2020

Montney

 

Natural Gas

 

Fixed price forward sales at AECO

 

96 

 

 

C$2.53

 

1/1/2021

 

12/31/2021

Montney

 

Natural Gas

 

Fixed price forward sales at AECO

 

71 

 

 

C$2.50

 

1/1/2022

 

12/31/2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

Volumes
(MMcf/d)

 

Price
(USD/MMBtu)

 

Remaining Period

Area

 

Commodity

 

Type

 

 

 

Start Date

 

End Date

Montney

 

Natural Gas

 

Fixed price forward sales at Malin

 

20 

 

 

$2.60 

 

 

1/1/2021

 

12/31/2022

 
MURPHY OIL CORPORATION

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 GUIDANCE

 

 

Oil
BOPD

 

NGLs
BOPD

 

Gas
MCFD

 

Total
BOEPD

Production – net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. – Eagle Ford Shale

21,200

 

 

4,600

 

 

25,000

 

 

30,000

 

– Gulf of Mexico excluding NCI

50,900

 

 

5,300

 

 

61,000

 

 

66,400

 

Canada – Tupper Montney

 

 

 

 

225,000

 

 

37,500

 

– Kaybob Duvernay and Placid Montney

7,000

 

 

1,400

 

 

22,400

 

 

12,100

 

– Offshore

4,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total net production (BOEPD) - excluding NCI 1

146,000 to 154,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exploration expense ($ millions)

$25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

Capital expenditures – excluding NCI ($ millions) 2

$680 to $720

 

 

1 Excludes noncontrolling interest of MP GOM of 8,300 BOPD of oil, 500 BOPD of NGLs, and 3,800 MCFD gas.

2 Excludes noncontrolling interest of MP GOM of $41 MM.

 

Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, including a net loss attributable to Murphy of $244 million, or $1.59 net loss per diluted share. Adjusted net …

Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Dividend