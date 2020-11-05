CenterPoint Energy Reports Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Diluted Share; $0.34 Diluted EPS on a Guidance Basis, With $0.29 Diluted EPS From Utility Operations and $0.05 Diluted EPS From Midstream Investments

On a guidance basis, third quarter 2020 earnings were $0.34 per diluted share, with $0.29 per diluted share from utility operations, and $0.05 per diluted share from midstream investments, excluding non-cash impairment charges. Third quarter 2019 earnings, on a guidance basis, were $0.47 per diluted share, with $0.39 per diluted share from utility operations and $0.08 per diluted share from midstream investments. See “Reconciliation of Consolidated income (loss) available to common shareholders and diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) to guidance basis income and guidance basis diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)” and “Earnings Outlook and Non-GAAP Considerations” below.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today reported income available to common shareholders of $69 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to income available to common shareholders of $241 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter 2020 results included after-tax non-cash impairment charges of $92 million or $0.15 per diluted share for the company’s share of impairment charges recorded by Enable Midstream Partners, LP (“Enable”).

“Our strong third quarter results confirm our commitment to delivering value for our customers and shareholders,” said Dave Lesar, President and Chief Executive Officer of CenterPoint Energy. “Given the strength of our results, we are raising our 2020 guidance basis Utility EPS range to $1.12 - $1.20.”

Lesar added, “We also recently concluded the work of the Business Review and Evaluation Committee of the Board. We are eager to share our strategy and invite investors to join management for a virtual Investor Day on December 7, 2020.”

“During our Investor Day, we will highlight our updated long-term annual rate base growth projection of approximately 10%. This rate base growth is central to our strategy to deliver consistent year-over-year earnings growth to investors and improve service to our customers. The projected additional capital expenditures driving this 10% annual rate base growth not only put us in a position to reiterate our 5% - 7% five-year guidance basis Utility EPS annual growth target, but gives us confidence in being able to deliver results at the top end of that range. I remain greatly energized about CenterPoint Energy’s future and will continue to work tirelessly to drive maximum value for all of our stakeholders.”

Earnings Outlook and Non-GAAP Considerations

To provide greater transparency on utility earnings, 2020 guidance will be presented in two components, a guidance basis Utility EPS range and a Midstream Investments EPS expected range.

In addition to presenting its financial results in accordance with GAAP, including presentation of income (loss) available to common shareholders and diluted earnings (loss) per share, CenterPoint Energy provides guidance based on guidance basis income and guidance basis diluted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Management evaluates CenterPoint Energy’s financial performance in part based on guidance basis earnings per share. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of CenterPoint Energy’s overall financial performance, including the impact of its Enable investment, by providing them with an additional meaningful and relevant comparison of current and anticipated future results across periods. The adjustments made in these non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that Management believes do not most accurately reflect the company’s fundamental business performance. These excluded items are reflected in the reconciliation tables of this news release, where applicable. CenterPoint Energy’s guidance basis income and guidance basis diluted earnings per share non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, income available to common shareholders and diluted earnings per share, which respectively are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures also may be different than non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

(1) Utility EPS Guidance Range

The Utility EPS guidance range includes net income from Houston Electric, Indiana Electric and Natural Gas Distribution segments, as well as after tax Corporate and Other operating income.

The 2020 Utility EPS guidance range reflects dilution and earnings as if the Series C preferred stock were issued as common stock.

The Utility EPS guidance excludes: Earnings or losses from the change in value of ZENS and related securities Certain expenses associated with merger integration and Business Review and Evaluation Committee activities Severance costs Results related to Infrastructure Services and Energy Services, including costs and impairment resulting from the sale of those businesses Midstream Investments and allocation of associated corporate overhead



In providing this guidance, CenterPoint Energy does not consider the items noted above and other potential impacts such as changes in accounting standards, impairments or other unusual items, which could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the applicable guidance period. The 2020 Utility EPS guidance range also considers operations performance to date and assumptions for certain significant variables that may impact earnings, such as customer growth (above 2% for electric operations and 1% for natural gas distribution) and usage including normal weather, throughput, recovery of capital invested, effective tax rates, financing activities and related interest rates, regulatory and judicial proceedings, and anticipated cost savings as a result of the merger. In addition, the Utility EPS guidance range incorporates a full-year COVID-19 scenario range of $0.10 - $0.15 which assumes reduced demand levels and miscellaneous revenues with the second quarter as the peak and reflects anticipated deferral and recovery of certain incremental expenses, including bad debt. The COVID-19 scenario range also assumes a gradual re-opening of the economy in CenterPoint Energy's service territories, with anticipated reduced demand and lower miscellaneous revenues over the remainder of 2020. The 2020 Utility EPS guidance range also assumes an allocation of corporate overhead based upon its relative earnings contribution. Corporate overhead consists of interest expense, preferred stock dividend requirements, income on Enable preferred units and other items directly attributable to the parent along with the associated income taxes. CenterPoint Energy is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance basis diluted earnings per share because changes in the value of ZENS and related securities, future impairments, and other unusual items are not estimable and are difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control.

(2) Midstream Investments EPS Expected Range

The 2020 Midstream Investments EPS expected range is $0.15 - $0.18. In providing this EPS expected range for Midstream Investments, CenterPoint Energy assumes a 53.7 percent ownership of Enable's common units and includes the amortization of its basis differential in Enable and assumes an allocation of its corporate overhead based upon Midstream Investments relative earnings contribution. The Midstream Investments EPS expected range reflects dilution and earnings as if CenterPoint Energy's Series C preferred stock were issued as common stock. The Midstream Investments EPS expected range takes into account such factors as Enable’s most recent public outlook for 2020 dated November 4, 2020, and effective tax rates. In providing this 2020 guidance, CenterPoint Energy uses a non-GAAP measure of guidance basis diluted earnings per share that does not consider other potential impacts such as changes in accounting standards, impairments or Enable’s unusual items, which could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the applicable guidance period. CenterPoint Energy is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward looking guidance basis diluted earnings per share because changes in Enable’s outlook, future impairments related to Midstream Investments or Enable’s unusual items are not estimable and are difficult to predict due to various factors outside of CenterPoint Energy management’s control.

Reconciliation of Consolidated income (loss) available to common shareholders and diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) to guidance basis income and guidance basis diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Utility Operations Midstream

Investments Corporate and

Other (6) CES(1) & CIS(2) (Disc. Operations) Consolidated Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Consolidated income (loss) available to common shareholders and diluted EPS $ 193 $ 0.35 $ (62) $ (0.11) $ (56) $ (0.10) $ (6) $ (0.01) $ 69 $ 0.13 ZENS-related mark-to-market (gains) losses: Marketable securities (net of taxes of $18)(4)(5) — — — — (65) (0.12) — — (65) (0.12) Indexed debt securities (net of taxes of $18)(4) — — — — 66 0.12 — — 66 0.12 Impacts associated with the Vectren merger (net of taxes of $0, $1)(4) 2 — — — 2 0.01 — — 4 0.01 Severance costs (net of taxes of $1)(4) 4 0.01 — — — — — — 4 0.01 Impacts associated with the sales of CES (1) and CIS (2) (net of taxes of $0)(4) — — — — — — 7 0.01 7 0.01 Impacts associated with Series C preferred stock Preferred stock dividend requirement and amortization of beneficial conversion feature — — — — 23 0.04 — — 23 0.04 Impact of increased share count on EPS if issued as common stock — (0.03) — 0.01 — 0.01 — — — (0.01) Total Series C preferred stock impacts — (0.03) — 0.01 23 0.05 — — 23 0.03 Loss on impairment (net of taxes of $29)(4) — — 92 0.15 — — — — 92 0.15 Corporate and Other Allocation (26) (0.04) (3) — 30 0.04 (1) — — — Consolidated on a guidance basis $ 173 $ 0.29 $ 27 $ 0.05 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 200 $ 0.34 (1) Energy Services segment (2) Infrastructure Services segment (3) Quarterly diluted EPS on both a GAAP and guidance basis are based on the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the quarter, and the sum of the quarters may not equal year-to-date diluted EPS (4) Taxes are computed based on the impact removing such item would have on tax expense (5) Comprised of common stock of AT&T Inc. and Charter Communications, Inc. (6) Corporate and Other, plus income allocated to preferred shareholders

Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Utility Operations Midstream

Investments Corporate and

Other (6) CES(1) & CIS(2) (Disc. Operations) Consolidated Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Dollars

in

millions Diluted

EPS (3) Consolidated income (loss) available to common shareholders and diluted EPS $ 225 $ 0.44 $ 50 $ 0.10 $ (53 ) $ (0.10)) $ 19 $ 0.03 $ 241 $ 0.47 Timing effects impacting CES (1): Mark-to-market (gains) losses (net of taxes of $1)(4) — — — — — — 1 — 1 — ZENS-related mark-to-market (gains) losses: Marketable securities (net of taxes of $12)(4)(5) — — — — (47 ) (0.09 ) — — (47 ) (0.09 ) Indexed debt securities (net of taxes of $12) (4) — — — — 50 0.10 — — 50 0.10 Impacts associated with the Vectren merger (net of taxes of $2, $7, $1)(4) 3 0.01 — — 13 0.03 4 0.01 20 0.05 Corporate and Other Allocation (34 ) (0.06 ) (8 ) (0.02 ) 37 0.06 5 0.02 — — Exclusion of Discontinued Operations (7) — — — — — — (29 ) (0.06 ) (29 ) (0.06 ) Consolidated on a guidance basis $ 194 $ 0.39 $ 42 $ 0.08 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 236 $ 0.47 (1) Energy Services segment (2) Infrastructure Services segment (3) Quarterly diluted EPS on both a GAAP and guidance basis are based on the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the quarter, and the sum of the quarters may not equal year-to-date diluted EPS (4) Taxes are computed based on the impact removing such item would have on tax expense (5) Comprised of common stock of AT&T Inc. and Charter Communications, Inc. (6) Corporate and Other, plus income allocated to preferred shareholders (7) Results related to discontinued operations are excluded from the company's guidance basis results

Filing of Form 10-Q for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes, and the earnings conference call will include, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "target," "will" or other similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions of management which are believed to be reasonable at the time made and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any statements in this news release or on the earnings conference call regarding capital investments, rate base growth and our ability to achieve it, future earnings and guidance, including long-term growth rate, and future financial performance and results of operations, including, but not limited to the impact of COVID-19, including with respect to regulatory actions and the COVID-19 scenario range discussed in this news release, the Business Review and Evaluation Committee’s review process and outcomes, value creation, opportunities and expectations and any other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release or discussed on the earnings conference call speaks only as of the date of this release or the earnings conference call.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the provided forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to: (1) the performance of Enable, the amount of cash distributions CenterPoint Energy receives from Enable, and the value of CenterPoint Energy’s interest in Enable; (2) CenterPoint Energy's expected benefits of the merger with Vectren Corporation (Vectren) and integration, including the ability to successfully integrate the Vectren businesses and to realize anticipated benefits and commercial opportunities; (3) financial market and general economic conditions, including access to debt and equity capital and the effect on sales, prices and costs; (4) industrial, commercial and residential growth in CenterPoint Energy’s service territories and changes in market demand; (5) actions by credit rating agencies, including any potential downgrades to credit ratings; (6) the timing and impact of future regulatory and legal proceedings; (7) legislative decisions, including tax and developments related to the environment such as global climate change, air emissions, carbon, waste water discharges and the handling of coal combustion residuals, among others, and CenterPoint Energy’s carbon reduction targets; (8) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; (9) the recording of impairment charges, including any impairments related to CenterPoint Energy’s investment in Enable; (10) weather variations and CenterPoint Energy’s ability to mitigate weather impacts; (11) changes in business plans; (12) CenterPoint Energy's ability to fund and invest planned capital, including timely and appropriate rate actions that allow recovery of costs and a reasonable return on investment; (13) CenterPoint Energy’s or Enable’s potential business strategies and strategic initiatives, including the recommendations and outcomes of the Business Review and Evaluation Committee, restructurings, joint ventures and acquisitions or dispositions of assets or businesses, which may not be completed or result in the benefits anticipated by CenterPoint Energy or Enable; (14) CenterPoint Energy’s ability to execute operations and maintenance management initiatives; and (15) other factors discussed in CenterPoint Energy’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, CenterPoint Energy’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information” sections of such reports, and other reports CenterPoint Energy or its subsidiaries may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Statements of Consolidated Income (Millions of Dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Utility revenues $ 1,538 $ 1,548 $ 5,087 $ 5,284 Non-utility revenues 84 110 277 261 Total 1,622 1,658 5,364 5,545 Expenses: Utility natural gas, fuel and purchased power 170 171 981 1,228 Non-utility cost of revenues, including natural gas 63 80 196 188 Operation and maintenance 659 621 1,976 2,042 Depreciation and amortization 306 316 885 938 Taxes other than income taxes 122 113 387 352 Goodwill Impairment — — 185 — Total 1,320 1,301 4,610 4,748 Operating Income 302 357 754 797 Other Income (Expense): Gain on marketable securities 83 59 14 206 Loss on indexed debt securities (84 ) (62 ) (25 ) (216 ) Interest expense and other finance charges (121 ) (134 ) (388 ) (389 ) Interest expense on Securitization Bonds (7 ) (9 ) (22 ) (31 ) Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates, net (67 ) 77 (1,499 ) 213 Interest income 1 3 2 16 Interest income from Securitization Bonds — 1 1 4 Other income, net 10 5 44 20 Total (185 ) (60 ) (1,873 ) (177 ) Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 117 297 (1,119 ) 620 Income tax expense (benefit) (10 ) 46 (328 ) 75 Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 127 251 (791 ) 545 Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations (net of tax expense of $-0-, $16, $21 and $38, respectively) (6 ) 19 (182 ) 89 Net Income (Loss) 121 270 (973 ) 634 Income allocated to preferred shareholders 52 29 127 88 Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders $ 69 $ 241 $ (1,100 ) $ 546

Reference is made to the Combined Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Data From Statements of Consolidated Income (Millions of Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Basic earnings (loss) per common share - continuing operations $ 0.14 $ 0.44 $ (1.75 ) $ 0.91 Basic earnings (loss) per common share - discontinued operations (0.01 ) 0.04 (0.35 ) 0.18 Basic Earnings (loss) Per Common Share $ 0.13 $ 0.48 $ (2.10 ) $ 1.09 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share - continuing operations $ 0.14 $ 0.44 $ (1.75 ) $ 0.91 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share - discontinued operations (0.01 ) 0.03 (0.35 ) 0.17 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.13 $ 0.47 $ (2.10 ) $ 1.08 Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.1500 $ 0.2875 $ 0.5900 $ 0.5750 Dividends Paid per Common Share $ 0.1500 $ 0.2875 $ 0.5900 $ 0.8625 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding (in millions): - Basic 545 502 525 502 - Diluted 548 505 525 505 Net Income (Loss) by Segment Houston Electric T&D $ 157 $ 185 $ 281 $ 315 Indiana Electric Integrated 31 34 (121 ) 41 Natural Gas Distribution 5 6 242 149 Total Utility Operations 193 225 402 505 Midstream Investments (62 ) 50 (1,165 ) 124 Corporate and Other (4 ) (24 ) (28 ) (84 ) Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations 127 251 (791 ) 545 Income (loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax (6 ) 19 (182 ) 89 Net Income (Loss) $ 121 $ 270 $ (973 ) $ 634

Reference is made to the Combined Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Results of Operations by Segment (Millions of Dollars, Except Throughput and Customer Data) (Unaudited) Houston Electric T&D Three Months Ended September 30, % Diff Nine Months Ended September 30, % Diff 2020 2019 Fav/Unfav 2020 2019 Fav/Unfav Revenues $ 828 $ 859 (4 )% $ 2,186 $ 2,313 (5 )% Expenses: Operation and maintenance 381 359 (6 )% 1,104 1,086 (2 )% Depreciation and amortization 151 168 10 % 420 519 19 % Taxes other than income taxes 64 63 (2 )% 192 186 (3 )% Total expenses 596 590 (1 )% 1,716 1,791 4 % Operating Income 232 269 (14 )% 470 522 (10 )% Other Income (Expense) Interest expense and other finance charges (50 ) (50 ) — (149 ) (154 ) 3 % Interest income 1 9 (89 )% 3 22 (86 )% Other income (expense), net — (2 ) — 4 (5 ) 180 % Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 183 226 (19 )% 328 385 (15 )% Income tax expense 26 41 37 % 47 70 33 % Net Income $ 157 $ 185 (15 )% $ 281 $ 315 (11 )% Actual GWH Delivered Residential 11,237 11,224 — 25,028 24,392 3 % Total 28,031 28,379 (1 )% 71,293 71,417 — Weather (percentage of 10-year average for service area): Cooling degree days 106 % 110 % (4 )% 109 % 106 % 3 % Heating degree days — % — % — % 68 % 93 % (25 )% Number of metered customers - end of period: Residential 2,291,038 2,232,740 3 % 2,291,038 2,232,740 3 % Total 2,586,093 2,523,450 2 % 2,586,093 2,523,450 2 %

Reference is made to the Combined Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Results of Operations by Segment (Millions of Dollars, Except Throughput and Customer Data) (Unaudited) Indiana Electric Integrated Three Months Ended September 30, % Diff Nine Months Ended September 30, % Diff 2020 2019 Fav / Unfav 2020 2019 (1) Fav / Unfav Revenues $ 157 $ 165 (5) % $ 414 $ 388 7 % Utility natural gas, fuel and purchased power 41 46 11 % 108 112 4 % Revenues less Utility natural gas, fuel and purchased power 116 119 (3) % 306 276 11 % Expenses: Operation and maintenance 46 42 (10) % 128 136 6 % Depreciation and amortization 26 25 (4) % 77 66 (17) % Taxes other than income taxes 4 4 — 12 10 (20) % Goodwill impairment — — — 185 — — Total expenses 76 71 (7) % 402 212 (90) % Operating Income (Loss) 40 48 (17) % (96) 64 (250) % Other Income (Expense) Interest expense and other finance charges (5) (6) 17 % (16) (16) — Other income, net 3 1 200 % 6 3 100 % Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 38 43 (12) % (106) 51 (308) % Income tax expense 7 9 22 % 15 10 (50) % Net Income (Loss) $ 31 $ 34 (9) % $ (121) $ 41 (395) % Actual GWH Delivered Residential 438 457 (4) % 1,085 978 11 % Total 1,421 1,555 (9) % 3,630 3,568 2 % Weather (percentage of 10-year average for service area): Cooling degree days 104 % 113 % (9) % 104 % 114 % (10) % Heating degree days 99 % 99 % — % 93 % 95 % (2) % Number of metered customers - end of period: Residential 129,817 128,381 1 % 129,817 128,381 1 % Total 148,925 147,337 1 % 148,925 147,337 1 % (1) Represents February 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019 results only due to the Merger.

Reference is made to the Combined Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Results of Operations by Segment (Millions of Dollars, Except Throughput and Customer Data) (Unaudited) Natural Gas Distribution Three Months Ended September 30, % Diff Nine Months Ended September 30, % Diff 2020 2019 Fav/Unfav 2020 2019 (1) Fav/Unfav Revenues $ 560 $ 541 4 % $ 2,519 $ 2,629 (4 )% Cost of revenues (2) 131 136 4 % 888 1,145 22 % Revenues less Cost of revenues 429 405 6 % 1,631 1,484 10 % Expenses: Operation and maintenance 239 226 (6 )% 738 780 5 % Depreciation and amortization 115 108 (6 )% 339 310 (9 )% Taxes other than income taxes 52 43 (21 )% 175 149 (17 )% Total expenses 406 377 (8 )% 1,252 1,239 (1 )% Operating Income 23 28 (18 )% 379 245 55 % Other Income (Expense) Interest expense and other finance charges (29 ) (24 ) (21 )% (90 ) (71 ) (27 )% Interest income 2 5 (60 )% 5 6 (17 )% Other expense, net — (5 ) — (2 ) (6 ) 67 % Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes (4 ) 4 (200 )% 292 174 68 % Income tax expense (benefit) (9 ) (2 ) 350 % 50 25 (100 )% Net Income $ 5 $ 6 (17 )% $ 242 $ 149 62 % Throughput data in BCF Residential 18 16 13 % 157 160 (2 )% Commercial and industrial 84 88 (5 )% 317 326 (3 )% Total Throughput 102 104 (2 )% 474 486 (2 )% Weather (percentage of 10-year average for service area): Heating degree days 100 % 18 % 82 % 90 % 100 % (10 )% Number of customers - end of period: Residential 4,295,169 4,194,232 2 % 4,295,169 4,194,232 2 % Commercial and industrial 346,641 344,858 1 % 346,641 344,858 1 % Total 4,641,810 4,539,090 2 % 4,641,810 4,539,090 2 % (1) Includes acquired natural gas operations February 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019 results only due to the Merger. (2) Includes Utility natural gas, fuel and purchased power and Non-utility cost of revenues, including natural gas.

Reference is made to the Combined Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Results of Operations by Segment (Millions of Dollars, Except Throughput and Customer Data) (Unaudited) Midstream Investments Three Months Ended September 30, % Diff Nine Months Ended September 30, % Diff 2020 2019 Fav/Unfav 2020 2019 Fav/Unfav Non-utility revenues $ — $ — — $ — $ — — Taxes other than income taxes — — — (1 ) — — Total expenses — — — (1 ) — — Operating Income — — — 1 — — Other Income (Expense) Interest expense and other finance charges (14 ) (13 ) (8 )% (41 ) (39 ) (5 )% Equity in earnings (loss) from Enable, net (67 ) 77 (187 )% (1,499 ) 213 (804 )% Interest income — 2 — 1 7 (86 )% Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes (81 ) 66 (223 )% (1,538 ) 181 (950 )% Income tax expense (benefit) (19 ) 16 219 % (373 ) 57 754 % Net Income (Loss) $ (62 ) $ 50 (224 )% $ (1,165 ) $ 124 (1,040 )%

Capital Expenditures by Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (1) Houston Electric T&D $ 215 $ 239 $ 729 $ 722 Indiana Electric Integrated 77 46 191 135 Natural Gas Distribution 314 324 864 773 Corporate and Other 36 43 84 137 Continuing Operations $ 642 $ 652 1,868 1,767 Discontinued Operations — 14 21 61 Total Capital Expenditures $ 642 $ 666 $ 1,889 $ 1,828 (1) Includes capital expenditures of acquired businesses from February 1, 2019 through September 30, 2019 only due to the Merger. Interest Expense Detail Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Amortization of Deferred Financing Cost $ 7 $ 8 $ 22 $ 22 Capitalization of Interest Cost (7 ) (10 ) (20 ) (29 ) Securitization Bonds Interest Expense 7 9 22 31 Other Interest Expense 121 136 386 396 Total Interest Expense $ 128 $ 143 $ 410 $ 420

Reference is made to the Combined Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of Dollars) (Unaudited) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 185 $ 241 Current assets held for sale — 1,002 Other current assets 2,600 2,694 Total current assets 2,785 3,937 Property, Plant and Equipment, net 21,735 20,624 Other Assets: Goodwill 4,697 4,882 Regulatory assets 2,150 2,117 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 749 2,408 Preferred units – unconsolidated affiliate 363 363 Non-current assets held for sale — 962 Other non-current assets 226 236 Total other assets 8,185 10,968 Total Assets $ 32,705 $ 35,529 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of securitization bonds long-term debt $ 208 $ 231 Indexed debt 16 19 Current portion of other long-term debt 1,114 618 Current liabilities held for sale — 455 Other current liabilities 2,492 2,655 Total current liabilities 3,830 3,978 Other Liabilities: Deferred income taxes, net 3,575 3,928 Regulatory liabilities 3,480 3,474 Non-current liabilities held for sale — 43 Other non-current liabilities 1,486 1,503 Total other liabilities 8,541 8,948 Long-term Debt: Securitization bonds 610 746 Other 11,336 13,498 Total long-term debt 11,946 14,244 Shareholders' Equity 8,388 8,359 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 32,705 $ 35,529

Reference is made to the Combined Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements contained in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Statements of Consolidated Cash Flows (Millions of Dollars) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (973 ) $ 634 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 909 1,028 Deferred income taxes (429 ) 8 Goodwill impairment and loss from classification to held for sale 175 — Goodwill impairment 185 — Write-down of natural gas inventory 3 5 Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated affiliates 1,499 (213 ) Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates 109 226 Changes in net regulatory assets and liabilities (76 ) (101 ) Changes in other assets and liabilities 36 (511 ) Other, net 1 10 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,439 1,086 Net cash used in investing activities (683 ) (7,775 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (819 ) 2,708 Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (63 ) (3,981 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 271 4,278 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 208 $ 297

