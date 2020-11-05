Gray Reports Record Operating Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Government and private measures adopted to limit the spread of COVID-19 have affected, and are continuing to affect, our businesses in a number of ways. Although there has recently been a gradual decline in those measures, we have generally continued to experience a reduction in demand for advertising across our television stations and digital platforms, a significant reduction in demand in the market for the video production of sporting and other events by our production companies, and reductions in the supply of programming, especially sports content, provided by television networks. The extent to which some of the effects of the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact our business depends on numerous evolving factors; we believe, however, that some of our programming and production activities are beginning to rebound. Despite the adverse developments, we have experienced significant increases in viewership of our local newscasts and related digital assets.

ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we," “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The impact of the novel coronavirus and its disease (collectively, “COVID-19”) on economic activity continued to impact our revenues and results for the third quarter and nine-months ended September 30, 2020. Despite these macroeconomic challenges, we increased our cash on hand by $88 million in the third quarter and repurchased $10 million of our common stock. Key financial results are as follows:

The net impact of these factors has had an adverse effect on our financial and operational results during the past seven months. The ultimate duration and impact of these disruptions cannot be predicted at this time. In light of this uncertainty, the Company cannot provide guidance for the three-month period ending on December 31, 2020. Notwithstanding the foregoing, however, we continue to anticipate that in calendar year 2020, our political advertising revenue will be between $380 million to $385 million and the Company will remain free cash flow positive. Our estimated range of political advertising revenue for calendar year 2020 is based on orders received as of November 3, 2020.









Selected Operating Data (unaudited)

As-Reported Basis Three Months Ended September 30, % Change % Change 2020 to 2020 to 2020 2019 2019

2018 2018

(dollars in millions) Revenue (less agency commissions): Broadcast $ 593 $ 501 18 % $ 279 113 % Production companies 11 16 - Total revenue $ 604 $ 517 17 % $ 279 116 % Political advertising $ 128 $ 22 482 % $ 48 167 % Operating expenses (1): Broadcast $ 326 $ 316 3 % $ 145 125 % Production companies $ 8 $ 13 $ - Corporate and administrative $ 15 $ 14 7 % $ 11 36 % Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 109 $ 46 137 % $ 61 79 % Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2): Broadcast Cash Flow $ 271 $ 192 41 % $ 135 101 % Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses $ 260 $ 180 44 % $ 125 108 % Free Cash Flow $ 139 $ 92 51 % $ 73 90 %





As-Reported Basis Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change % Change 2020 to 2020 to 2020 2019 2019 2018 2018 (dollars in millions) Revenue (less agency commissions): Broadcast $ 1,557 $ 1,481 5 % $ 756 106 % Production companies 32 62 - Total revenue $ 1,589 $ 1,543 3 % $ 756 110 % Political advertising $ 185 $ 30 517 % $ 72 157 % Operating expenses (1): Broadcast $ 985 $ 986 0 % $ 437 125 % Production companies $ 32 $ 57 $ - Corporate and administrative $ 47 $ 83 $ 30 57 % Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 147 $ 46 220 % $ 123 20 % Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2): Broadcast Cash Flow $ 575 $ 500 15 % $ 321 79 % Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses $ 536 $ 424 26 % $ 294 82 % Free Cash Flow $ 259 $ 165 57 % $ 165 57 %

(1) Excludes depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets.

(2) See definition of non-GAAP terms and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP amounts to net income included elsewhere herein.









Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of 2020



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

2019

Amount Percent Percent Percent Increase Increase Amount of Total Amount of Total (Decrease) (Decrease) Revenue (less agency commissions): Local (including internet/digital/mobile) $ 188 31.1 % $ 218 42.2 % $ (30 ) (14 )% National 49 8.1 % 56 10.8 % (7 ) (13 )% Political 128 21.2 % 22 4.3 % 106 482 % Retransmission consent 217 35.9 % 196 37.9 % 21 11 % Production companies 11 1.8 % 16 3.1 % (5 ) (31 )% Other 11 1.9 % 9 1.7 % 2 22 % Total $ 604 100.0 % $ 517 100.0 % $ 87 17 % Total local and national revenue combined (“Total Core Revenue”) $ 237 39.2 % $ 274 53.0 % $ (37 ) (14 )%





Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

2019

Amount Percent Percent Percent Increase Increase Amount of Total Amount of Total (Decrease) (Decrease) (dollars in millions) Operating expenses (before depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets): Broadcast: Station expenses $ 200 61.4 % $ 208 65.9 % $ (8 ) (4 )% Retransmission expense 125 38.3 % 105 33.2 % 20 19 % Transaction Related Expenses - 0.0 % 1 0.3 % (1 ) (100 )% Non-cash stock-based compensation 1 0.3 % 2 0.6 % (1 ) (50 )% Total broadcast expense $ 326 100.0 % $ 316 100.0 % $ 10 3 % Production companies expense $ 8 $ 13 $ (5 ) (38 )% Corporate and administrative: Corporate expenses $ 10 66.6 % $ 10 71.4 % $ - 0 % Transaction Related Expenses 1 6.7 % 1 7.1 % - 0 % Non-cash stock-based compensation 4 26.7 % 3 21.4 % 1 33 % Total corporate and administrative expense $ 15 100.0 % $ 14 100.0 % $ 1 7 %









Results of Operations for the Nine-Months Ended September 30, 2020



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

2019

Amount Percent Percent Percent Increase Increase Amount of Total Amount of Total (Decrease) (Decrease) Revenue (less agency commissions): Local (including internet/digital/mobile) $ 549 34.6 % $ 655 42.4 % $ (106 ) (16 )% National 136 8.6 % 162 10.5 % (26 ) (16 )% Political 185 11.6 % 30 1.9 % 155 517 % Retransmission consent 650 40.9 % 601 39.0 % 49 8 % Production companies 32 2.0 % 62 4.0 % (30 ) (48 )% Other 37 2.3 % 33 2.2 % 4 12 % Total $ 1,589 100.0 % $ 1,543 100.0 % $ 46 3 % Total local and national revenue combined (“Total Core Revenue”) $ 685 43.2 % $ 817 52.9 % $ (132 ) (16 )%





Operating expenses (before depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets): Broadcast: Station expenses $ 610 61.9 % $ 632 64.1 % $ (22 ) (3 )% Retransmission expense 371 37.7 % 313 31.7 % 58 19 % Transaction Related Expenses - 0.0 % 38 3.9 % (38 ) (100 )% Non-cash stock-based compensation 4 0.4 % 3 0.3 % 1 33 % Total broadcast expense $ 985 100.0 % $ 986 100.0 % $ (1 ) 0 % Production companies expense $ 32 $ 57 $ (25 ) (44 )% Corporate and administrative: Corporate expenses $ 38 80.9 % $ 42 50.6 % $ (4 ) (10 )% Transaction Related Expenses 1 2.1 % 34 41.0 % (33 ) (97 )% Non-cash stock-based compensation 8 17.0 % 7 8.4 % 1 14 % Total corporate and administrative expense $ 47 100.0 % $ 83 100.0 % $ (36 ) (43 )%









Transaction Related Expenses



From time to time, we have incurred incremental expenses (“Transaction Related Expenses”) that were specific to acquisitions, divestitures and financing activities, including but not limited to legal and professional fees, severance and incentive compensation and contract termination fees. In addition, we have recorded certain non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. These expenses are summarized as follows (in millions):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Transaction Related Expenses: Broadcast $ - $ 1 $ - $ 38 Corporate and administrative 1 1 1 34 Total Transaction Related Expenses $ 1 $ 2 $ 1 $ 72 Total non-cash stock-based compensation $ 5 $ 5 $ 12 $ 10





Taxes



During the 2020 and 2019 nine-month periods, we made aggregate federal and state income tax payments of approximately $50 million and $12 million, respectively. During the remainder of 2020, we anticipate making income tax payments (net of refunds) of approximately $7 million. We have approximately $438 million of federal operating loss carryforwards, which expire during the years 2023 through 2037. We expect to have federal taxable income in the carryforward periods. We therefore believe that these federal operating loss carryforwards will be fully utilized. Additionally, we have an aggregate of approximately $677 million of various state operating loss carryforwards, of which we expect that approximately half will be utilized.

On March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) was enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES Act, among other things, contains modifications on the limitation of business interest for tax years beginning in 2019 and 2020, and permits net operating loss (“NOL”) carryovers and carrybacks to offset 100% of taxable income for taxable years beginning before 2021. In addition, the CARES Act allows NOLs incurred in 2018, 2019, and 2020 to be carried back to each of the five preceding taxable years to generate a refund of previously paid income taxes. We will continue to monitor and assess the impact the CARES Act may have on our business and financial results.









Detailed table of operating results

Gray Television, Inc.

Selected Operating Data (Unaudited)

(in millions except for net income per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue (less agency commissions): Broadcasting $ 593 $ 501 $ 1,557 $ 1,481 Production companies 11 16 32 62 Total revenue (less agency commissions) 604 517 1,589 1,543 Operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and gain on disposal of assets, net: Broadcast 326 316 985 986 Production companies 8 13 32 57 Corporate and administrative 15 14 47 83 Depreciation 27 20 69 60 Amortization of intangible assets 26 29 78 86 Gain on disposal of fixed assets, net (10 ) (14 ) (23 ) (27 ) Operating expenses 392 378 1,188 1,245 Operating income 212 139 401 298 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous (expense) income, net (2 ) - (5 ) 4 Interest expense (45 ) (57 ) (143 ) (173 ) Income before income taxes 165 82 253 129 Income tax expense 43 23 67 44 Net income 122 59 186 85 Preferred stock dividends 13 13 39 39 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 109 $ 46 $ 147 $ 46 Basic per share information: Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.15 $ 0.46 $ 1.52 $ 0.46 Weighted-average shares outstanding 95 100 97 100 Diluted per share information: Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.14 $ 0.46 $ 1.52 $ 0.46 Weighted-average shares outstanding 96 101 97 100









Other Financial Data

As of September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in millions) Cash $ 467 $ 212 Long-term debt including current portion $ 3,706 $ 3,697 Series A perpetual preferred stock $ 650 $ 650 Borrowing availability under our senior credit facility $ 200 $ 200 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 488 $ 255 Net cash used in investing activities (129 ) (2,646 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (104 ) 1,298 Net increase (decrease) in cash $ 255 $ (1,093 )









The Company



We are a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States (“U.S.”). Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 94 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of U.S. television households. Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 69 markets, and first and/or second in 87 markets, as calculated by Comscore, Inc.’s audience measurement service. We also own video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content, which we refer to collectively as our “production companies.”

Cautionary Statements for Purposes of the “Safe Harbor” Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the federal securities laws. These “forward-looking statements” are not statements of historical facts, and may include, among other things, statements regarding our current expectations and beliefs of operating results for future periods, future income tax payments and other future events. Actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from the current expectations and beliefs discussed in this press release. All information set forth in this release is as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances. Information about certain potential factors that could affect our business and financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and may be contained in reports subsequently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Conference Call Information

We will host a conference call to discuss our third quarter operating results on November 5, 2020. The call will begin at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. The live dial-in number is 1 (855) 493-3489 and the confirmation code is 5369129. The call will be webcast live and available for replay at www.gray.tv. The taped replay of the conference call will be available at 1 (855) 859-2056, Confirmation Code: 5369129 until December 4, 2020.

Effects of Acquisitions and Divestitures on Our Results of Operations and Non-GAAP Terms

From time to time, Gray supplements its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP by disclosing the non-GAAP financial measures Broadcast Cash Flow, Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses, Operating Cash Flow as defined in the Senior Credit Agreement, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted EBITDA and Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash. These non-GAAP amounts are used by us to approximate amounts used to calculate key financial performance covenants contained in our debt agreements and are used with our GAAP data to evaluate our results and liquidity.

We define Broadcast Cash Flow as net income or loss plus loss from early extinguishment of debt, non-cash corporate and administrative expenses, non-cash stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization (including amortization of intangible assets and program broadcast rights), any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, interest expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Broadcast Transactions Related Expenses and broadcast other adjustments less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income, any income tax benefits and payments for program broadcast rights.

We define Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses as net income or loss plus loss from early extinguishment of debt, non-cash stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization (including amortization of intangible assets and program broadcast rights), any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, interest expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Transaction Related Expenses and other adjustments less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income, any income tax benefits and payments for program broadcast rights.

We define Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement as net income or loss plus loss from early extinguishment of debt, non-cash stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization (including amortization of intangible assets and program broadcast rights), any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, interest expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Transaction Related Expenses, other adjustments, certain pension expenses, synergies and other adjustments less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income, any income tax benefits, payments for program broadcast rights, pension income and contributions to pension plans.

Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement gives effect to the revenue and broadcast expenses of all completed acquisitions and divestitures as if they had been acquired or divested, respectively, on September 30, 2018. It also gives effect to certain operating synergies expected from the acquisitions and related financings and adds back professional fees incurred in completing the acquisitions. Certain of the financial information related to the acquisitions has been derived from, and adjusted based on, unaudited, un-reviewed financial information prepared by other entities, which Gray cannot independently verify. We cannot assure you that such financial information would not be materially different if such information were audited or reviewed and no assurances can be provided as to the accuracy of such information, or that our actual results would not differ materially from this financial information if the Acquisitions had been completed on the stated date. In addition, the presentation of Operating Cash Flow as defined in the Senior Credit Agreement and the adjustments to such information, including expected synergies resulting from such transactions, may not comply with GAAP or the requirements for pro forma financial information under Regulation S-X under the Securities Act of 1933.

We define Free Cash Flow as net income or loss plus loss from early extinguishment of debt, non-cash stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization (including amortization of intangible assets and program broadcast rights), any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Transactions Related Expenses, broadcast other adjustments, certain pension expenses, synergies, other adjustments and amortization of deferred financing costs less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income, any income tax benefits, payments for program broadcast rights, pension income, contributions to pension plans, preferred dividends, purchase of property and equipment (net of reimbursements) and income taxes paid (net of any refunds received).

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, plus loss from early extinguishment of debt, non-cash stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, any loss on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous expense, interest expense, any income tax expense, non-cash 401(k) expense, Transaction Related Expenses less any gain on disposal of assets, any miscellaneous income and any income tax benefits.

Our Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash is determined by dividing our Adjusted Total Indebtedness, Net of All Cash, by our Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement, divided by two. Our Adjusted Total Indebtedness, Net of All Cash, represents the total outstanding principal of our long-term debt, plus certain other obligations as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement, less all cash (excluding restricted cash). Our Operating Cash Flow, as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement, divided by two, represents our average annual Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement for the preceding eight quarters.

We define Transaction Related Expenses as incremental expenses incurred specific to acquisitions and divestitures, including, but not limited to, legal and professional fees, severance and incentive compensation, and contract termination fees. We present certain line-items from our selected operating data, net of Transaction Related Expenses, in order to present a more meaningful comparison between periods of our operating expenses and our results of operations.

These non-GAAP terms are not defined in GAAP and our definitions may differ from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies, thereby limiting their usefulness. Such terms are used by management in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP and should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for, net income and cash flows reported in accordance with GAAP.









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Terms on As Reported Basis, in millions:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2018 Net income $ 122 $ 59 $ 61 Adjustments to reconcile from net income to Free Cash Flow: Depreciation 27 20 13 Amortization of intangible assets 26 29 5 Non-cash stock-based compensation 5 5 2 Gain on disposal of assets, net (10 ) (14 ) (3 ) Miscellaneous expense, net 2 - - Interest expense 45 57 25 Income tax expense 43 23 22 Amortization of program broadcast rights 9 10 5 Payments for program broadcast rights (9 ) (9 ) (5 ) Corporate and administrative expenses before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation 11 12 10 Broadcast Cash Flow 271 192 135 Corporate and administrative expenses before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation (11 ) (12 ) (10 ) Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses 260 180 125 Contributions to pension plans (3 ) (3 ) (2 ) Interest expense (45 ) (57 ) (25 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 3 3 1 Preferred dividends (13 ) (13 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (19 ) (29 ) (15 ) Reimbursements of property and equipment purchases 5 15 4 Income taxes paid, net of refunds (49 ) (4 ) (15 ) Free Cash Flow $ 139 $ 92 $ 73









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Terms on As Reported Basis, in millions:



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2018 Net income $ 186 $ 85 $ 123 Adjustments to reconcile from net income to Free Cash Flow: Depreciation 69 60 41 Amortization of intangible assets 78 86 16 Non-cash stock-based compensation 12 10 5 Gain on disposal of assets, net (23 ) (27 ) (6 ) Miscellaneous expense (income), net 5 (4 ) (2 ) Interest expense 143 173 74 Income tax expense 67 44 43 Amortization of program broadcast rights 28 30 16 Payments for program broadcast rights (29 ) (33 ) (16 ) Corporate and administrative expenses before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation 39 76 27 Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses 575 500 321 Corporate and administrative expenses before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and non-cash stock-based compensation (39 ) (76 ) (27 ) Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses 536 424 294 Contributions to pension plans (3 ) (3 ) (3 ) Interest expense (143 ) (173 ) (74 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 9 9 3 Preferred dividends (39 ) (39 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (70 ) (73 ) (35 ) Reimbursements of property and equipment purchases 19 32 7 Income taxes paid, net of refunds (50 ) (12 ) (27 ) Free Cash Flow $ 259 $ 165 $ 165









Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and the Effect of Transaction Related Expenses and Certain Non-cash Expenses, in millions, except for per share information:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 122 $ 59 $ 186 $ 85 Adjustments to reconcile from net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Depreciation 27 20 69 60 Amortization of intangible assets 26 29 78 86 Non-cash stock-based compensation 5 5 12 10 (Gain) loss on disposals of assets, net (10 ) (14 ) (23 ) (27 ) Miscellaneous income, net 2 - 5 (4 ) Interest expense 45 57 143 173 Income tax expense 43 23 67 44 Total 260 179 537 427 Add: Transaction Related Expenses 1 2 1 72 Adjusted EBITDA $ 261 $ 181 $ 538 $ 499 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 109 $ 46 $ 147 $ 46 Add: Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation 6 7 13 82 Less: Income tax expense related to Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation (2 ) (2 ) (3 ) (21 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders - excluding Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation $ 113 $ 51 $ 157 $ 107 Net income attributable to common stockholders per common share, diluted - excluding Transaction Related Expenses and non-cash stock-based compensation $ 1.18 $ 0.50 $ 1.62 $ 1.07 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding 96 101 97 100









Reconciliation of Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash, in millions, except for ratio

Eight Quarters Ended September 30, 2020 Net income $ 454 Adjustments to reconcile from net income to operating cash flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement: Depreciation 163 Amortization of intangible assets 199 Non-cash stock-based compensation 29 Gain disposals of assets, net (88 ) Interest expense 403 Income tax expense 176 Amortization of program broadcast rights 72 Common stock contributed to 401(k) plan 9 Payments for program broadcast rights (81 ) Pension expense (1 ) Contributions to pension plans (6 ) Adjustments for stations acquired or divested, financings and expected synergies during the eight quarter period 142 Transaction Related Expenses 82 Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement $ 1,553 Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Agreement, divided by two $ 776 September 30, 2020 Adjusted Total Indebtedness: Total outstanding principal, including current portion $ 3,760 Cash (467 ) Adjusted Total Indebtedness, Net of All Cash $ 3,293 Total Leverage Ratio, Net of All Cash 4.24



