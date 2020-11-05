Apollo’s PK AirFinance Names Eelco van de Stadt as President

“Eelco is one of the most experienced aviation finance professionals, having spent the past 15 years in global and regional leadership positions in the sector, and we’re pleased to welcome him as President of PK AirFinance,” said Gary Rothschild, Partner and Head of Aviation at Apollo. “We also want to thank Per for his leadership and his contributions to PK over the last 25 years, including overseeing its successful integration into Apollo’s aviation business. We believe the business is well positioned for growth and long-term success in its continued evolution.”

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PK AirFinance, the aviation lending business managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) (NYSE: APO), today announced it has named Eelco van de Stadt as its President, effective January 2021. The appointment follows PK AirFinance President Per Waldelof’s decision to retire at the end of the year.

“I am proud to have been a part of the PK AirFinance team since 1995. During this time, PK has extended its product offering across a wide variety of loan types and eligible assets to best serve the needs of airline and investor clients worldwide, across business cycles,” said Per Waldelof. “Following the successful combination with Apollo, it is a natural moment for me to now pass the baton to Eelco and wish the team continued success.”

Eelco van de Stadt said, “I am thrilled to join PK AirFinance as President, leading a global team in an exciting next chapter for the business. As part of Apollo’s broader aviation business and integrated investment platform, PK AirFinance is uniquely positioned to not only manage its significant loan book but also grow the business, with access to technical aircraft support, expanded sourcing and pools of quality-oriented, permanent capital. I look forward to working with my future colleagues to accelerate PK’s trajectory in the marketplace.”

As President, van de Stadt will be based in London. He joins PK AirFinance from MUFG, where he served as Global Head of Origination Aviation Finance for nearly a year following MUFG’s acquisition of DVB Bank’s aviation finance client lending portfolio. Previously, van de Stadt was the Global Head of Aviation for DVB Bank, where he spent approximately 18 years focusing on aviation lending and investment management and in roles of increasing responsibility. He started his career in finance nearly 28 years ago and is a graduate of the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.