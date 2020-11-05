 

Shift Announces Its Intention to Commence an Offer to Exchange Its Publicly Traded Warrants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020   

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that it has filed a preliminary proxy statement and Schedule TO which contemplates its intention to commence an offer to all holders of Shift’s outstanding publicly-traded warrants to exchange shares of Shift common stock and cash for each warrant tendered.

Shift expects to file a definitive proxy statement on or about November 16, 2020, following which Shift expects to commence an exchange offer for the warrants that will be open for no less than 20 business days.

Under the terms of the proposed exchange offer, Shift warrant holders would have the opportunity to exchange each of their warrants for a fractional share (0.25) of Shift common stock and $1.00 in cash. The closing share price of Shift’s common stock on November 4, 2020, the last trading day prior to today's announcement, was $8.86. Shift is also soliciting consents to amend the Warrant Agreement, dated as of March 19, 2019, by and between Shift and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, which governs the warrants, to permit Shift to require that each outstanding warrant be converted into a combination of 0.225 shares of Shift common stock and $0.90 in cash. If all outstanding warrants are tendered in the exchange offer, the warrant overhang of 7,532,494 shares would be eliminated and approximately 1,883,123 shares of Shift common stock would be issued to warrant holders in exchange for those warrants (in addition to the cash consideration received by the warrant holders).

The terms and conditions of the exchange offer will be described in an offer to exchange and related letter of transmittal and consent that will be sent to Shift’s warrant holders shortly after commencement of the exchange offer. The exchange offer will be subject to certain conditions described in the offer to purchase. The exchange offer will be held open for at least twenty business days following its commencement, and tenders of warrants must be made prior to the expiration of the exchange offer period.

None of Shift, its Board of Directors, the dealer manager for the exchange offer, the information agent or the depositary will make any recommendation to warrant holders as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering their warrants or as to the price or prices at which they might choose to tender their warrants pursuant to the proposed exchange offer. Securityholders must make their own decision as to whether to tender their warrants and, if so, how many warrants to tender.

