 

RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 10:10 a.m. Pacific Time (6:10 p.m. GMT)  

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://wsw.com/admin/link/zoom.aspx?439304040

and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet'' menu section and “News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:
Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time: 10:10 a.m. Pacific Time (6:10 p.m. GMT)

About RadNet, Inc.
RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 332 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 8,600 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2928

 


