 

GBT Tokenize to Add Blood Pressure Measurement Feature to qTerm Device

Version II Aim to Release Q1/2021

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that its joint Venture GBT Tokenize Corp (“GBT/Tokenize”) is currently developing an additional feature for its qTerm device. The additional feature will be a blood pressure measurement system and it is planned to be released with the product's second release during Q1 2021.

Typical blood-pressure apparatus is built using bulky and mechanical cuff-based medical devices. qTerm is planned to introduce a solid-state based blood-pressure monitoring solution, in order to enable a more convenient measurement system that will make tracking and monitoring easier. Cardiovascular disease is a leading factor of death and disability, and elevated blood pressure is a major contributor to these types of health risks. Early detection of hypertension can alert users to follow with appropriate therapy and treatment.

GBT/Tokenize’s blood pressure solution will comprise a complete integrated optical sensor module, and an embedded microcontroller. A sensing firmware algorithm will provide the operation and control of the entire system. Such method is called photoplethysmography (PPG) and its goal is to detect blood volume changes in the microvascular tissues. qTerm users will be able to measure blood pressure simply by placing their finger on the device while resting, at any time and anywhere.

The Optical Blood Pressure analysis system works by illuminating the finger's skin with miniature LED light (Emitted by the sensing system, and controlled by the embedded microcontroller) and by further capturing the light that is scattered and modulated by the pulsation of the user's skin arterioles. These signals are fed into algorithms to mathematically calculate the body's blood pressure. qTerm device will be enhanced by the addition of a high-sensitivity optical sensor and microchip on its PCB board. The physical dimensions of the device are expected to grow slightly. GBT is currently evaluating advanced optical electronic systems. An integrated optical solution consumes low power and provides high accuracy. The device also received its TM (Trademark) allowance notice and will present it on the product/package as required by the United State Patent Office. The qTerm device is targeted to measure body temperature, blood pressure, blood oxygen level and heart rate – all with a simple touch of the finger.

