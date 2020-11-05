 

Escalade Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share

Evansville, Ind., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend is payable on December 14, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 7, 2020.

Escalade is a leading manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods products sold worldwide. To obtain more information on the Company and its products, visit our website at: www.EscaladeInc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-1358.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment.  Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports’ brands include Bear Archery, Bear X, Trophy Ridge, Rocket, SIK and Cajun Bowfishing archery equipment; STIGA and Ping-Pong table tennis; Accudart and Unicorn darting; Atomic, Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, Viva Sol, Zume Games recreational games; DURA and Onix pickleball equipment; Goalrilla, Goalsetter residential in-ground basketball systems, Goaliath and Silverback residential in-ground and portable basketball goals; Lifeline and the STEP fitness products; Woodplay premium playsets; and Cue&Case - a leader in specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports’ products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide.  For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-888-784-4288 or visit www.escaladesports.com.


