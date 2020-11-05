European Commission launches EUR 8 million Next-Generation IoT environments project amid Covid-19 pandemic (FOTO)

Brussels (ots) - - The EUR8 million project 'IntellIoT' will champion

intelligent, autonomous, and human-centered healthcare solutions



- With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)

technologies, patients with cardiovascular diseases will be treated remotely:

easier, faster and with higher quality



- The 3-year project also aims to support the rollout of IoT technologies in the

manufacturing and agricultural sectors







worldwide, highlighting like never before the need to develop new,

human-centered and autonomous technologies that can dramatically optimize

patient-management and treatment. The use of biometric sensors and remote health

assistance allows close monitoringwithout the need for face-to-face consultation

or physical hospital visits. Activity trackers and health monitoring devices are

instrumental for the early detection of the disease or possible infection, right

up to the point where a virus infection starts to spread. With IntellIoT, the

European Commission has embarked on an EUR8 million project comprising a

consortium of 13 partners from 9 countries, which will enable autonomous

IoT-systems that show intelligence at the edge close to the user, where patients

receive instantaneous healthcare advice without transferring a large amount of

data to central premises. Not only will this help with immediate coronavirus

issues, but it will also help with any future outbreaks.



In the fight against the coronavirus, digital technologies play an unprecedented

role in the maintenance of daily life and economic and social activities, as

well as in the recovery of industry and business.



"There is however a need to rethink healthcare in light of this pandemic ,"

iterates Rolf Riemenschneider, Head of Sector for Internet of Things at the

European Commission. With an investment of about EUR80 million under the focus

area of Digitizing European Industry, the Commission has developed

interoperability mechanisms for integrating healthcare devices into our daily

lives. " Accelerated through Covid-19, IoT applications now need to look beyond

connecting a variety of different wearable devices, by adding intelligence,

autonomy and security to the IoT edge node, close to the users."



"IntellIoT stands for Intelligent IoT" , explains Vivek Kulkarni, Senior Key

Expert at the Corporate Technology department of

of the consortium. "Together with the partners, we aim to develop a reference Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



The Covid-19 crisis has posed unprecedented demands on healthcare systemsworldwide, highlighting like never before the need to develop new,human-centered and autonomous technologies that can dramatically optimizepatient-management and treatment. The use of biometric sensors and remote healthassistance allows close monitoringwithout the need for face-to-face consultationor physical hospital visits. Activity trackers and health monitoring devices areinstrumental for the early detection of the disease or possible infection, rightup to the point where a virus infection starts to spread. With IntellIoT, theEuropean Commission has embarked on an EUR8 million project comprising aconsortium of 13 partners from 9 countries, which will enable autonomousIoT-systems that show intelligence at the edge close to the user, where patientsreceive instantaneous healthcare advice without transferring a large amount ofdata to central premises. Not only will this help with immediate coronavirusissues, but it will also help with any future outbreaks.In the fight against the coronavirus, digital technologies play an unprecedentedrole in the maintenance of daily life and economic and social activities, aswell as in the recovery of industry and business."There is however a need to rethink healthcare in light of this pandemic ,"iterates Rolf Riemenschneider, Head of Sector for Internet of Things at theEuropean Commission. With an investment of about EUR80 million under the focusarea of Digitizing European Industry, the Commission has developedinteroperability mechanisms for integrating healthcare devices into our dailylives. " Accelerated through Covid-19, IoT applications now need to look beyondconnecting a variety of different wearable devices, by adding intelligence,autonomy and security to the IoT edge node, close to the users.""IntellIoT stands for Intelligent IoT" , explains Vivek Kulkarni, Senior KeyExpert at the Corporate Technology department of Siemens AG and the Coordinatorof the consortium. "Together with the partners, we aim to develop a reference