European Commission launches EUR 8 million Next-Generation IoT environments project amid Covid-19 pandemic (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 05.11.2020, 12:10 | 84 | 0 |
Brussels (ots) - - The EUR8 million project 'IntellIoT' will champion
intelligent, autonomous, and human-centered healthcare solutions
- With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)
technologies, patients with cardiovascular diseases will be treated remotely:
easier, faster and with higher quality
- The 3-year project also aims to support the rollout of IoT technologies in the
manufacturing and agricultural sectors
intelligent, autonomous, and human-centered healthcare solutions
- With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)
technologies, patients with cardiovascular diseases will be treated remotely:
easier, faster and with higher quality
- The 3-year project also aims to support the rollout of IoT technologies in the
manufacturing and agricultural sectors
The Covid-19 crisis has posed unprecedented demands on healthcare systems
worldwide, highlighting like never before the need to develop new,
human-centered and autonomous technologies that can dramatically optimize
patient-management and treatment. The use of biometric sensors and remote health
assistance allows close monitoringwithout the need for face-to-face consultation
or physical hospital visits. Activity trackers and health monitoring devices are
instrumental for the early detection of the disease or possible infection, right
up to the point where a virus infection starts to spread. With IntellIoT, the
European Commission has embarked on an EUR8 million project comprising a
consortium of 13 partners from 9 countries, which will enable autonomous
IoT-systems that show intelligence at the edge close to the user, where patients
receive instantaneous healthcare advice without transferring a large amount of
data to central premises. Not only will this help with immediate coronavirus
issues, but it will also help with any future outbreaks.
In the fight against the coronavirus, digital technologies play an unprecedented
role in the maintenance of daily life and economic and social activities, as
well as in the recovery of industry and business.
"There is however a need to rethink healthcare in light of this pandemic ,"
iterates Rolf Riemenschneider, Head of Sector for Internet of Things at the
European Commission. With an investment of about EUR80 million under the focus
area of Digitizing European Industry, the Commission has developed
interoperability mechanisms for integrating healthcare devices into our daily
lives. " Accelerated through Covid-19, IoT applications now need to look beyond
connecting a variety of different wearable devices, by adding intelligence,
autonomy and security to the IoT edge node, close to the users."
"IntellIoT stands for Intelligent IoT" , explains Vivek Kulkarni, Senior Key
Expert at the Corporate Technology department of Siemens AG and the Coordinator
of the consortium. "Together with the partners, we aim to develop a reference
worldwide, highlighting like never before the need to develop new,
human-centered and autonomous technologies that can dramatically optimize
patient-management and treatment. The use of biometric sensors and remote health
assistance allows close monitoringwithout the need for face-to-face consultation
or physical hospital visits. Activity trackers and health monitoring devices are
instrumental for the early detection of the disease or possible infection, right
up to the point where a virus infection starts to spread. With IntellIoT, the
European Commission has embarked on an EUR8 million project comprising a
consortium of 13 partners from 9 countries, which will enable autonomous
IoT-systems that show intelligence at the edge close to the user, where patients
receive instantaneous healthcare advice without transferring a large amount of
data to central premises. Not only will this help with immediate coronavirus
issues, but it will also help with any future outbreaks.
In the fight against the coronavirus, digital technologies play an unprecedented
role in the maintenance of daily life and economic and social activities, as
well as in the recovery of industry and business.
"There is however a need to rethink healthcare in light of this pandemic ,"
iterates Rolf Riemenschneider, Head of Sector for Internet of Things at the
European Commission. With an investment of about EUR80 million under the focus
area of Digitizing European Industry, the Commission has developed
interoperability mechanisms for integrating healthcare devices into our daily
lives. " Accelerated through Covid-19, IoT applications now need to look beyond
connecting a variety of different wearable devices, by adding intelligence,
autonomy and security to the IoT edge node, close to the users."
"IntellIoT stands for Intelligent IoT" , explains Vivek Kulkarni, Senior Key
Expert at the Corporate Technology department of Siemens AG and the Coordinator
of the consortium. "Together with the partners, we aim to develop a reference
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0