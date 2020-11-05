 

Newcore Gold Announces Significant Increase to On-Going Drill Program at The Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 12:15  |  102   |   |   

Drill Program Expanded by 50,000 Metres with First Deep Drilling Planned

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU) is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Enchi Gold Project ("Enchi" or the "Project") in southwest Ghana. An additional 50,000 metres of discovery and resource expansion drilling is planned, in addition to the on-going 8,000 metre program announced on August 12, 2020. The expanded program will include both Reverse Circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling and will include the first deep drilling planned on the Project. Newcore anticipates gradually ramping up the scale of drilling on the property, with a second drill rig mobilized to site in November and additional rigs to be added in the next several months.

Highlights

  • Newcore is fully funded to complete an expanded drill program at Enchi post closing of a $15 million brokered equity financing on November 4, 2020.
  • Addition of 50,000 metres to the on-going drill program, including RC drilling focused on near-surface oxide gold targets and diamond drilling focused on targets at depth.
  • First ever deep drilling at Enchi planned, testing the potential of the gold system at depth.
  • District scale potential. 25 high priority targets identified across the 216 km2 property, with only 6 drill tested to date.
  • Resource expansion potential. Newcore’s planned drilling of 58,000 metres in 2020 and 2021 will guide further potential resource expansion at Enchi. The additional drilling is significant when compared to the approximate 50,000 metres of diamond and RC drilling completed prior to 2020 that defines the current Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.22 million ounces2 of gold at the Project.
  • First pass and extension drilling. Drilling will include testing extensions of defined deposits, further drilling of previously drilled zones where no resources are currently defined, and first pass drill testing of kilometre-scale anomalous zones on the property.

Luke Alexander, President & CEO of Newcore stated, "We are excited to be kicking-off a much larger discovery and resource expansion drill program at Enchi. Proceeds from our recent equity funding have allowed us to accelerate development of Enchi by expanding and accelerating the drill program on the property, with a substantial addition of 50,000 metres to the originally planned 8,000 metres. The expanded program will position Newcore to accelerate resource growth at the existing deposits, where approximately 90% of the prior drilling was completed, while also proving out the potential of the numerous identified targets. We are thrilled to be accelerating the pace at which we can prove out the district scale potential of the Project, and drill test not only the numerous high priority gold targets across the 216 km2 property, but also complete the first deep drilling."

Seite 1 von 5
Newcore Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newcore Gold Announces Significant Increase to On-Going Drill Program at The Enchi Gold Project, Ghana Drill Program Expanded by 50,000 Metres with First Deep Drilling PlannedVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU) is pleased to announce a significant expansion of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
VALNEVA - Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote – OCTOBRE 2020
CRISPR/Cas9 Gene-Editing Therapy CTX001 for Severe Hemoglobinopathies Accepted for Plenary ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Newcore Gold Completes $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
21.10.20
Newcore Gold Intersects Longest Gold Intercept Drilled to Date of 0.73 g/t Gold Over 62.0 Metres, at the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana
14.10.20
Newcore Gold Announces Increase of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to $15 million
13.10.20
Newcore Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
10.10.20
Newcore Gold Announces Filing of Technical Report for The Enchi Gold Project

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
19
Ein würdiger Calibre-Nachfolger?!