 

BiomX to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Nov. 12, 2020

BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE), a clinical stage company developing natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. EST, to report third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update. The conference call dial-in numbers are 1-877-407-0724 (U.S.), 1-809-406-247 (Israel) or 1-201-389-0898 (international). The live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.biomx.com.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), and colorectal cancer (CRC). BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

Additional information is available at www.biomx.com.



