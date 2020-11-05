Genmab Announces that Janssen has Submitted a Type II Variation Application to the European Medicines Agency for use of Subcutaneous DARZALEX (daratumumab) in Patients with Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis

Media Release





Copenhagen, Denmark, November 5, 2020

Janssen submitted a Type II variation application to the European Medicines Agency for subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide and dexamethasone in light-chain (AL) amyloidosis

Submission is based on data from the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA (AMY3001) study



Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (Janssen) has submitted a Type II variation application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of daratumumab (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (VCd) for the treatment of adult patients with light-chain (AL) amyloidosis. In August 2012, Genmab granted Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab. The submission of this Type II variation application study triggers a USD 5 million milestone payment to Genmab.

“We are extremely pleased about the submission for subcutaneous DARZALEX in patients with AL amyloidosis to the European Health Authorities based on the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA (AMY3001) study. We are hopeful that this will lead to the first approved treatment option for patients with this devastating disease which would also be the first approved indication for DARZALEX in Europe outside of multiple myeloma,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

The submission is based on the Phase 3 ANDROMEDA study of daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj in combination with VCd as treatment for patients with newly diagnosed AL amyloidosis. The data were presented as a late-breaking abstract at the 25th European Hematology Association Annual Congress in June 2020.

The milestone associated with this submission does not impact Genmab’s 2020 guidance.

About the ANDROMEDA (AMY3001) study

The Phase 3 study (NCT03201965) included 388 patients newly diagnosed with AL amyloidosis. Patients were randomized to receive treatment with either daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj in combination with bortezomib (a proteasome inhibitor), cyclophosphamide (a chemotherapy), and dexamethasone (a corticosteroid) (VCd) or treatment with VCd alone. The primary endpoint of the study was the percentage of patients who achieve hematologic complete response.