 

Barings names Mike Freno Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barings, one of the world's leading investment managers, today announced the appointment of Mike Freno as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Barings LLC, effective immediately. Mike is currently President, a role he assumed in February of this year. He is a member of Barings' Senior Leadership Team, Barings Board of Directors and Chairman of Barings BDC.

Charlotte, NC- November 5, 2020 -Barings Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Freno. Photo courtesy of Barings

Tom Finke, Chairman and CEO, who has served in this role since 2016 and led Barings through its integration, will retire from Barings at the end of November and pursue another opportunity.

"Mike Freno is a strong and distinguished leader, with a record of profitably growing the business and serving our institutional investors globally," said Tom. "He embodies Barings' values and dedication to serving our clients, firm and communities. As Barings' new Chairman and CEO, Mike will continue to grow Barings as a global player in the asset management industry."

With more than fifteen years at the firm, Mike has served as a trusted partner to Barings' clients, helping them achieve their long-term financial goals. His experience includes two decades on the buy-side, focusing on both equity and debt investments.

"I am incredibly excited and humbled to be entrusted with leading such a renowned name in financial services," said Mike. "I look forward to collaborating closely with our global team of 1,800 professionals and continuing to partner with our clients to help them achieve their long-term financial objectives."  

Since becoming President in early 2020, Mike has successfully integrated all of Barings' investments businesses – public and private credit, real estate and specialty equity markets – in addition to operations, technology, product management, distribution and marketing. 

He further strengthened the firm during a year of market volatility and uncertainty – managing a multiyear transformation while continuing to remain focused on the long-term for Barings and its clients.

"My first priority will be engaging virtually with our clients and our employees around the world," said Mike. "We have tremendous momentum heading into 2021, despite the challenges of the pandemic. Our goal is to be our clients' most trusted partner and we are doubling down on our efforts to achieve this."

Mike holds a B.A. from Furman University and an M.B.A. from Wake Forest University. He is a long-time Charlotte, N.C. resident and an active member of the community.

Tom will support the Chairman and CEO transition through the end of November. Tom added, "I have been honored to lead the firm through its first four years as Barings, as we built a truly outstanding global investment management firm. It is satisfying to see Barings operating from a position of strength as Mike now takes the reins to drive Barings' ambitious growth and transformation strategy."

About Barings
Barings is a $354+ billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2020  

